Highland Heights, KY

WKRC

Warrick has 45, NKU defeats Tenn Tech 85-77 in 2 OT

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) - Marques Warrick put up 45 points as Northern Kentucky beat Tennessee Tech 85-77 in overtime on Sunday. Warrick shot 18 for 31 (5 for 10 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free throw line for the Norse (3-4). Warriwick's total is the highest for the school in its Division I era. Hubertas Pivorius was 5 of 11 shooting (4 for 8 from distance) to add 16 points. Trevon Faulkner shot 3 for 7, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with eight points.
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
WKRC

Miami to play UAB in HomeTown Lenders Bahamas Bowl

(WKRC) - The HomeTown Lenders Bahamas Bowl announced on Saturday that the Miami University football team will play the University of Alabama at Birmingham on Friday, Dec. 16. Opening kickoff is set for 11:30 a.m. and will be carried live on ESPN. The HomeTown Lenders Bahamas Bowl is Miami's 14th...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WKRC

Report: Coombs named interim head coach at UC

(WKRC/AP) - Kerry Coombs has been named interim coach of the Cincinnati Bearcats, according to a report from Justin Williams and The Athletic. Coombs was UC's special teams coordinator and defensive backs coach this season. He replaces Luke Fickell, who is expected to be named head coach at the University of Wisconsin on Sunday.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Report: UC QB Bryant done for season with foot injury

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - According to various reports, UC starting quarterback Ben Bryant will not play again this season due to a right foot injury. ESPN's Pete Thamel was one of several to report on Friday. Evan Prater, a sophomore out of Wyoming High School, started the Bearcats' game against Tulane...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Lawrenceburg falls to Bishop Chatard in IHSAA 3A state championship

INDIANAPOLIS (WKRC) - Bishop Chatard trailed 14-10 but scored 24 unanswered points in the second half to defeat Lawrenceburg in the IHSAA 3A state championship game 34-14 on Saturday. The Tigers, playing for their third crown and first since 1978, finished the season 13-2. Teagan Bennett paced the offense with...
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
WKRC

Servatii Cincinnati Christkindlmarkt opens for holiday season

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - The Servatii Cincinnati Christkindlmarkt opened for the holiday season. It is a German Christmas market that offers seasonal items, food, and drinks, as well as light and music shows. It is located in Smale Riverfront Park just outside the Moerlein Lager House.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati Zoo offering children sensory-friendly visits with Santa

AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - Beginning this week, the Cincinnati Zoo will offer some sensory-friendly visits with Santa Claus. The visits will happen from 1-3 p.m. before the lights are turned on. It's for children who may have some sensitivities to blinking lights or lots of activity. The first visit is...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Light Up the Square ushers in the holidays

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – It’s another tradition to usher in the holiday season. ProLink Staffing’s Light Up the Square presented by Macy’s lit up Fountain Square Friday night. The ceremony showed a 45-foot Concolor-Fir from Medina, Ohio lighting up to mark the holidays. "This tree is the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Teen boy injured following Walnut Hills shooting

WALNUT HILLS, Ohio (WKRC) - A teenager was injured in a Walnut Hills shooting Saturday. Police were called to the scene on Roger Place off Gilbert Avenue around 6 p.m. A 15-year-old boy was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Authorities don't have any information on a possible...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

1 dead, 1 injured after head on crash in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A man is dead after a crash Friday afternoon. Ohio State Highway Patrol says John Cornelius, 70, was driving east on Mason Morrow Millgrove Road at 4 p.m. when he drove left of center and struck another car head on. Cornelius was pronounced dead at...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Police investigating shooting in Pendleton

PENDLETON, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Pendleton Sunday. Officers were called to the scene on East 13th Street around 1:30 p.m. One male victim was found and crews called EMS. The extent of his injuries is unknown.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Try cereals from around the world at a new Avondale breakfast bar

AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - A new small Black women-owned business is set to open in Avondale. Saturday Morning Vibes Cereal Bar gave Local 12 a preview on Saturday. Owners Arielle Nelson and Toledo Hill say it's a nostalgic, but modern take on a breakfast bar. People can try cereal from...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

New flu vaccine could protect against all strains of virus

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A new flu vaccine could protect against all strains of the virus. A study published in the journal Science found that an experimental vaccine was effective at protecting mice and ferrets from 20 known influenza strains. The vaccine uses the same technology used in some of the COVID-19 vaccines.
CINCINNATI, OH

