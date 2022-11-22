ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atmore, AL

Comments / 0

Related
Alabama Now

Two killed in Jeep, motorcycle accident, Alabama troopers report

Two people were killed in a head-on collision last week, Alabama state troopers reported. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the accident happened on Wednesday afternoon approximately 6 miles outside of Semmes, Alabama. Danielle Brannon, 25, of Wilmer, Alabam, and Michael Thomas, 64, of Mobile, Alabama, were killed when Brannon’s...
SEMMES, AL
WEAR

Shooting at Town & Country Plaza in Escambia County leads to crash

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A shooting at Town & Country Plaza Sunday morning led to a two-vehicle crash on N Pace Blvd. Deputies were called for shots fired just after 2 a.m. at Town & Country Plaza at 3300 North Pace Blvd. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, a...
WKRG

2 killed in Mobile Co. when Jeep, motorcycle collide: ALEA

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said two people were killed in a crash Wednesday afternoon on Grand Bay Wilmer Road, 6 miles outside of Semmes, Ala. ALEA said in a news release that Danielle Brannon, 25, of Wilmer and Michael Thomas, 64, of Mobile...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WPMI

2 dead in Mobile after head on collison

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — According to the Alabama Law Enforcement agency, two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday, November 23rd. 25-year-old Danielle Brannon, a Wilmer resident, was ejected from her vehicle following a head on collision with a motorcycle, driven by 64-year-old Michael Thomas of Mobile.
MOBILE, AL
WJHG-TV

One dead in Santa Rosa County crash

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A 35-year-old man from Flomaton, Alabama is dead after a crash in Santa Rosa County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, he was traveling north in his pickup truck on US Highway 90 early Friday morning. While driving through a construction zone, just south of County Road 197A, the pickup truck ran off the right side of the road and hit a guardrail end.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
Atmore Advance

Flomaton man dies in early-morning crash Friday

A Flomaton man died in a single-vehicle crash Friday morning on Highway 90 south of Woodbine Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. According to the FHP, a pickup was traveling north on Hwy. 90 through a construction zone. FHP officials said the pickup ran off the right side of...
FLOMATON, AL
WKRG News 5

4 shot at Mobile nightclub, police ask for help

UPDATE 12:40 PM: Mobile Police sent this information to News 5 in reference to the club shooting: On Saturday, November 26, 2022, at approximately 2:16 a.m., officers responded to 216 Dauphin Street, Paparazzi Club, in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located two 27-year-old victims, a male, and a female, suffering from gunshot wounds. […]
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

Deputies: Missing Escambia County 17-year-old last seen with father

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies are searching for a missing and endangered 17-year-old in Escambia County. The sheriff's office said Thursday night that Christoper Ahmari Neal was with his father, Christopher Posey, who does not have custody. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says Posey, 41, was arrested Friday morning. He...
WPMI

Bay Minnette Fire Department hosts Christmas toy drive

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Some of your neighbors in Bay Minette did a little shopping at dollar general this morning, and not just for themselves. Bay Minette's Fire Department held a toy drive at a Dollar General earlier this morning. It was a joint effort with "North Baldwin...
BAY MINETTE, AL
WPMI

Fatal crash kills Citronelle man

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to ALEA, a single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 1:05 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, has claimed the life of a Citronelle man. John D. Talbott, 25, was fatally injured when the 2006 Honda VT750 motorcycle he was operating left the roadway and struck a tree.
CITRONELLE, AL
WKRG News 5

Early morning house fire in Mobile on Wisconsin Avenue

A family will be homeless this Thanksgiving after an early morning house fire in Mobile. Mobile Fire-Rescue was called to a home on Wisconsin Avenue just before 4:30 this morning for reports of visible flames and smoke from the residence. Everyone inside the home got out safely. MFRD was able to quickly extinguish the flames. […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Dew Drop Inn owner’s wife dies trying to cross Old Shell Road

UPDATE: Dew Drop Inn owner’s wife killed crossing road, driver stayed on scene: Mobile Police For updates on this story, clink the link above. For our previous reporting, read below: MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The wife of the owner of a popular restaurant has died after being hit and killed trying to cross Old Shell […]
MOBILE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy