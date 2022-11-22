Read full article on original website
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (Nov. 21-27)
MACON, Ga. — 1. Macon church feeding families for Thanksgiving. One Macon church is filling stomachs for Thanksgiving. The Greater Turner Tabernacle A.M.E Church is having their annual Thanksgiving meal giveaway Thursday, November 24. The church has been doing this for nearly 10 years on Third Street in downtown Macon.
Billy's Clubhouse holds Thanksgiving potluck in Macon
MACON, Ga. — At Billy's Clubhouse in Macon folks rolled in starting at 7 on Thursday night for the 6th annual Thanksgiving potluck. Club managers asked people to bring a dish to share, while they provided the drinks and music. "Man in the Box" helped out with a special...
'Much joy and family': Macon Christmas Light Extravaganza kicks off for biggest year yet
MACON, Ga. — Now that Thanksgiving is over, many people view Black Friday as the start of the holiday season. In downtown Macon, the season kicked off Friday with the 6th annual Christmas Light Extravaganza. It's become a Macon tradition, and this year is the biggest edition ever. The...
Local Shopping boom: Macon businesses see influx of holiday shoppers
MACON, Ga. — Thanksgiving may be over, but the holiday traffic is only getting started in downtown Macon. Some businesses in the area have received an influx of customers over the past 5 days. Barefoot Tavern in downtown Macon is one of them. They say they had their work...
wgxa.tv
Macon Christmas Light Extravaganza kicks off sixth year with expansion
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)- The Macon Christmas Light Extravaganza truly returned this year bigger and better than ever. Nearly a million lights will now greet downtown visitors during this holiday season with the addition of another block of lights on Third St. between Poplar St. and Plum St. The display will...
Driver killed in single-car wreck in Macon identified
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a single-car crash that killed the driver on Thomaston Road. The call came in around 2 a.m. on Sunday. According to a release, the driver was heading east on Thomaston Road near the 5800 block when he lost control of the vehicle.
Georgia siblings welcome cousins born on same day, at same hospital
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Macon man’s wife and sister were surprised when both had babies the day before Thanksgiving. Brother Caleb Linville and sister Kinsley Thomas know what they’re thankful for. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. “There’s no explaining that feeling...
7-year-old Macon girl wants to make sure no child goes cold this winter
MACON, Ga. — We all know what its like to be painfully cold. Some Central Georgia families may not be able to afford coats for their children this winter. Ava Hardy is working to provide just a little warmth for those less fortunate in this story that comes straight from the heart!
Sticker Search: Macon promotes small business Saturday with prize
MACON, Ga. — It was very busy in downtown Macon today, as shoppers were out and about for small business Saturday. But while folks were shopping for deals, some were looking for a different items - stickers hidden in some of the stores. Newtown Macon partnered with more than...
41nbc.com
Local law firm gives back to families for Thanksgiving
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)– A Macon law firm is giving back to those in need of a meal for Thanksgiving. Forrest B. Johnson & Associates gave away more than five hundred catered Thanksgiving plates Wednesday morning. The law firm served meals at four Macon locations. Volunteers say they want to make...
'You never get over': Macon family battles holiday blues with Thanksgiving 5K to honor late mother, Bellvue restaurant owner
MACON, Ga. — Many families deal with grief over lost loved ones on the holidays. Macon's Lockett family is no different. This year, they want to turn their grief into holiday joy with a 5K to honor cancer patients and their families. "She never walked in the room and...
Axe throwing business open on Thanksgiving and Black Friday
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — If Thanksgiving day festivities or Black Friday shopping isn't your thing, why not try something a little untraditional -- like axe throwing!. Splinters Axe House in Warner Robins opened Thursday evening to give folks something to do after putting up the leftovers. Owner Chad Marshall...
'We stayed outside, slept in the car': Black Friday shoppers find big deals in Macon discount store
MACON, Ga. — There are 29 days until Christmas, and people are hustling to get gifts. This Black Friday, shoppers came out in Central Georgia looking for a good deal. From Black Friday until Cyber Monday, the National Retail Federation expects about 166 million people to shop for deals, bringing in anywhere from $940 to $960 billion.
'I'm glad it was allowed': Bibb County one of few Central Georgia locations to offer Saturday voting
MACON, Ga. — Starting Monday November 28, all Georgia counties will offer early voting for the U.S Senate runoff race between Democratic Incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker. However, depending on the county you live in, some Georgians got a head start. That's after a recent court...
Smell of Christmas: tree shopping at the farmers market
MACON, Ga. — This holiday season you could be paying up to $400 for a Christmas tree. However, some families say they still prefer the real thing. "When you walk in everyday, put fresh water in it, and you get that Christmas-y smell that lasts all December,' says Red Ezelle.
Sorry automobiles!: Warner Robins hosts Planes & Trains event
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — All aboard! The Planes and Trains event took flight on Saturday in Warner Robins, as many people showed up to view miniature model planes, trains, and more. November is national rain month, and each year the Middle Georgia Railroad Club hosts this event to celebrate.
3 men arrested for multiple car break-ins in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Three men have been arrested on multiple charges after a string of car break ins in Monroe County. According to a press release by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, 3 men were arrested by the Monroe Sheriff's Office and Bib Sheriff's Office for a string of car break-ins.
Macon Bibb Fire Department gives tips on safely frying turkey this holiday
MACON, Ga. — If you haven't already started unthawing your Thanksgiving turkey, Bibb County Fire Safety officials say you should start. Fire Safety Education Officer, Jeremy Webb, says around Thanksgiving they see a big increase in cooking fires. Tuesday afternoon, the Macon Bibb Fire Department held a live turkey...
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Warner Robins (GA)
Warner Robins is nestled in Peach and Houston counties in the heart of Georgia, United States. It is known as the eleventh most populous incorporated city in Georgia, with a population of 81,446 during the 2021 census. The city offers every visitor a sense of belonging, providing a welcoming and...
Multi-Vehicle wreck on I-75S in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A wreck happened on I-75S in Monroe County, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. On Friday, it was reported in the Monroe County Sheriff's App that a multi vehicle accident had happened on I-75 South at 185. It happened at around 12:31 p.m. The...
