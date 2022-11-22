Can you believe how far The Darke County Parks have come? For as long as I can remember the Darke County Parks have been one of the core pillars in my life. Since I was a toddler, I have attended preschool programs, summer camps, public programs, and events hosted by the Park District. It was during these years that my love for nature and being outdoors took root. When I was in Jr. High I began to volunteer and help with programs and events and, at that point in my life, I knew for certain that I wanted to work in parks.

DARKE COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO