Income program giving $500/month to select few in Louisville
The program is a guaranteed income pilot led by Metro United Way, which will distribute $900,000 total to 150 young adults in three Louisville neighborhoods through March, with no requirements for how the money is spent.
LMPD: 2 women involved in stabbing in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is recovering in the hospital after she received a stab wound during an altercation with another woman in Louisville's Russell neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a report of a stabbing at the 1100 block of Place Blanc around 2:15 p.m. on Nov. 26.
In Your Backyard | Namesake behind Atherton High School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Tucked away in the Hayfield Dundee neighborhood surrounded by homes is J.M. Atherton High School, but who is John McDougall Atherton?. WHAS11 is uncovering the history of JCPS schools and the notable Kentucky namesake's whose stories you might not know. Atherton was born on April Fool's...
wdrb.com
Louisville man shot and killed in Taylor Berry neighborhood, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 52-year-old Louisville man was shot and killed the Taylor Berry neighborhood Friday night, police said. The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. in the 3100 block of Taylor Boulevard, according to Louisville Metro Police Spokesperson Alicia Smiley. That's near Central Avenue and Churchill Downs. Once...
WLKY.com
Louisville lawmaker Pamela Stevenson first Black woman to run for AG in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville lawmaker is looking to make history in Kentucky. Democrat Pamela Stevenson has filed to run for attorney general in 2023. She is the first Black woman to run for the office. The retired Air Force colonel was elected to represent the 43rd House District...
WLKY.com
Butchertown bar is changing its business practices after early morning incident
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Butchertown bar says they're changing the way they do business after an incident early Saturday morning. Louisville Metro Police Department says responding officers did not locate any victims and tells WLKY there was no 'active trouble' when they responded to Story Avenue around 3 a.m. Saturday morning.
WLKY.com
LMPD: Teenage girl shot in Algonquin neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating the shooting of a teenage girl in the Algonquin neighborhood. Police say they were called out to the 1800 block of Burwell Avenue on the report of a shooting around 8:45 p.m. Saturday evening. Officers arriving on the scene found a...
WLKY.com
Man shot, killed in Taylor Berry neighborhood identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the man killed after a shooting in the Taylor Berry neighborhood Friday night. He's identified as 52-year-old Corey Parker of Louisville. Louisville Metro Police Department said that just after 10 p.m. they responded to reports of a shooting in...
Former Atlanta police chief leaving Louisville’s department
Former Atlanta police Chief Erika Shields is stepping down from her position at the helm Louisville’s police department ...
wdrb.com
City of Louisville pays settlement to woman groped in gas station by on-duty police officer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro Police officer tied up, kissed and groped a worker at a gas station while he was on duty. Now, the city is paying for it. Officer Robert Neff pleaded guilty in October 2020 to sexual misconduct and official misconduct for the incidents at a Thorntons gas station off Bardstown Road near Fern Creek. Recently, Metro Government reached a $55,000 agreement with the victim, Emery Taylor, according to a quarterly lawsuit settlement report.
aseaofblue.com
Louisville player appears to throw bottle at Kentucky fans
Rivalries can be a wonderful thing in sports, but they can also bring out the worst in folk. We all know that can be especially true when the Kentucky Wildcats and Louisville Cardinals face off, as these two programs largely hate each other to the point they’ll only acknowledge each other as ‘that school up north/down south.’
Wave 3
LMPD: Man found shot to death in Taylor Berry neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was found dead in the Taylor Berry neighborhood Friday night. Around 10 p.m., officers were called to respond to a report of a shooting in the 3100 block of Taylor Boulevard. LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said officers arrived...
Teenage girl shot while walking in Algonquin
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A teenage girl is in the hospital after she was shot while walking alone in Louisville's Algonquin neighborhood on Saturday night. Around 8:45 p.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting in the 1800 block of Burwell Avenue, according to an LMPD press release. Officers...
3 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WLKY.com
Thousands of gently used coats passed out as part of free coat exchange in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Thousands of gently worn coats were given out to those in need in Louisville on Friday. "There's nobody here that would rather be out shopping. They are all here because at the end of the day, you have a warm fuzzy feeling from doing good; you get thank you's, you get hugs, you get handshakes and that's what it's all about," said Ted Loebenberg with the Free Coat Exchange.
Wave 3
Woman taken to hospital after stabbing in Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman was taken to the hospital after she was stabbed in the Russell neighborhood Saturday afternoon. Shortly after 2:15 p.m., Louisville officers responded to the 1100 block of Place Blanc on a report of a stabbing. LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said an altercation broke out...
WLKY.com
1 hurt in stabbing in Old Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating a stabbing in Old Louisville that sent one person to the hospital. Authorities say it happened at an apartment building along York Street near S. 2nd Street. around 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving. The victim's immediate condition is unknown, and it's unclear if anyone...
Wave 3
Juice Bowl tradition continues in 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Thanksgiving tradition like no other in Louisville continued this year as Juice Bowl 2022 kicked off Thursday. The annual event at Shawnee Park brings hundreds together for good food and football. When it comes to Thanksgiving in West Louisville, some things just don’t ever change....
Louisville-original businesses spotlighted during 'Small Business Saturday'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — From the local storefronts of Louisville neighborhoods to the various vendor pop-up shops, Kentuckiana saw a surge in support for shopping local, Saturday. This year, Small Business Saturday comes at a time when 51% of U.S. shoppers plan on buying less due to inflationary pressures on their budget.
Louisville vs. Kentucky by the numbers: Can UK protect its QB?
No. 25 Louisville (7-4) at Kentucky (6-5) 2 p.m. CST Saturday (SEC Network) 5 TD receptions for Kentucky WR Dane Key in 2022, the school freshman record. Key broke the record of three set by Derek Abney in 2000 and equaled by Tommy Cook in 2001. Key leads Kentucky in TD receptions in 2022.
WHAS11
Louisville, KY
