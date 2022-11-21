Read full article on original website
Pharr PD makes two arrests in deadly Thanksgiving hit-and-run
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two arrests were made after a deadly hit-and-run that killed a 54-year-old man on Thanksgiving, police said. San Juan resident Manuel Canchola, 19; and Pharr resident Natalie Monique Carreon, 19; turned themselves in to police Saturday, according to a release from the Pharr Police Department. The man was fatally hit by […]
BPD: Men wanted after brawl, gunfire outside bar on Thanksgiving
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police are seeking the identities of multiple men after a physical altercation occurred outside a local bar on Thanksgiving Day, according to the Brownsville Police Department The fight occurred on Thursday night, police said. Video footage shows several men getting to a brawl in a parking lot and security unable to […]
Second arrest made in connection with 2021 theft of border wall panels
A second individual was charged in connection with the December 2021 theft of nearly $1 million worth of border wall materials. Jose Emmanuel “Manny” Gonzalez was arrested last week and charged with theft of public money, properties or records, federal court records show. Gonzalez went before a magistrate...
Lawsuit Filed Against Weslaco Business Accuses Owners Of Payroll Violations
A business in Weslaco is being accused of exploiting a former employee by refusing to pay him properly and failing to maintain proper records. Javier Segovia Meniola claims he worked for the company owned by Kenneth and Keven Hartley for 12 years. He performed tasks related to their produce and farming business, living in a home on their ranch. But he claims the Hartleys paid him less than the minimum wage and did not pay him overtime, despite being on call 24 hours a day. He was fired from the job earlier this year.
Not guilty plea entered in Weslaco-area homicide
A man entered a plea of not guilty in connection with a July murder near Weslaco, court records show. Jose Alfonso Lopez was arrested on July 29, the day Weslaco firefighters discovered a man's body while responding to a grass fire. Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra said in a July...
Man arrested after shots fired in Edinburg; PD unit hit twice
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man walking around with a rifle shortly after midnight on Thanksgiving was arrested after bullets hit an Edinburg police unit, officials say. Brett Thomas Martinez, 40, of Edinburg, was arrested and police recovered a rifle, after officers used an aircraft drone to spot him in the area, authorities said. Martinez […]
Woman smuggled cocaine into Texas to repay drug debt after boyfriend’s arrest, records show
A woman who admitted to smuggling cocaine into Texas to repay a debt was sentenced to prison, federal documents state.
Edinburg man arrested in connection with shooting that damaged police vehicle
A 40-year-old Edinburg man was arrested Thursday after a vehicle with the Edinburg Police Department was shot at, according to a news release. Brett Thomas Martin was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a public servant after an investigation revealed the police unit was struck by two bullets, the release stated.
Police: Harlingen man arrested, linked to weekend hit-and-run
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The suspect in a hit-and-run that left a man injured on the sidewalk was arrested Wednesday, according to the Harlingen Police Department. Arnulfo Alvizo Gutierrez, 55, of Harlingen, was identified by police as the driver they alleged was involved in a hit-and-run Sunday. He is charged with accident involving serious bodily […]
Weslaco police investigating fatal one-vehicle crash
A 39-year-old driver was killed early Saturday morning after striking a utility pole, Weslaco police said. Weslaco police responded to the 800 block of westbound Frontage road in reference to a single vehicle accident, according to a news release. “A preliminary crash investigation determined that the driver of a 2008...
New York man smuggling 4 illegal immigrants leads Texas officers on high-speed chase, flees on foot
A New York man attempted to smuggle four illegal immigrants from Eagle Pass to San Antonio before leading a Texas DPS trooper in a high-speed chase.
One person in custody, two others detained in connection with shooting at Pharr gas station
One person is in police custody and two others were detained in San Antonio in connection with a Wednesday shooting in Pharr, according to a news release. Officers with the Pharr Police Department responded to a shooting at a Stripes gas station at the 1500 block of East Nolana Loop at around 10 a.m., according to a news release.
Wild turkey flock spotted in Linn-San Manuel
Channel 5 News’ Christian von Preysing takes viewers to Linn-San Manuel, where a turkey flock lives. Wild turkeys aren't likely to be the source of your thanksgiving meal, but they are a prosperous game species. The hunting season is running through this spring, but biologists expect the drought this...
Significant Snow, Ice & Rain Threat for west Texas & New Mexico Tonight
A big trough swinging digging south will convey snow probabilities to Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma right now and carrying by way of Saturday morning. Temperatures will likely be an enormous element of how a lot snow falls, however it’s changing into extra obvious that sufficient chilly air will likely be out there for some hefty totals, particularly in the course of the in a single day hours. Winter storm warnings have been issued by way of Saturday to account for the heavy snow menace. It will likely be a moist, heavy snow, which means that we might see tree and energy line harm. The heaviest snow will likely be by way of japanese New Mexico and much west Texas the place domestically as much as a foot of snow could also be doable. Travel on I-25 and I-10 will likely be troublesome at instances!
Texas man dies after tragic accident at Crab Island
On Wednesday, November 23, 2022, a Texas tourist died after going down a rental pontoon boat slide head first and striking his head on the bottom at Crab Island. Family members say the 63-year old victim went down into three to four feet of water around 3:35pm on Wednesday, but then didn’t resurface. They jumped in to try to save him, along with receiving aid from from the Coast Guard, Okaloosa Island and Destin firefighters, as well as EMS.
Valley ‘porch pirates’ take advantage of opportunities to steal
CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Many people are taking advantage of holiday deals right now but experts are warning about “porch pirates” preying on your purchases. “These individuals are opportunists. They prey on people’s property especially when they’re not at home,” Rancho Viejo Police Department Sgt. Arturo Huerta said. Huerta explained that there are steps […]
Driver died after he lost control and struck utility pole in Weslaco, PD says
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A driver died after he crashed into a utility pole early Saturday morning in Weslaco, Weslaco Police Department said. The driver was identified as 39-year-old Hector Rodriguez, who police suspect had lost control of the 2008 black Ford F-250 he was driving before he crashed into a utility pole, according to […]
Texas Mom, Husband Arrested For Murdering Her Eight-Year-Old Son
Megan Lange and Rodolfo Reyes were arrested for murder on Monday in the strangulation death of her son, Arturo Coca, earlier in November. A Texas mother and her husband are facing capital murder charges for allegedly abusing and then strangling her 8-year-old son to death. Megan Lange, 29, and Rodolfo...
TPWD Game Wardens use thermal drones to locate assault suspect, find lost Texans
AUSTIN, Texas – A Texas Parks and Wildlife Department drone program is helping local Texas law enforcement officers locate crime suspects and lost citizens. Texas Game Warden Doug Williams recently helped locate a suspect in East Texas accused of shooting at and physically assaulting two individuals before fleeing, according to a press release.
Trailer park fire in McAllen, one dead
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities are investigating a fatal trailer park fire Tuesday that left one person dead. The fire took place Tuesday evening at 400 N. McColl Rd. in McAllen. McAllen Fire Chief Jim Schultz told ValleyCentral that one man has died as a result of the fire. The cause of the trailer park […]
