Iowa Volleyball All-Stars Top Illinois All-Stars for Eighth Time
For the eighth consecutive year, the battle of the best in the QC between the Illinois and Iowa side volleyball all-stars ended with a straight sets victory from the hosts in Davenport at Beyond The Baseline.
