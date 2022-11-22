ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

13WMAZ

Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (Nov. 21-27)

MACON, Ga. — 1. Macon church feeding families for Thanksgiving. One Macon church is filling stomachs for Thanksgiving. The Greater Turner Tabernacle A.M.E Church is having their annual Thanksgiving meal giveaway Thursday, November 24. The church has been doing this for nearly 10 years on Third Street in downtown Macon.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Billy's Clubhouse holds Thanksgiving potluck in Macon

MACON, Ga. — At Billy's Clubhouse in Macon folks rolled in starting at 7 on Thursday night for the 6th annual Thanksgiving potluck. Club managers asked people to bring a dish to share, while they provided the drinks and music. "Man in the Box" helped out with a special...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Macon Christmas Light Extravaganza kicks off sixth year with expansion

MACON, Ga. (WGXA)- The Macon Christmas Light Extravaganza truly returned this year bigger and better than ever. Nearly a million lights will now greet downtown visitors during this holiday season with the addition of another block of lights on Third St. between Poplar St. and Plum St. The display will...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Driver killed in single-car wreck in Macon identified

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a single-car crash that killed the driver on Thomaston Road. The call came in around 2 a.m. on Sunday. According to a release, the driver was heading east on Thomaston Road near the 5800 block when he lost control of the vehicle.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Local law firm gives back to families for Thanksgiving

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)– A Macon law firm is giving back to those in need of a meal for Thanksgiving. Forrest B. Johnson & Associates gave away more than five hundred catered Thanksgiving plates Wednesday morning. The law firm served meals at four Macon locations. Volunteers say they want to make...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Axe throwing business open on Thanksgiving and Black Friday

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — If Thanksgiving day festivities or Black Friday shopping isn't your thing, why not try something a little untraditional -- like axe throwing!. Splinters Axe House in Warner Robins opened Thursday evening to give folks something to do after putting up the leftovers. Owner Chad Marshall...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
13WMAZ

Smell of Christmas: tree shopping at the farmers market

MACON, Ga. — This holiday season you could be paying up to $400 for a Christmas tree. However, some families say they still prefer the real thing. "When you walk in everyday, put fresh water in it, and you get that Christmas-y smell that lasts all December,' says Red Ezelle.
MACON, GA
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Warner Robins (GA)

Warner Robins is nestled in Peach and Houston counties in the heart of Georgia, United States. It is known as the eleventh most populous incorporated city in Georgia, with a population of 81,446 during the 2021 census. The city offers every visitor a sense of belonging, providing a welcoming and...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
13WMAZ

Multi-Vehicle wreck on I-75S in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A wreck happened on I-75S in Monroe County, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. On Friday, it was reported in the Monroe County Sheriff's App that a multi vehicle accident had happened on I-75 South at 185. It happened at around 12:31 p.m. The...
MONROE COUNTY, GA
