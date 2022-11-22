ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Fantasy Football Trade Advice: Rhamondre Stevenson, Cordarrelle Patterson among top buy-low, sell-high candidates heading into Week 12

By Matt Lutovsky
Sporting News
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
VikingsTerritory

The Vikings Defense Needs to Adjust its Strategy

Perhaps it’s been easy to overlook since the team sits at an impressive 9-2 record. Nevertheless, it’s notable that the Vikings defense has struggled for a good portion of the season. Ed Donatell – the team’s new defensive coordinator – brought his 3-4 defense with him to Minnesota....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sporting News

Jerry Jones photo controversy: Why Cowboys owner is under fire for 1957 picture in Little Rock

Jerry Jones has been no stranger to controversies through the years, but the latest might be his most damning. The Washington Post published a story on Nov. 23 featuring Jones in a fairly compromising position; The feature of the story was a 1957 photograph outside of Little Rock High School in Arkansas, in which Jones is seemingly part of a group of students preventing the desegregation of the school.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Sporting News

What channel is Packers vs. Eagles on today? Schedule, time for 'Sunday Night Football' in Week 12

The Packers and Eagles are trending in opposite directions, just like everyone thought. Green Bay was a popular pick to make — and win — Super Bowl 56, but after a "Thursday Night Football" loss to the Titans in Week 11, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers are spiraling and are in danger of missing out on the playoffs, unless they can start stringing together some miraculous wins.
GREEN BAY, WI
Sporting News

Who is Cadillac Williams? How Auburn star went from NFL to Tigers' interim head coach

When Bryan Harsin was fired from his job as Auburn head coach at the end of the October, Carnell "Cadillac" Williams made a lot of sense in the interim. He had been with the program as a running backs coach since 2019, he was beloved by the Tigers and their fans from his time there as a running back, and he wasn't the retread we often see when a college coach gets fired.
AUBURN, AL
Sporting News

What's wrong with Tom Brady, Buccaneers' offense now? Three lingering reasons for Tampa Bay's latest woes

Just a month ago, in late October, The Sporting News broke down the six key problems plaguing Tom Brady and the Buccaneers' disappointing offense. The good news for Tampa Bay is that it has fixed about half those issues. The bad news is, the other half of them are still concerning enough to think the team isn't built to last in the NFC playoffs.
TAMPA, FL
Sporting News

Jets QB Mike White shows Zach Wilson, New York what offense has been missing

The 'White Knight' rises. The Jets benched 2021 No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson ahead of Week 12 for a number of reasons. For starters, he's been bad. Then, he followed up his poor performance in Week 11 by failing to take accountability for the team's poor offensive showing. That reflected pretty poorly on his leadership qualities, among other things.
NEW YORK STATE
Sporting News

Matt Rhule to Nebraska: Why Cornhuskers offered head coach job to former Panthers coach

This story has been updated from a previous version. Nebraska on Saturday announced former Baylor, Temple and Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule as its next head coach. ESPN's Chris Low on Friday reported the Cornhuskers "hope to finalize a deal in the coming days." ESPN's Pete Thamel corroborated Low's report, adding that a deal wasn't expected until after after Nebraska's season-ending game vs. Iowa on Friday (a 24-17 win).
LINCOLN, NE
Sporting News

Why Nathan Peterman is starting for the Bears vs. Jets instead of Justin Fields, Trevor Siemian

The Bears are going to be thin at the quarterback position in their Week 12 matchup against the Jets. Going into the game, it was always unlikely that Justin Fields was going to play. Chicago's normal starting quarterback was dealing with a shoulder injury that he suffered in the team's Week 11 loss to the Falcons, so the team took a cautious approach with him.
CHICAGO, IL

