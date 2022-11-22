ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leo-cedarville, IN

wfft.com

Laurent signs with Olivet Nazarene to continue baseball career

DECATUR, Ind. (WFFT) - Bellmont's Eli Laurent officially signed to continue his baseball career at Olivet Nazarene. Last season Laurent led his team with a 2.52 ERA, batted .279, and finished with a .441 on-base percentage. Laurent will major in architectural engineering.
DECATUR, IN
wfft.com

OwenStrong: 13-0 for Owen Scheele

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Back in June Carroll's senior-to-be quarterback Owen Scheele passed after a brief battle with cancer. Going into this football season, the Charger's focus was to play and honor Owen the best way they could, and they're doing just that. The Chargers are having the best...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Komets fall 6-0 in Thanksgiving battle with Cyclones

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Fort Wayne Komets fell 6-0 in their Thanksgiving battle with the Cincinnati Cylones. This was the third matchup of the year between the two. The Cylones lead the series 2-1. The K's will take on the Toledo Walleye on Friday at 7:15 p.m.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Embassy Theatre kicks off 38th Festival of Trees

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Embassy Theatre kicked off their 38th Festival of Trees Wednesday, displaying 58 decorated Christmas trees. Volunteers from various organizations donated their time to decorate the trees and Chief Philanthropy Officer Kent Castleman says he loves seeing the reactions from people when they see the trees for the first time.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Dozens start Thanksgiving Day with the Galloping Gobbler run

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Dozens of runners showed up to the Hutzell Athletic Center at University of Saint Francis Thursday morning to participate in the Galloping Gobbler Thanksgiving Day Run and Walks. Runners got to the starting line bright and early. Some wore turkey hats and turkey outfits. Others...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Fort Wayne's Night of Lights kicks off the holiday season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Downtown Fort Wayne is lit up for the holiday season. Multiple light displays debuted for the winter throughout the city, including Santa and his reindeer on Main Street. Thousands of families packed the streets to watch the displays and celebrate the holiday season during Fort...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

St. Mary's Soup Kitchen serves hundreds for Thanksgiving

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Hundreds were served at the annual St. Mary's Thanksgiving Day dinner. Chairman of the dinner Patrick McBride said they serve about 1,500 people each year between sit-down and carry-out. For those inside, McBride loves taking time to talk with as many people as he can.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Clouds decrease, cooler Friday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — It’s a cold start to Friday with morning temperatures starting off in the mid to upper 30s. The clouds linger across the region Friday morning but decrease as the day progresses. Afternoon highs reach into the upper 40s and lower 50s under a...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Mild Thanksgiving, rain returns late

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — It’s a cold start to Thanksgiving with temperatures stepping off in the upper 20s and lower 30s. If you are leaving early for family gatherings, and you leave your car parked outside overnight, allow some time to scrape frost off the windows. After...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Allen County Commissioners choose new jail site

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Allen County Board of Commissioners chose a new jail site Wednesday. At a special session, Commissioners Rich Beck, Therese Brown and Nelson Peters approved a motion to draft a purchase agreement for the site at 2911 Meyer Road. The 70-acre land is within the...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
wfft.com

Silver Alert Issued for 21-year-old Bluffton man has been canceled

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WFFT) - The Bluffton Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 21-year-old Jake Steffen, of Bluffton. Steffen is a 5-foot-6-inches tall black man, weighing 180 pounds. He has black hair with brown eyes. He was last seen Wednesday at 7:40 p.m., wearing an orange plaid coat with...
BLUFFTON, IN
wfft.com

Union Street Market opens to the public

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A major part of the electric works campus is now open to the public. The Union Street Market celebrated its opening Tuesday. Several local shops offered food and drink to anyone who stopped by, with more than a dozen businesses part of the market. Owners...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

ISP increases patrol for Thanksgiving travel

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — The roads are busy, and lines are getting long as thousands travel for the Thanksgiving holiday. Jay McCormick is waiting until Thursday to travel and says he is already seeing reckless driving in Fort Wayne. “I’ve been around town all day today, and people...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Fort Wayne Police Captain proposes drug prevention plan

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne will receive $4.8 Million over the next 18 years from a multi-state opioid lawsuit against major drug companies. At least 70% of the settlement money is supposed to go toward drug prevention and recovery resources. Fort Wayne Police Captain Kevin Hunter has spent...
FORT WAYNE, IN

