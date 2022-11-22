MADISON – Asbury Church will celebrate the season of Advent through two “Lessons & Carols: The Songs of Christmas” services on Dec. 4 at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Asbury’s diverse music groups, with kids and students choirs, the men and women ensembles, and Chancel Choir, along with the orchestra, handbells, plus contemporary and Harvest Campus worship teams, will delight all who come. They will perform “The Songs of Christmas” through a collection of scripture and music, which is a much-loved annual tradition.

MADISON, AL ・ 4 HOURS AGO