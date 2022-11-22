Read full article on original website
KTBS
Texarkana nonprofit asks residents to support Giving Tuesday
TEXARKANA, Ark. - After the shopping frenzy of Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday, non-profits around the globe gear up for Giving Tuesday. It's an opportunity every Tuesday after Thanksgiving to generously give back to organizations in your community that make a difference. Texarkana Resources for the Disabled...
KTBS
Farmers Bank and Trust Live United Bowl slated for Dec. 3
TEXARKANA, Ark. – The NCAA Division 2 Live United Bowl is slated for Dec. 3 at the Razorback Stadium in Texarkana with a noon kick-off. The two teams selected this year, the Southeastern Oklahoma State Savage Storm vs. the Emporia State Hornets. were the same teams that competed last year.
KTBS
Texarkana stores prepare for Small Business Saturday
TEXARKANA, Ark. - Several Texarkana businesses have been preparing for the holiday sales rush of Small Business Saturday. "Harts on Broad" in downtown Texarkana, Arkansas has been opened two years. The shop has three local businesses all under one roof. They've been offering discounts to customers in hopes of drawing...
KTBS
Santa arrives to Season of Lights Christmas Light Park
NEW BOSTON, Texas – Santa arrived on Friday to the Season of Lights Christmas Light Park in New Boston, Texas. During the beautiful illuminated drive, guests could stop by at the entertainment center and get a photo with Santa, treat themselves to kettle corn, s’mores and hot chocolate and walk through a lighted maze.
KTBS
Police seek shooter in Texarkana attempted robbery
TEXARKANA, Ark. - Police are searching for the shooter in an attempted robbery in Texarkana, Arkansas. It happened Saturday evening on East 6th Street, near Grand Ave. Police say the victim was walking down the street when a man in a dark SUV stopped him and tried to rob him at gunpoint.
KTBS
Low-cost dog and cat spay and neuter clinics offered in Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Ark. – The Animal Care and Adoption Center of Texarkana, Arkansas is offering low-cost spay and neuter clinics from Jan. 24 through Jan. 26. Due to its high pet population, the Arkansas side of Texarkana passed an ordinance earlier this year requiring pets to be spayed or neutered.
