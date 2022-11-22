ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Lakers’ James returning from five-game absence against Spurs

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — LeBron James will return to the Los Angeles Lakers’ lineup Friday night against the San Antonio Spurs after missing five games due to a strained left adductor. The announcement came 20 minutes after Lakers coach Darvin Ham said the team was unsure of James’...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Texans sticking with Kyle Allen despite ugly loss to Miami

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Houston coach Lovie Smith dodged questions last week about who would be the Texans’ starting quarterback moving forward. He shut the speculation down quickly Sunday. He’s sticking with Kyle Allen, even after Allen struggled in an ugly 30-15 loss to the Miami Dolphins. “We’re not going to put a guy, give him his first start and start yanking and things like that,” Smith said. “We let a guy play. We want to see him. We’ve got to eliminate those turnovers. But I thought he did some good things throughout the game. But we’re not quite there yet as a team.” Allen, who started in place of struggling second-year quarterback Davis Mills, was 26-of-39 passing with 215 yards and two interceptions. He was candid after the game about his poor play.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy