WHAS11

LMPD: 2 women involved in stabbing in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is recovering in the hospital after she received a stab wound during an altercation with another woman in Louisville's Russell neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a report of a stabbing at the 1100 block of Place Blanc around 2:15 p.m. on Nov. 26.
WHAS11

In Your Backyard | Namesake behind Atherton High School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Tucked away in the Hayfield Dundee neighborhood surrounded by homes is J.M. Atherton High School, but who is John McDougall Atherton?. WHAS11 is uncovering the history of JCPS schools and the notable Kentucky namesake's whose stories you might not know. Atherton was born on April Fool's...
wdrb.com

Louisville man shot and killed in Taylor Berry neighborhood, LMPD says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 52-year-old Louisville man was shot and killed the Taylor Berry neighborhood Friday night, police said. The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. in the 3100 block of Taylor Boulevard, according to Louisville Metro Police Spokesperson Alicia Smiley. That's near Central Avenue and Churchill Downs. Once...
WLKY.com

LMPD: Teenage girl shot in Algonquin neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating the shooting of a teenage girl in the Algonquin neighborhood. Police say they were called out to the 1800 block of Burwell Avenue on the report of a shooting around 8:45 p.m. Saturday evening. Officers arriving on the scene found a...
WLKY.com

Man shot, killed in Taylor Berry neighborhood identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the man killed after a shooting in the Taylor Berry neighborhood Friday night. He's identified as 52-year-old Corey Parker of Louisville. Louisville Metro Police Department said that just after 10 p.m. they responded to reports of a shooting in...
wdrb.com

City of Louisville pays settlement to woman groped in gas station by on-duty police officer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro Police officer tied up, kissed and groped a worker at a gas station while he was on duty. Now, the city is paying for it. Officer Robert Neff pleaded guilty in October 2020 to sexual misconduct and official misconduct for the incidents at a Thorntons gas station off Bardstown Road near Fern Creek. Recently, Metro Government reached a $55,000 agreement with the victim, Emery Taylor, according to a quarterly lawsuit settlement report.
aseaofblue.com

Louisville player appears to throw bottle at Kentucky fans

Rivalries can be a wonderful thing in sports, but they can also bring out the worst in folk. We all know that can be especially true when the Kentucky Wildcats and Louisville Cardinals face off, as these two programs largely hate each other to the point they’ll only acknowledge each other as ‘that school up north/down south.’
Wave 3

LMPD: Man found shot to death in Taylor Berry neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was found dead in the Taylor Berry neighborhood Friday night. Around 10 p.m., officers were called to respond to a report of a shooting in the 3100 block of Taylor Boulevard. LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said officers arrived...
WHAS11

Teenage girl shot while walking in Algonquin

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A teenage girl is in the hospital after she was shot while walking alone in Louisville's Algonquin neighborhood on Saturday night. Around 8:45 p.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting in the 1800 block of Burwell Avenue, according to an LMPD press release. Officers...
WLKY.com

Thousands of gently used coats passed out as part of free coat exchange in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Thousands of gently worn coats were given out to those in need in Louisville on Friday. "There's nobody here that would rather be out shopping. They are all here because at the end of the day, you have a warm fuzzy feeling from doing good; you get thank you's, you get hugs, you get handshakes and that's what it's all about," said Ted Loebenberg with the Free Coat Exchange.
Wave 3

Woman taken to hospital after stabbing in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman was taken to the hospital after she was stabbed in the Russell neighborhood Saturday afternoon. Shortly after 2:15 p.m., Louisville officers responded to the 1100 block of Place Blanc on a report of a stabbing. LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said an altercation broke out...
WLKY.com

1 hurt in stabbing in Old Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating a stabbing in Old Louisville that sent one person to the hospital. Authorities say it happened at an apartment building along York Street near S. 2nd Street. around 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving. The victim's immediate condition is unknown, and it's unclear if anyone...
Wave 3

Juice Bowl tradition continues in 2022

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Thanksgiving tradition like no other in Louisville continued this year as Juice Bowl 2022 kicked off Thursday. The annual event at Shawnee Park brings hundreds together for good food and football. When it comes to Thanksgiving in West Louisville, some things just don’t ever change....
WHAS11

WHAS11

