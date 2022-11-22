ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmont, NY

MAPLE LEAFS LEGEND BORJE SALMING PASSES AWAY AT 71

Some sad news to report on in the hockey world on Thursday. The Toronto Maple Leafs have announced that legendary defenceman Borje Salming as passed away at the age of 71. Salming was diagnosed with ALS during the summer and his condition deteriorated over the last few months. Thankfully, he was able to travel to Toronto one final time during the Hockey Hall of Fame weekend earlier in November and last week he was named to Sweden's all-time lineup to honour their 100th anniversary.
NHL

Number 71 ... And A Half

Birman, who had joined the Penguins ticketing department in 1999 after immigrating from Ukraine eight years earlier, was told that he might need to accompany the young Russian to dinner at Mario Lemieux's house to translate. "But then they called back and said hey, Sergei Gonchar is going to go,"...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

3 Takeaways: Sorokin, Islanders Shut Out Oilers 3-0

Ilya Sorokin stops career-high 49 shots, JG Pageau scores two goals as Isles top Oilers. Ilya Sorokin was dominant, with a career-high 49 saves, and the Islanders went 5-for-5 on the penalty kill to shut out the Edmonton Oilers 3-0 on Wednesday night at UBS Arena. Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored shorthanded...
ELMONT, NY
NHL

Recap: Canes Overtime Struggles Continue In Boston

BOSTON, MA. - For the fourth time in five games the Carolina Hurricanes fell in overtime Friday, this time suffering a 3-2 defeat at the hands of the Boston Bruins. A big factor in the Canes going 0-3-1 in their four most recent outings leading into today's contest was their inability to score on the man advantage. They'd been held without success in their last 20 attempts, but it was a streak that they were able to snap early in today's contest.
RALEIGH, NC
NHL

Kuemper makes 32 saves, Capitals blank Flames

WASHINGTON - Darcy Kuemper made 32 saves, and the Washington Capitals defeated the Calgary Flames 3-0 at Capital One Arena on Friday. The shutout was Kuemper's second of the season and the 27th of his NHL career. It came one game after the Washington goalie was displeased with his performance in a 3-2 overtime win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON, DC
NHL

Game Preview: Islanders at Blue Jackets

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (13-8-0) AT COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS (7-11-1) FRI. NOV. 25 | 8 PM | NATIONWIDE ARENA. Time to work off the turkey. The New York Islanders take on the Columbus Blue Jackets in a Black Friday showdown at Nationwide Arena. The Islanders enter the contest on a two-game...
ELMONT, NY
NHL

PREVIEW: Oilers at Rangers

The Oilers look to wrap up their New York road trip with a win, when they take on the Rangers on Saturday morning at MSG. The Edmonton Oilers wrap up their New York road trip with a Saturday morning matchup against the Rangers at Madison Square Gardens. You can watch...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NHL

Game Preview: Avalanche vs. Canucks

COLORADO AVALANCHE (11-5-1) VS VANCOUVER CANUCKS (6-10-3) 8 PM MT | BALL ARENA. Riding a three-game win streak, the Colorado Avalanche return to Ball Arena as they take on the Vancouver Canucks Wednesday night. Coverage is slated to begin at 8 p.m. on Altitude Sports. Wednesday's meeting between the two...
COLORADO STATE
The Hockey Writers

Blues Gameday Preview: Tampa Bay Lightning – 11/25/22

After rattling off seven-straight wins, the St. Louis Blues (10-9-0, 19 points) saw their winning ways end at the hands of the Buffalo Sabres with a final score of 6-2. For the Blues, their two goals were scored by Pavel Buchnevich (five) and Brayden Schenn (six). Goalie Jordan Binnington had a few goals he would like back, but the defenders playing in front of him were giving up too many high-danger chances and odd-man rushes for him to stand much of a chance in this one.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

SAY WHAT: 'JUST DIDN'T EXECUTE'

What was talked about following a 3-0 loss to the Capitals. "Thought we had a good first period. If we would have handled the puck a little better in the first, we could have or would have scored a goal. It kind of looked like one of those games of who was going to score first. That was the difference."
WASHINGTON STATE
NHL

Fantasy hockey MVP for each team at Thanksgiving

Most valuable players in standard categories; podcast analysis. NHL.com identifies the most valuable player in fantasy hockey for each team at Thanksgiving during the 2022-23 season. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. NOTE: Each team's most valuable player is based...
MICHIGAN STATE
NHL

Blue Jackets-Predators game scheduled for Nov. 26 postponed

Bridgestone Arena impacted by water main break; makeup date to be announced. Tomorrow's game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena has been postponed due to the ongoing issues caused by a water main break that has significantly impacted the event level of the arena. A makeup date will be announced as soon as it can be confirmed.
COLUMBUS, OH
NHL

MTL@CBJ : Game recap

COLUMBUS - Sam Montembeault made 30 saves and the Canadiens scored three unanswered goals on Wednesday to bounce right back from a tough outing the evening prior. With the Habs playing a second game in as many nights, head coach Martin St-Louis made a few changes to his lineup ahead of puck drop.
OHIO STATE
NHL

FLAMES SHUT OUT

WASHINGTON - The Flames fell 3-0 to the Capitals Friday in a matinee tilt. It was the fifth game of this season-long six-game road trip, which wraps up Saturday with another afternoon outing in Raleigh against the Hurricanes. NEED-TO-KNOW. STAT PACK. UPDATES. The homeside scored a goal in each of...
WASHINGTON STATE
NHL

NHL Postpones Tomorrow's Columbus at Nashville Game

NEW YORK (Nov. 25, 2022) - Tomorrow's game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena has been postponed due to the ongoing issues caused by a water main break that has significantly impacted the event level of the arena. A makeup date will be announced as soon as it can be confirmed.
COLUMBUS, OH
NHL

NHL Buzz: Okposo returns when Sabres host Devils

Bortuzzo back for Blues; Barkov should play Saturday for Panthers despite illness. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news throughout the 2022-23 season. Buffalo Sabres. Kyle Okposo will return when the Sabres host the New Jersey Devils on Friday (8 p.m. ET; MSG-B,...
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Salming mourned by Maple Leafs, hockey community

TORONTO -- Borje Salming was surrounded by family and friends as he sat in a wheelchair in the tunnel of Scotiabank Arena on Nov. 12, waiting to be honored by the Toronto Maple Leafs in a pregame ceremony. No, he couldn't speak. Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou...
NHL

The Evolution of Accountability | BIG READ

How has learning to hold one another accountable helped transform the team both on and off the ice. "It's everything," says veteran defenseman Brendan Smith. But what exactly is everything?. In the last year and a half, the word has circled around the Devils' locker room, it's been a part...
NEWARK, NJ
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs Add Depth, Untapped Potential in Conor Timmins

Right as the entire nation of Canada was sitting down to watch their country play its first World Cup game in 36 years, the Toronto Maple Leafs decided to swing a trade. Convenient timing. After losing T.J. Brodie and Morgan Rielly to injury in a matter of two weeks, the...

