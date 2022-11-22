Abilene area walk-through light displays, Santa sightings & more 2022 holiday events
BIG COUNTRY, Texas ( BigCountryHomepage.com ) – There’s nothing quite like Christmas in the Big Country. From meeting Santa’s magical reindeer at the Abilene Zoo’s celebration, to driving through incredible light displays at Abilene’s Field of Dreams or Lake Brownwood – there’s no doubt about that glittery Christmas feeling already being felt in the air. Here’s a list of what’s going on this holiday season.
November events
Tuesday, November 22
NCCIL’s Booksgiving
National Center for Children’s Illustrated Literature – 102 Cedar Street, Abilene
10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Allstate Tuscola’s Friendsgiving Feast
Allstate Insurance – 534 Graham Street, Tuscola
Beginning at 11:00 a.m.
Thursday, November 24 (Thanksgiving Day)
19th Annual Abilene Turkey Trot
Shotwell Stadium – 1525 11th Avenue Southeast, Abilene
Beginning at 8:00 a.m.
Friday, November 25
Grounded & Gratitude
Abilene Yoga House – 401 Pine Street, Abilene
Beginning at 10:30 a.m.
Saturday, November 26
Small Business Saturday
1117 Studios & Gallery – 1117 Walnut Street, Abilene
11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
‘Grinchmas’ Inspired Candle Making Experience
Abilene Candle Co. – 806c South 2nd Street, Abilene
5:00 to 6:30 p.m.
Monday, November 28
City Hall Christmas Tree Lighting
Abilene City Hall – 555 Walnut Street, Abilene
5:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Tuesday, November 29
34th FOX West Texas Christmas Lights Parade
Downtown Abilene – Regular Abilene parade route
Beginning at 5:30 p.m.
December events
Thursday, December 1
The Grace’s December Tot Spot
The Grace Museum – 102 Cypress Street, Abilene
Beginning at 9:30 a.m. & 11:00 a.m.
Taylor County Military Remembrance Ceremony & Dedication
Taylor County Courthouse, lobby – 300 Oak Street, Abilene
Beginning at 10:00 a.m.
Storytime with Miss DFW
Abilene Public Library, South Branch – 4310 Buffalo Gap Road
11:00 to 11:45 a.m.
Bottles & Brushes painting class: Santa
The Grace Museum – 102 Cypress Street
6:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Make your own Ceramic Christmas Ornaments with Holly B. Muddy
Makers + Creators Marketplace – 3909 South 7th Street, Abilene
6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Brownwood Christmas Under the Stars Lighted Parade
Downtown Brownwood
Beginning at 7:00 p.m.
Friday, December 2
The Grace’s December Tot Spot
The Grace Museum – 102 Cypress Street, Abilene
Beginning at 9:30 a.m. & 11:00 a.m.
Christmas in the Garden: Welcome to Narnia
The Adamson-Spalding Storybook Garden – 1008-1098 North 6th Street, Abilene
4:00 to 7:00 p.m.
Girl Strong Mentoring’s Gala for Queens
Abilene Woman’s Club – 3425 South 14th Street, Abilene
5:00 to 9:00 p.m.
Christmas Lane Abilene
Abilene State Supported Living Center – 2501 Maple Street, Abilene
6:00 to 10:00 p.m.
Abilene’s art & music community’s First Friday December
The People’s Plaza – 1290 South Willis Street, Abilene
Beginning at 6:00 p.m.
Winter Lightfest Abilene 2022
Abilene Field of Dreams – 2250 East North 10th Street, Abilene
6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Celebration Singers’ The Beauty of Christmas
Paramount Theatre – 352 Cypress Street, Abilene
Beginning at 7:00 p.m.
Saturday, December 3
Junior League of Abilene’s Reindeer Run 5K
Abilene Convention Center – 1100 North 6th Street, Abilene
Beginning at 9:00 a.m.
Storytime with Santa
Cobb Park Recreation Center – 2302 State Street, Abilene
9:00 to 10:30 a.m.
The Grinch Won’t Steal Christmas: Annual Toys for Tots Drive with the Marines
Keller Williams Realty – 5919 Buffalo Gap Road, Abilene
9:00 to 11:00 a.m.
Jingle Jam
Dodge Jones Youth Sports Center – 1042 Loop 322, Abilene
9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Christmas Fair at Drug Emporium Vitamins Plus Abilene
Drug Emporium Abilene – 2550 Barrow Street, Abilene
10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Abilene Comic Con: Pictures With Santa
Abilene Convention Center – 1100 North 6th Street, Abilene
10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Matera Gardens Winter Vendor Market
Matera Gardens – 101 Oak Street, Abilene
11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
‘Grinchmas’ Inspired Candle Making Experience
Abilene Candle Co. – 806c South 2nd Street, Abilene
11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
2:00 to 3:30 p.m.
4:00 to 5:30 p.m.
The Grinch is Coming to Snyder
The Blessed Nest – 2518 Avenue R, Snyder
1:00 to 3:00 p.m.
Home for the Holidays – Family Friendly Matinee
Abilene Convention Center – 1100 North 6th Street, Abilene
Beginning at 2:00 p.m.
Christmas Lane Abilene
Abilene State Supported Living Center – 2501 Maple Street, Abilene
6:00 to 10:00 p.m.
Winter Lightfest Abilene 2022
Abilene Field of Dreams – 2250 East North 10th Street, Abilene
6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Paramount Film Series: National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
Paramount Theatre – 352 Cypress Street, Abilene
7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Sunday, December 4
Abilene Comic Con: Pictures With Santa
Abilene Convention Center – 1100 North 6th Street, Abilene
11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Winter Wonderland Pop Up
Flower Boss – 402 Cypress Street, Abilene
1:00 to 4:00 p.m.
Christmas Lane Abilene
Abilene State Supported Living Center – 2501 Maple Street, Abilene
6:00 to 10:00 p.m.
Winter Lightfest Abilene 2022
Abilene Field of Dreams – 2250 East North 10th Street, Abilene
6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Paramount Film Series: National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
Paramount Theatre – 352 Cypress Street, Abilene
7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Monday, December 5
Christmas Lane Abilene
Abilene State Supported Living Center – 2501 Maple Street, Abilene
6:00 to 10:00 p.m.
Winter Lightfest Abilene 2022
Abilene Field of Dreams – 2250 East North 10th Street, Abilene
6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Tuesday, December 6
H-E-B Feast of Sharing
Abilene Convention Center – 1100 North 6th Street, Abilene
4:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Christmas Lane Abilene
Abilene State Supported Living Center – 2501 Maple Street, Abilene
6:00 to 10:00 p.m.
Winter Lightfest Abilene 2022
Abilene Field of Dreams – 2250 East North 10th Street, Abilene
6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday, December 7
Free Laundry Day
LaundryLuv – 3202 North 1st Street
2:00 to 6:00 p.m.
Christmas Lane Abilene
Abilene State Supported Living Center – 2501 Maple Street, Abilene
6:00 to 10:00 p.m.
Winter Lightfest Abilene 2022
Abilene Field of Dreams – 2250 East North 10th Street, Abilene
6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Thursday, December 8
Family Night: Christmas at The Grace
The Grace Museum – 102 Cypress Street, Abilene
5:30 to 8:00 p.m.
Christmas Lane Abilene
Abilene State Supported Living Center – 2501 Maple Street, Abilene
6:00 to 10:00 p.m.
Cookies With Santa At ReVive
ReVive Integrative Wellness – 2901 South 1st Street, Abilene
6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Fall Outdoor Movies Series at Moose Mountain
Moose Mountain, LLC – 817 South 2nd Street, Abilene
6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Winter Lightfest Abilene 2022
Abilene Field of Dreams – 2250 East North 10th Street, Abilene
6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
WBC’s Living Christmas Tree
Wylie Baptist Church – 6097 Buffalo Gap Road, Abilene
7:30 to 9:00 p.m.
Friday, December 9
*SOLD OUT* December Overnight Paranormal Lockdown Event
The Haunted Circa 1886 Olde Park Hotel – 107 South 6th Street, Ballinger
5:00 p.m. to 11:00 a.m. next day
Santa’s Candle Workshop
Abilene Candle Co. – 806c South 2nd Street, Abilene
5:30 to 7:00 p.m.
ECI Holiday Celebration
Betty Hardwick ECI – 765 Orange Street, Abilene
5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Holiday at the Lake
Lake Brownwood State Park – 200 State Highway Park Road 15, Brownwood
6:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Drop and Shop – Christmas PJ Party
Prep Academy Dance Studio Abilene – 141 Oak Street, Abilene
6:00 to 9:00 p.m.
Christmas Lane Abilene
Abilene State Supported Living Center – 2501 Maple Street, Abilene
6:00 to 10:00 p.m.
Winter Lightfest Abilene 2022
Abilene Field of Dreams – 2250 East North 10th Street, Abilene
6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
WBC’s Living Christmas Tree
Wylie Baptist Church – 6097 Buffalo Gap Road, Abilene
7:30 to 9:00 p.m.
Paramount Film Series: It’s A Wonderful Life
Paramount Theatre – 352 Cypress Street, Abilene
7:30 to 10:00 p.m.
Saturday, December 10
Breakfast with Santa
Southern Hills Church of Christ – 3666 Buffalo Gap Road, Abilene
9:00 to 11:00 a.m.
Family Flix: “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch”
Abilene Public Library, South Branch – 4310 Buffalo Gap Road
11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Paw Pics with Mr & Mrs Claus
Frontier Texas! – 625 North 1st Street, Abilene
1:00 to 3:00 p.m.
WASP Museum’s Jolly Jamboree ft. Santa Claus
National WASP WWII Museum – 210 Avenger Field Road, Sweetwater
2:00 to 4:00 p.m.
Paramount Film Series: It’s A Wonderful Life
Paramount Theatre – 352 Cypress Street, Abilene
2:00 to 4:30 p.m.
Cookies With Santa At ReVive
ReVive Integrative Wellness – 2901 South 1st Street, Abilene
2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Family Christmas Event: movie in the park “Home Alone”
The Festival Gardens – East South 11th Street & Loop 322, Abilene
Beginning at 6:00 p.m.
Fa La La in the Forest
Abilene State Park – 150 Park Road, Tuscola
6:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Holiday at the Lake
Lake Brownwood State Park – 200 State Highway Park Road 15, Brownwood
6:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Abilene Parks & Rec’s Cozy Christmas Girls Night
Rose Recreation Center – 2601 South 7th Street, Abilene
6:00 to 9:00 p.m.
Christmas Lane Abilene
Abilene State Supported Living Center – 2501 Maple Street, Abilene
6:00 to 10:00 p.m.
HSU’s Starlight Extravaganza
Van Ellis Theatre at Hardin-Simmons University – 2298 Cedar Street, Abilene
Beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Winter Lightfest Abilene 2022
Abilene Field of Dreams – 2250 East North 10th Street, Abilene
6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
WBC’s Living Christmas Tree
Wylie Baptist Church – 6097 Buffalo Gap Road, Abilene
7:30 to 9:00 p.m.
Paramount Film Series: It’s A Wonderful Life
Paramount Theatre – 352 Cypress Street, Abilene
7:30 to 10:00 p.m.
Sunday, December 11
Christmas Lane Abilene
Abilene State Supported Living Center – 2501 Maple Street, Abilene
6:00 to 10:00 p.m.
WBC’s Living Christmas Tree
Wylie Baptist Church – 6097 Buffalo Gap Road, Abilene
7:30 to 9:00 p.m.
Monday, December 12
Santa’s Candle Workshop
Abilene Candle Co. – 806c South 2nd Street, Abilene
5:30 to 7:00 p.m.
Christmas Lane Abilene
Abilene State Supported Living Center – 2501 Maple Street, Abilene
6:00 to 10:00 p.m.
Tuesday, December 13
Christmas Lane Abilene
Abilene State Supported Living Center – 2501 Maple Street, Abilene
6:00 to 10:00 p.m.
The Abilene Community Band’s Christmas Concert
Paramount Theatre – 352 Cypress Street, Abilene
Beginning at 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, December 14
Christmas Lane Abilene
Abilene State Supported Living Center – 2501 Maple Street, Abilene
6:00 to 10:00 p.m.
Thursday, December 15
Team Chip Christmas Pajama Day!
Team Chip Martial Arts Abilene – 2218 South 14th Street, Abilene
4:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Christmas Storytime for Grownups
Abilene Public Library, Mockingbird Branch – 1326 North Mockingbird Lane, Abilene
6:00 to 7:30 p.m.
Christmas Lane Abilene
Abilene State Supported Living Center – 2501 Maple Street, Abilene
6:00 to 10:00 p.m.
Friday, December 16
Winter Wonderland and Solstice Festival
Burro Alley – 3241 South 1st Street, Abilene
3:00 to 7:00 p.m.
The Abilene Zoo’s Christmas Celebration powered by Reliant
The Abilene Zoo – 2070 Zoo Lane, Abilene
4:00 to 9:00 p.m.
Christmas Lane Abilene
Abilene State Supported Living Center – 2501 Maple Street, Abilene
6:00 to 10:00 p.m.
Saturday, December 17
Wreath Laying Ceremony
Texas State Veterans Cemetery at Abilene – 7457 West Lake Road
11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Winter Wonderland and Solstice Festival
Burro Alley – 3241 South 1st Street, Abilene
3:00 to 7:00 p.m.
The Abilene Zoo’s Christmas Celebration powered by Reliant
The Abilene Zoo – 2070 Zoo Lane, Abilene
4:00 to 9:00 p.m.
The Brownwood Polar Express Experience
Lehnis Railroad Museum & Visitor Center – 700 East Adams Street
5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Christmas Lane Abilene
Abilene State Supported Living Center – 2501 Maple Street, Abilene
6:00 to 10:00 p.m.
The Return of the Nutcracker with William Lee Martin
Paramount Theatre – 352 Cypress Street, Abilene
Beginning at 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, December 18 (First day of Hanukkah)
The Abilene Zoo’s Christmas Celebration powered by Reliant
The Abilene Zoo – 2070 Zoo Lane, Abilene
4:00 to 9:00 p.m.
Christmas Lane Abilene
Abilene State Supported Living Center – 2501 Maple Street, Abilene
6:00 to 10:00 p.m.
Winter Lightfest Abilene 2022
Abilene Field of Dreams – 2250 East North 10th Street, Abilene
6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Monday, December 19
The Abilene Zoo’s Christmas Celebration powered by Reliant
The Abilene Zoo – 2070 Zoo Lane, Abilene
4:00 to 9:00 p.m.
Santa’s Candle Workshop
Abilene Candle Co. – 806c South 2nd Street, Abilene
5:30 to 7:00 p.m.
Christmas Lane Abilene
Abilene State Supported Living Center – 2501 Maple Street, Abilene
6:00 to 10:00 p.m.
Tuesday, December 20
The Abilene Zoo’s Christmas Celebration powered by Reliant
The Abilene Zoo – 2070 Zoo Lane, Abilene
4:00 to 9:00 p.m.
Mockingbird Movies: “The Muppet Christmas Carol”
Abilene Public Library, Mockingbird Branch – 1326 North Mockingbird Lane, Abilene
6:00 to 7:30 p.m.
Christmas Lane Abilene
Abilene State Supported Living Center – 2501 Maple Street, Abilene
6:00 to 10:00 p.m.
Wednesday, December 21
The Abilene Zoo’s Christmas Celebration powered by Reliant
The Abilene Zoo – 2070 Zoo Lane, Abilene
4:00 to 9:00 p.m.
Christmas Lane Abilene
Abilene State Supported Living Center – 2501 Maple Street, Abilene
6:00 to 10:00 p.m.
Winter Lightfest Abilene 2022
Abilene Field of Dreams – 2250 East North 10th Street, Abilene
6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Thursday, December 22
The Abilene Zoo’s Christmas Celebration powered by Reliant
The Abilene Zoo – 2070 Zoo Lane, Abilene
4:00 to 9:00 p.m.
Christmas Lane Abilene
Abilene State Supported Living Center – 2501 Maple Street, Abilene
6:00 to 10:00 p.m.
Winter Lightfest Abilene 2022
Abilene Field of Dreams – 2250 East North 10th Street, Abilene
6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Friday, December 23
The Abilene Zoo’s Christmas Celebration powered by Reliant
The Abilene Zoo – 2070 Zoo Lane, Abilene
4:00 to 9:00 p.m.
Christmas Lane Abilene
Abilene State Supported Living Center – 2501 Maple Street, Abilene
6:00 to 10:00 p.m.
Winter Lightfest Abilene 2022
Abilene Field of Dreams – 2250 East North 10th Street, Abilene
6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, December 24 (Christmas Eve)
Christmas Lane Abilene
Abilene State Supported Living Center – 2501 Maple Street, Abilene
6:00 to 10:00 p.m.
Sunday, December 25 (Christmas Day)
Christmas Lane Abilene
Abilene State Supported Living Center – 2501 Maple Street, Abilene
6:00 to 10:00 p.m.
Monday, December 26 (Last day of Hanukkah & Boxing Day)
A SoDA Christmas 2022!
Moose Mountain, LLC – 817 South 2nd Street
Beginning at 10:00 a.m.
Christmas Lane Abilene
Abilene State Supported Living Center – 2501 Maple Street, Abilene
6:00 to 10:00 p.m.
Friday, December 30
2023 Intention Candle Workshop
Abilene Candle Co. – 806c South 2nd Street, Abilene
6:00 to 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, December 31 (New Year’s Eve)
2023 Intention Candle Workshop
Abilene Candle Co. – 806c South 2nd Street, Abilene
11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
2:00 to 3:30 p.m.
4:00 to 5:30 p.m.
Paramount Film Series: Love Actually
Paramount Theatre – 352 Cypress Street, Abilene
7:30 to 10:00 p.m.
