themadisonrecord.com

Asbury Church to present “Lessons & Carols: The Songs of Christmas” on Dec. 4

MADISON – Asbury Church will celebrate the season of Advent through two “Lessons & Carols: The Songs of Christmas” services on Dec. 4 at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Asbury’s diverse music groups, with kids and students choirs, the men and women ensembles, and Chancel Choir, along with the orchestra, handbells, plus contemporary and Harvest Campus worship teams, will delight all who come. They will perform “The Songs of Christmas” through a collection of scripture and music, which is a much-loved annual tradition.
MADISON, AL
themadisonrecord.com

Madison Community Band to present “Christmas Journey”

HUNTSVILLE – The Madison Community Band (MCB) will present a concert on Dec. 6 called “Christmas Journeys”. The concert will feature Christmas music old and new, as well as a musical “visit from St. Nicholas” that tells the story of “the night before Christmas.”
HUNTSVILLE, AL
themadisonrecord.com

Tim Coleman Is Gold For James Clemens Football Team- Long Snapper Is Nationally Ranked

MADISON- For any football team no matter the level of play having a competent long snapper is like having a bank of gold. For the James Clemens Jets, their golden nugget comes in the form of 6-foot, 240-pound Tim Coleman who has established his spot on the squad as starting center and long snapper only having taken up the specializes talent as a long snapper mere months ago.
MADISON, AL

