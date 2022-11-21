ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rensselaer County, NY

Police searching for missing Montgomery County teen

GLEN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 15-year- old. Police said Quinn Madina is from the Town of Glen and may be in the Gloversville area. According to police, he is not believed to be in any danger. Madina has been...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NY
Vigil planned for Princetown double homicide victims

People in Schenectady County are honoring the lives of the man and woman shot to death in their home earlier this week. William Horwedel and Alesia Wadsworth were killed in their house on Reynolds Road in Princetown on Tuesday, according to New York State Police. 19 year old Nicholas Fiebka,...
SCHENECTADY COUNTY, NY
Man shot and killed Wednesday afternoon in Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, NY – A man shot earlier in the day in Schenectady has died from his injuries, the Schenectady Police Department reported Wednesday night. Police said the victim was a 26-year-old man whose name was not released pending the notification of his next of kin. According to police, officers were dispatched to the area of Odell Street and Brandywine Avenue at around 12:30 to investigate a shots-fired report. Police arrived on the scene to find the 26-year-old male lying in the street. He was later pronounced dead. The post Man shot and killed Wednesday afternoon in Schenectady appeared first on Shore News Network.
SCHENECTADY, NY
New York man, 19, allegedly fatally shot his mother and her boyfriend

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (TCD) -- A 19-year-old man was arrested and charged after allegedly fatally shooting his mother and her partner. According to a news release from the New York State Police, on the afternoon of Nov. 22, state troopers and Schenectady County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a home on Reynolds Road in Princetown to perform a welfare check of a person who did not show up for work.
SCHENECTADY COUNTY, NY
Schenectady police investigating shots fired call

Schenectady police are at Odell Street and Brandywine Avenue. They say they are investigating a report of shots fired and a male lying in the street. The call came in around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday. No other details are being released at this time. NewsChannel 13 has a crew at...
SCHENECTADY, NY
Someone Is Stealing Street Signs in One Capital Region Town

About a dozen street signs had gone missing from Duanesburg in early November. Police say the signs went missing between November 7 and 14. Out of the 12 signs that went missing, 8 were stop signs. Through their investigation, police were able to recover 5 stop signs and two other...
DUANESBURG, NY
Commissioner Montagnino Inappropriately Intercedes in Shooting Inquiry

On Sunday afternoon, November 20, Saratoga Springs Public Safety Commissioner James Montagnino and Mayor Ron Kim held a hastily called press conference to discuss the shootings that occurred early Sunday morning, November 20, in downtown Saratoga Springs. At the event, they released videos of the incident in spite of a request from authorities to not release the videos at this time.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Ulster County Gas Station Robbed, This Is What Happened

In the last few weeks, Ulster County has seen a rise in robberies and according to police, the latest business to be robbed was a gas station on one of the Hudson Valley's most traveled roads. According to the Ulster County Sheriff's Office and the Daily Freeman, the Citgo gas...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Overdose spike alert issued for Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Greener Pathways, an addiction resources center, has issued an overdose spike alert for Columbia County after several reported overdoses occurred overnight. The alert says the cases of overdose could be indicative of a contaminated drug supply. Greener Pathways says if you do use, use...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
Early morning Watervliet fire under investigation

A fire in Watervliet early this morning left three people without a place to stay this Thanksgiving. According to the Watervliet Fire Department, the fire occurred at a two family house on Callahan Ave. Red Cross was also on the scene to aid those affected by the fire. The Watervliet...
WATERVLIET, NY
Five Fire Companies Respond to Thanksgiving Fire in Adams

ADAMS, Mass. — Five fire companies responded to a structure fire on Richmond Street on Thursday morning that gutted the apartment building. The second floor of the century-old building at 16-18 Richmond was fully involved when firefighters arrived shortly after 9:30 a.m. Everyone was reported out of the building...
ADAMS, MA
Skidmore College warns students of possible drugging at area bars

Skidmore College is warning students about possible drugging at local Saratoga Springs bars. This story was first reported by the Times Union. Campus security has sent out three alerts this semester about two Caroline Street establishments where students say they were drugged. In each alert, security states that the student...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY

