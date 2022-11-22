FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Mike White has already made it into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. So stepping in for a struggling Zach Wilson and trying to spark a stagnant offense would seem to be no biggie for the New York Jets’ new starting quarterback. White will face Chicago on Sunday a little more than a year since he briefly became a headline-making folk hero. With fans chanting his name in a victory over Cincinnati in October 2021, White set an NFL record for the most completed passes in a player’s first start with 37. He says he’s focused on beating the Bears and giving the Jets a fighting chance.

