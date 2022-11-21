Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
14-year-old killed during shooting in Laurens Co., SLED investigating
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Coroner’s Office announced that a 14-year-old died during a shooting in Enoree, SC, on Friday morning. Officials from the Coroner’s Office said deputies responded to the scene at around 5:30 a.m., where they found a 14-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound. They added that the victim was taken to Laurens County Hospital for treatment. However, he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.
South Carolina boy, 14, dead in hotel for one week before police notified
A 14-year-old South Carolina boy was found dead in a hotel room about a week after his estimated time of death. His 'incoherent' mother was found in the same room.
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies victim of deadly crash in Spartanburg
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said one person is dead after a crash on Saturday morning. The crash happened at around 1:55 a.m. on Kensington Drive. The coroner identified the victim as 30-year-old Jeremy Marquette Barner. Stay with FOX Carolina News as we work...
South Carolina parents charged; baby removed after ingesting drugs
Two parents were arrested in Union after their two-year-old son allegedly ingested drugs he found and became unresponsive Wednesday morning.
Upstate man dies in work accident
An autopsy is being performed Friday on the Spartanburg County employee, killed in an accident at a recycling center Wednesday. Investigators say, 65 year old Michael Harrison Cooper was pinned between a large trash container & a concrete wall
WYFF4.com
Man killed after truck hits a tree in Spartanburg County, coroner says
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A man was killed in a truck crash Friday afternoon in Spartanburg County, according to Coroner Rusty Clevenger with the Spartanburg County Coroner's Office. The accident happened around 2:45 p.m. on West Frontage Road near Smith Chapel Lane in Campobello, Clevenger said. Clevenger identified the...
Spartanburg County, South Carolina employee dies at recycling collection center
The Spartanburg County Coroner is responding to a waste collection center in Boiling Springs.
Retired State Trooper from the Upstate arrested
SLED has arrested a retired Highway Patrol trooper for taking personal property from the scene of a collision and selling it. 59 year-old David Eugene McAlhany of Greer is facing Misconduct in Office and other charges.
One dead after Thanksgiving Day crash in the Upstate
One person is dead after a crash in the Upstate on Thanksgiving day. The single vehicle wreck happened around 11 AM Thursday on Piedmont Golf Course road about 3 miles north of Piedmont.
FOX Carolina
Officials responding to vehicle fire on I-385N
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said they are responding to a vehicle fire on I-385N. Officials said two right lanes are currently closed at Exit 39 Haywood Road in Greenville. Stay with FOX Carolina News as we work to learn more.
Two arrested after vehicle break-ins, items stolen in Oconee Co.
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said two people from Florida have been charged in connection to an investigation involving multiple vehicle break-ins.
FOX Carolina
Man arrested after deputies find 4 pounds of meth
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested following an investigation that led to the discovery of four pounds of meth, cash and several weapons. Deputies said the Sheriff’s Office worked along with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the South Carolina...
Teen found dead in Greenville Co. hotel room
A 14-year-old was found dead Monday in a Greenville County hotel room where he had died a week earlier.
Upstate man sentenced to prison after deputies find dog tortured
An Upstate man has been sentenced to prison after deputies found his dog tortured back in February in Union County.
wspa.com
2 dead, 2 hurt in Anderson Co.
A death investigation is underway in Anderson County after two people were found dead and another person was taken to the hospital Sunday morning. 2 dead, 2 hurt in Anderson Co. A death investigation is underway in Anderson County after two people were found dead and another person was taken...
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing man last seen more than two weeks ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said they are searching for a missing man who was last seen on November 6. According to deputies, John McDougall IV was last seen in the Oakdale Road area in Townville. Deputies said he is known to frequent the...
SLED investigating deputy involved shooting in Pee Dee Area
A deputy involved shooting in the state’s Pee Dee region late last week, is under investigation. SLED has been called in after a shooting Thursday in Williamsburg County.
Teenager found dead at Upstate hotel
The body of a teenager was discovered at an Upstate hotel. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office says, 14 year old Landon Chance Poston of Greenville was found dead inside a room at the Intown Suites on Mauldin Road, November 14th.
FOX Carolina
Body found in front yard in Greenville, coroner says
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said a body was found in the front yard of a home Monday morning. According to the coroner, the body was found on Mayo Drive. The coroner said the investigation is still in its early stages. Stay tuned as...
WYFF4.com
Woman dead after crash in Greenville County, coroner says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — South Carolina Highway Patrol says a person was killed while crossing the road in Greenville County. Troopers say it happened just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday on White Horse Road near Saluda Lake Drive. They say a car was traveling south on White Horse Road when it...
