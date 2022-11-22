Read full article on original website
Lakers' James returning from five-game absence against Spurs
SAN ANTONIO — (AP) — LeBron James will return to the Los Angeles Lakers' lineup Friday night against the San Antonio Spurs after missing five games due to a strained left adductor. The announcement came 20 minutes after Lakers coach Darvin Ham said the team was unsure of...
NBA suspends Lakers’ Beverley 3 games for shoving Ayton
The NBA has given Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley a three-game suspension for shoving Phoenix’s Deandre Ayton from the back on Tuesday. The suspension will cost Beverley $268,966, or about 2.1% of his $13 million salary. It’s the second time that Beverley has been suspended for shoving someone from behind. The first was in 2021, when he struck Suns guard Chris Paul from the back. Beverley was ejected from Tuesday’s game. He will be eligible to return Wednesday against Portland.
Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"
Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
Replay reversal on TD catch proves costly in Patriots loss
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Hunter Henry and the New England Patriots had a touchdown reception overturned by replay review in the third quarter at Minnesota. The Patriots settled for a tiebreaking field goal and didn’t score again in a 33-26 loss to the Vikings. Officials determined the ball touched the ground as Henry briefly lost control. Henry disagreed. Nick Folk had four field goals in another sign of trouble in the red zone for the Patriots. They failed to score a touchdown on three trips inside Minnesota’s 20 after entering the game with the NFL’s second-worst red zone rate.
Heinicke builds Air Jordan collection win by Washington win
ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Taylor Heinicke has a tradition of getting himself new pair of sneakers in the colors of every team he and the Washington Commanders beat. The Air Jordans have come to symbolize Heinicke’s tenure as Washington’s starting quarterback. He’s even started buying sneakers for teammates to thank them for their contributions. The Commanders are 4-1 this season since Heinicke took over for injured starter Carson Wentz. Coach Ron Rivera has named Heinicke the starting QB moving forward even with Wentz healthy.
AP source: Nebraska closing in on Matt Rhule as coach
Nebraska and former Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule are finalizing a deal to make him the Cornhuskers’ coach. A person with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that Nebraska made Rhule an offer Thursday that persuaded the former Temple and Baylor coach to return to college after two-plus years in the NFL. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because details of a contract are still be worked out. Among those details are how much money the Panthers would owe to Rhule. He was fired five games into his third NFL season.
Cowboys TEs play live Whac-A-Mole to celebrate vs. Giants
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys tight ends played their own live version of Whac-A-Mole. The unique celebration followed a touchdown in the Cowboys’ 28-20 win over the New York Giants. After rookie Peyton Hendershot scored on a 2-yard sweep, he immediately motioned to the other three tight ends on the field for the play toward one of the oversized Salvation Army red kettles in the back of the end zone. Those three all hopped in and started popping up and down before Hendershot used the football to whack Ferguson on top of the head. Ferguson was the one who came up with the idea.
Cardinals QB Kyler Murray looks 'sharp,' set to start Sunday
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray "looked sharp" in Friday's practice, according to coach Kliff Kingsbury.
