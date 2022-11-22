Read full article on original website
Warrick has 45, NKU defeats Tenn Tech 85-77 in 2 OT
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) - Marques Warrick put up 45 points as Northern Kentucky beat Tennessee Tech 85-77 in overtime on Sunday. Warrick shot 18 for 31 (5 for 10 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free throw line for the Norse (3-4). Warriwick's total is the highest for the school in its Division I era. Hubertas Pivorius was 5 of 11 shooting (4 for 8 from distance) to add 16 points. Trevon Faulkner shot 3 for 7, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with eight points.
Miami to play UAB in HomeTown Lenders Bahamas Bowl
(WKRC) - The HomeTown Lenders Bahamas Bowl announced on Saturday that the Miami University football team will play the University of Alabama at Birmingham on Friday, Dec. 16. Opening kickoff is set for 11:30 a.m. and will be carried live on ESPN. The HomeTown Lenders Bahamas Bowl is Miami's 14th...
Wisconsin reportedly targeting UC's Fickell for head coaching job
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Within the next 48 hours the University of Cincinnati may be in the market to find a new head football coach. According to ESPN.com, Wisconsin is trying to lure Luke Fickell away from UC and is hoping to wrap up a deal "in the next 48 hours."
Report: Coombs named interim head coach at UC
(WKRC/AP) - Kerry Coombs has been named interim coach of the Cincinnati Bearcats, according to a report from Justin Williams and The Athletic. Coombs was UC's special teams coordinator and defensive backs coach this season. He replaces Luke Fickell, who is expected to be named head coach at the University of Wisconsin on Sunday.
Report: UC QB Bryant done for season with foot injury
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - According to various reports, UC starting quarterback Ben Bryant will not play again this season due to a right foot injury. ESPN's Pete Thamel was one of several to report on Friday. Evan Prater, a sophomore out of Wyoming High School, started the Bearcats' game against Tulane...
Lawrenceburg falls to Bishop Chatard in IHSAA 3A state championship
INDIANAPOLIS (WKRC) - Bishop Chatard trailed 14-10 but scored 24 unanswered points in the second half to defeat Lawrenceburg in the IHSAA 3A state championship game 34-14 on Saturday. The Tigers, playing for their third crown and first since 1978, finished the season 13-2. Teagan Bennett paced the offense with...
Servatii Cincinnati Christkindlmarkt opens for holiday season
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - The Servatii Cincinnati Christkindlmarkt opened for the holiday season. It is a German Christmas market that offers seasonal items, food, and drinks, as well as light and music shows. It is located in Smale Riverfront Park just outside the Moerlein Lager House.
Forums being held for public to meet Cincinnati Police chief finalists
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - This week, people will be able to weigh in on who will be the City of Cincinnati's next police chief. The list of 13 candidates was recently narrowed down to four finalists. Interim Chief Teresa Theetge is on that list. Besides Theetge, the Cincinnati Police Department's Lisa...
Cincinnati Zoo offering children sensory-friendly visits with Santa
AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - Beginning this week, the Cincinnati Zoo will offer some sensory-friendly visits with Santa Claus. The visits will happen from 1-3 p.m. before the lights are turned on. It's for children who may have some sensitivities to blinking lights or lots of activity. The first visit is...
Scuba Santa spreads the holiday spirit from under the sea at Newport Aquarium
NEWPORT, Ky. (WKRC) - When it comes to Tri-State holiday traditions, you expect to see certain things. Lights. Trains. Maybe some ice skating. But at the Newport Aquarium, it's like Christmas in an entirely different ecosystem. Not all the people we get to interview can make an entrance quite like...
Light Up the Square ushers in the holidays
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – It’s another tradition to usher in the holiday season. ProLink Staffing’s Light Up the Square presented by Macy’s lit up Fountain Square Friday night. The ceremony showed a 45-foot Concolor-Fir from Medina, Ohio lighting up to mark the holidays. "This tree is the...
I-75 lane and ramp closures scheduled for Interstate 75/Thru the Valley project
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Several temporary I-75 lane and ramp closures will take effect soon as part of the Interstate 75/Thru the Valley project. The project will involve the widening and reconstruction of I-75 from SR 126/Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway to just south of I-275 in Cincinnati. On the week...
Kings Island's Winterfest opens, promises a magical experience for the family
MASON, Ohio (WKRC) – Kings Island’s Winterfest returns with tons of activities for the whole family. This year’s layout boasts 11 winter wonderlands and five million lights that are sure to impress. Guests also have a chance to enjoy tasty treats, visit Santa Claus, decorate cookies with...
Teen boy injured following Walnut Hills shooting
WALNUT HILLS, Ohio (WKRC) - A teenager was injured in a Walnut Hills shooting Saturday. Police were called to the scene on Roger Place off Gilbert Avenue around 6 p.m. A 15-year-old boy was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Authorities don't have any information on a possible...
1 dead, 1 injured after head on crash in Warren County
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A man is dead after a crash Friday afternoon. Ohio State Highway Patrol says John Cornelius, 70, was driving east on Mason Morrow Millgrove Road at 4 p.m. when he drove left of center and struck another car head on. Cornelius was pronounced dead at...
Police investigating shooting in Pendleton
PENDLETON, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Pendleton Sunday. Officers were called to the scene on East 13th Street around 1:30 p.m. One male victim was found and crews called EMS. The extent of his injuries is unknown.
Man accused of leading police on highway chase arrested 1 year later
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Nearly one year after allegedly leading police on a wild chase, a Maineville man is in custody Thursday night. Police say an officer tried to stop Steven Kile, 25, on US 42 at I-275 in Sharonville in November 2021 because he had a felony warrant out of Warren County.
4-year-old girl hit by car yards from spot where 4-year-old boy was hit
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – One mother is grateful for her four-year-old daughter’s life this Thanksgiving after her daughter by hit by a car. "I'm thankful that my baby's still here,” said Lavaya Mayberry. Mayberry’s daughter, Laya, was hit one week earlier outside her grandmother’s Avondale apartment.
Try cereals from around the world at a new Avondale breakfast bar
AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - A new small Black women-owned business is set to open in Avondale. Saturday Morning Vibes Cereal Bar gave Local 12 a preview on Saturday. Owners Arielle Nelson and Toledo Hill say it's a nostalgic, but modern take on a breakfast bar. People can try cereal from...
New flu vaccine could protect against all strains of virus
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A new flu vaccine could protect against all strains of the virus. A study published in the journal Science found that an experimental vaccine was effective at protecting mice and ferrets from 20 known influenza strains. The vaccine uses the same technology used in some of the COVID-19 vaccines.
