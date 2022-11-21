ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greer, SC

FOX Carolina

14-year-old killed during shooting in Laurens Co., SLED investigating

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Coroner’s Office announced that a 14-year-old died during a shooting in Enoree, SC, on Friday morning. Officials from the Coroner’s Office said deputies responded to the scene at around 5:30 a.m., where they found a 14-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound. They added that the victim was taken to Laurens County Hospital for treatment. However, he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies victim of deadly crash in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said one person is dead after a crash on Saturday morning. The crash happened at around 1:55 a.m. on Kensington Drive. The coroner identified the victim as 30-year-old Jeremy Marquette Barner. Stay with FOX Carolina News as we work...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
106.3 WORD

Upstate man dies in work accident

An autopsy is being performed Friday on the Spartanburg County employee, killed in an accident at a recycling center Wednesday. Investigators say, 65 year old Michael Harrison Cooper was pinned between a large trash container & a concrete wall
BOILING SPRINGS, SC
FOX Carolina

Officials responding to vehicle fire on I-385N

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said they are responding to a vehicle fire on I-385N. Officials said two right lanes are currently closed at Exit 39 Haywood Road in Greenville. Stay with FOX Carolina News as we work to learn more.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Man arrested after deputies find 4 pounds of meth

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested following an investigation that led to the discovery of four pounds of meth, cash and several weapons. Deputies said the Sheriff’s Office worked along with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the South Carolina...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

2 dead, 2 hurt in Anderson Co.

A death investigation is underway in Anderson County after two people were found dead and another person was taken to the hospital Sunday morning. 2 dead, 2 hurt in Anderson Co. A death investigation is underway in Anderson County after two people were found dead and another person was taken...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
106.3 WORD

Teenager found dead at Upstate hotel

The body of a teenager was discovered at an Upstate hotel. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office says, 14 year old Landon Chance Poston of Greenville was found dead inside a room at the Intown Suites on Mauldin Road, November 14th.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Body found in front yard in Greenville, coroner says

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said a body was found in the front yard of a home Monday morning. According to the coroner, the body was found on Mayo Drive. The coroner said the investigation is still in its early stages. Stay tuned as...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Woman dead after crash in Greenville County, coroner says

GREENVILLE, S.C. — South Carolina Highway Patrol says a person was killed while crossing the road in Greenville County. Troopers say it happened just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday on White Horse Road near Saluda Lake Drive. They say a car was traveling south on White Horse Road when it...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC

