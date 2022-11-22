Read full article on original website
Related
kdll.org
Alaska firefighters help rescue a moose trapped in a home
Good morning. I'm A Martínez. Firefighters got a strange call over the weekend from the Alaska Wildlife Troopers. A 500-pound moose was stuck in a basement in the town of Soldotna. The one-year bull apparently was enjoying some veggies when it fell through a window well into a home's basement. Officials tranquilized the intruder, who was carried out awake by six men on a tarp used for large patients. When the sedative wore off, the moose just trotted away, probably wondering what the heck was in those veggies.
kdll.org
Election update: Bjorkman, Ruffridge win
After Wednesday's ranked choice tabulation and final ballot count, Republican frontrunners Jesse Bjorkman and Justin Ruffridge clinched victories in their respective races to represent the central Kenai Peninsula in Juneau. Republican Jesse Bjorkman won the race for Senate District D, representing the northern Kenai Peninsula. After third-place nonpartisan candidate Andy...
Comments / 0