ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

Iowa Volleyball All-Stars Top Illinois All-Stars for Eighth Time

By Nick Couzin
Local 4 WHBF
Local 4 WHBF
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1csnX2_0jJSW4i600

For the eighth consecutive year, the battle of the best in the QC between the Illinois and Iowa side volleyball all-stars ended with a straight sets victory from the hosts in Davenport at Beyond The Baseline.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Local 4 WHBF

Hunters harvest 52,354 deer in 1st weekend of firearm hunting

Hunters in Illinois harvested a preliminary total of 52,354 deer during the first weekend of the Illinois firearm deer season Nov. 18-20, according to a news release. Comparatively, hunters took 48,964 deer during the first firearm weekend in 2021. Illinois’ seven-day firearm deer season will conclude Dec. 1-4. Other deer hunting opportunities in the weeks […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Local 4 WHBF

Augustana Men fall at home 81-73

The Augustana Vikings men’s basketball team dropped a non-conference clashwith the visiting UW-Platteville Pioneers on Tuesday, falling by a score of 81-73 from inside theCarver Center.The Pioneers got off to a fast start, quickly doubling up the Vikings with 10 of the first 15 pointsbefore an 8-0 from Augie gave the Vikings their first lead […]
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Need a free T’giving Day dinner?

Jackson Auto Body & Custom Paint wants to make sure nobody in the Quad Cities goes without a festive dinner on Thanksgiving. That’s why they’re giving away turkeys, complete with all the sides to make a perfect holiday meal. Anyone who is interested in receiving a turkey dinner can contact the shop through their Facebook […]
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Mississippi River Trail closing for construction

The Mississippi River Trail (MRT) from Duck Creek to Bellingham Road in Riverdale, Iowa, will be closed from November 28 through December 31 due to construction.  A contractor for MidAmerican Energy reports that Phase II of a planned infrastructure improvement project will take place during this time.  Trail users are asked to use alternate routes […]
RIVERDALE, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Monmouth College Football advances to Bowl game on November 19

The Monmouth College football team’s 21st conference title earned the program a bid to Saturday’s first-ever Cousins Subs Lakefront Bowl. The Fighting Scots will play Concordia University-Wisconsin in the bowl, which will kick off at 12:05 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, at Raabe Stadium in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin. After winning the 133rd Turkey Bowl on Saturday […]
MONMOUTH, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Backboard Club takes fans inside the hoops

Local basketball fans can get the inside story on the game from area coaches at the weekly Backboard Club Luncheon, starting on Friday, December 2 at Happy Joe’s Pizzagrille, 909 Fourth Street in Milan. Guest speakers each week will be Tom Jessee, Augustana head coach; Rick Thomas, Alleman’s new head coach; and Marc Polite, second […]
MILAN, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Planetarium show connects holiday with the stars

Whether you’re fascinated by the night sky or love a good story, you’ll want to visit the John Deere Planetarium at Augustana College to catch its annual holiday program, “Season of Light,” December 10-16. The holiday planetarium shows will be held on Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. and weekdays at 7 p.m. Admission is […]
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Run an Ugly Christmas Sweater 5K for a good cause

The 38th annual Christmas in LeClaire is December 2-4 and there’s something going on to put everyone in the holiday mood. Strolling Santas, cookie sales and music will make everything seem festive and fun. The highlight of the weekend is the seventh annual Ugly Christmas Sweater 5K and Kids Fun Run on December 3. All […]
LE CLAIRE, IA
Local 4 WHBF

‘You keep pushing forward or you surrender’: How Kirk Ferentz got the Hawkeyes back on track

Kirk Ferentz said after Iowa’s win over Purdue the Hawkeyes offensive issues were “well-documented,” with a smile on his face. That’s because Iowa’s “dead offense” gained 258 yards in the first half of that game and downed the Boilermakers 24-3. But there was a point in time where Iowa’s “well documented issues” were hampering them […]
IOWA CITY, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Marie Osmond coming to Rhythm City Casino

Marie Osmond will perform hits from her celebrated career at Rhythm City Casino on Friday, February 24, 2023 at 8 p.m. Tickets will be available online here or at The Market at Rhythm City for $50, $60, $70, $80 and $90 plus applicable online/phone ticketing fee. This fee is waived when tickets are purchased at The […]
DAVENPORT, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Resource Fair helps IL residents with housing

Economic Growth Corporation (GROWTH), along with the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA), Project Now and the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, invites the community to participate in a Housing Resource Fair on Wednesday, November 30 from 4-7 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 630 Ninth Street in Rock Island. Attendees can […]
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Silvis issues boil order

Silvis has issued a boil order has been issued for residents on Seventh and Eighth Street off of Seventh Avenue. The boil order will remain in effect until water quality tests are completed and meet state and federal guidelines. The city will have an update in 24 hours. For information on what to do during […]
SILVIS, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Clinton performs concrete patching, closes road

The City of Clinton has announced a road closure to perform concrete patching. The northbound lane of South Bluff Boulevard next to Neubauer Park, between Seventh Avenue South and Douglas Court, will be closed on Tuesday, November 22nd between 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Contact the City Engineering Department at (563) 242-2144 with questions.
CLINTON, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Local 4 WHBF

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
600K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Quad Cities news, weather and sports from Local 4 WHBF on https://OurQuadCities.com.

 https://OurQuadCities.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy