Laurent signs with Olivet Nazarene to continue baseball career
DECATUR, Ind. (WFFT) - Bellmont's Eli Laurent officially signed to continue his baseball career at Olivet Nazarene. Last season Laurent led his team with a 2.52 ERA, batted .279, and finished with a .441 on-base percentage. Laurent will major in architectural engineering.
OwenStrong: 13-0 for Owen Scheele
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Back in June Carroll's senior-to-be quarterback Owen Scheele passed after a brief battle with cancer. Going into this football season, the Charger's focus was to play and honor Owen the best way they could, and they're doing just that. The Chargers are having the best...
Boys High School Basketball: Homestead secures 53-14 win in season opener
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Homestead opened the 2022-2023 basketball season with a 53-14 win over Huntington North.
Komets fall 6-0 in Thanksgiving battle with Cyclones
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Fort Wayne Komets fell 6-0 in their Thanksgiving battle with the Cincinnati Cylones. This was the third matchup of the year between the two. The Cylones lead the series 2-1. The K's will take on the Toledo Walleye on Friday at 7:15 p.m.
Godfrey Named to CollegeInsider.com Lou Henson National Player of the Year Award Watch List
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – Purdue Fort Wayne men's basketball graduate student guard Jarred Godfrey has been named to the CollegeInsider.com Lou Henson Award Watch List, the organization announced on Tuesday (Nov. 22). The Lou Henson Award, which is presented annually to the top mid-major player in Division I...
Keeping the streak alive: Fort Wayne woman has run every day for 20 years straight
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – At some point every day you’ll find Eliza Miron outside running. A goal that started small when she was 16 but grew into a lifestyle. “I just had this desire to be good at something,” she said. “But I felt ‘ok, this is something I could work hard at and see the results. So I wanted to commit for a year.
Start Something Big: Real Men Read shows importance of books and reading
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – One of the main goals of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana is to provide role models for kids in the region. They of course do that through matches, but also through a program called Real Men Read. They have men from the...
Embassy Theatre kicks off 38th Festival of Trees
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Embassy Theatre kicked off their 38th Festival of Trees Wednesday, displaying 58 decorated Christmas trees. Volunteers from various organizations donated their time to decorate the trees and Chief Philanthropy Officer Kent Castleman says he loves seeing the reactions from people when they see the trees for the first time.
Dozens start Thanksgiving Day with the Galloping Gobbler run
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Dozens of runners showed up to the Hutzell Athletic Center at University of Saint Francis Thursday morning to participate in the Galloping Gobbler Thanksgiving Day Run and Walks. Runners got to the starting line bright and early. Some wore turkey hats and turkey outfits. Others...
Latest COVID-19 update released by the Allen County Department of Health
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Department of Health (ACDH) released an update today on the state of COVID-19 in Allen County. They reported two deaths and 264 positive cases this week, bringing totals to 119,874 cases and 1,213 deaths as of today. Other updates relating to COVID-19...
Fort Wayne's Night of Lights kicks off the holiday season
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Downtown Fort Wayne is lit up for the holiday season. Multiple light displays debuted for the winter throughout the city, including Santa and his reindeer on Main Street. Thousands of families packed the streets to watch the displays and celebrate the holiday season during Fort...
St. Mary's Soup Kitchen serves hundreds for Thanksgiving
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Hundreds were served at the annual St. Mary's Thanksgiving Day dinner. Chairman of the dinner Patrick McBride said they serve about 1,500 people each year between sit-down and carry-out. For those inside, McBride loves taking time to talk with as many people as he can.
Clouds decrease, cooler Friday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — It’s a cold start to Friday with morning temperatures starting off in the mid to upper 30s. The clouds linger across the region Friday morning but decrease as the day progresses. Afternoon highs reach into the upper 40s and lower 50s under a...
Mild Thanksgiving, rain returns late
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — It’s a cold start to Thanksgiving with temperatures stepping off in the upper 20s and lower 30s. If you are leaving early for family gatherings, and you leave your car parked outside overnight, allow some time to scrape frost off the windows. After...
Fort Wayne Rescue Mission serves more Thanksgiving meals than ever before, despite inflation
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Fort Wayne Rescue Mission served 5,000 Thanksgiving meals to people in need Wednesday. “We like to say that hope begins with a meal. And so, our thought is that someone will get that warm meal and want to make a change in their life,” Senior Vice President of Philanthropy Laurie Brumbaugh said.
Allen County Commissioners choose new jail site
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Allen County Board of Commissioners chose a new jail site Wednesday. At a special session, Commissioners Rich Beck, Therese Brown and Nelson Peters approved a motion to draft a purchase agreement for the site at 2911 Meyer Road. The 70-acre land is within the...
Silver Alert Issued for 21-year-old Bluffton man has been canceled
BLUFFTON, Ind. (WFFT) - The Bluffton Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 21-year-old Jake Steffen, of Bluffton. Steffen is a 5-foot-6-inches tall black man, weighing 180 pounds. He has black hair with brown eyes. He was last seen Wednesday at 7:40 p.m., wearing an orange plaid coat with...
Union Street Market opens to the public
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A major part of the electric works campus is now open to the public. The Union Street Market celebrated its opening Tuesday. Several local shops offered food and drink to anyone who stopped by, with more than a dozen businesses part of the market. Owners...
ISP increases patrol for Thanksgiving travel
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — The roads are busy, and lines are getting long as thousands travel for the Thanksgiving holiday. Jay McCormick is waiting until Thursday to travel and says he is already seeing reckless driving in Fort Wayne. “I’ve been around town all day today, and people...
Fort Wayne Police Captain proposes drug prevention plan
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne will receive $4.8 Million over the next 18 years from a multi-state opioid lawsuit against major drug companies. At least 70% of the settlement money is supposed to go toward drug prevention and recovery resources. Fort Wayne Police Captain Kevin Hunter has spent...
