MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Houston coach Lovie Smith dodged questions last week about who would be the Texans’ starting quarterback moving forward. He shut the speculation down quickly Sunday. He’s sticking with Kyle Allen, even after Allen struggled in an ugly 30-15 loss to the Miami Dolphins. “We’re not going to put a guy, give him his first start and start yanking and things like that,” Smith said. “We let a guy play. We want to see him. We’ve got to eliminate those turnovers. But I thought he did some good things throughout the game. But we’re not quite there yet as a team.” Allen, who started in place of struggling second-year quarterback Davis Mills, was 26-of-39 passing with 215 yards and two interceptions. He was candid after the game about his poor play.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 29 MINUTES AGO