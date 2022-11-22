Read full article on original website
Daily Advocate
Fort GreeneVille DAR host WAA Day on Dec. 17
GREENVILLE — National nonprofit Wreaths Across America (WAA) announced Greenville Union Cemetery in Greenville has once again joined in the mission to Remember, Honor, Teach, as an official location for 2022. This is the fifth year that the cemetery will participate in this national program. The goal for Greenville...
Daily Advocate
Darke Co. Parks gave career direction
Can you believe how far The Darke County Parks have come? For as long as I can remember the Darke County Parks have been one of the core pillars in my life. Since I was a toddler, I have attended preschool programs, summer camps, public programs, and events hosted by the Park District. It was during these years that my love for nature and being outdoors took root. When I was in Jr. High I began to volunteer and help with programs and events and, at that point in my life, I knew for certain that I wanted to work in parks.
Daily Advocate
Pitsburg COB to host live nativity
PITSBURG — The Pitsburg Church of the Brethren invites all to attend their live nativity on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 5-7 p.m. The church is located in the northwest corner of Pitsburg at 8376 Pitsburg Laura Road. This live nativity will you to experience the ultimate gift to mankind,...
Daily Advocate
Dog licenses available beginning Dec. 1
GREENVILLE — Dog licenses for 2023 will be on sale Dec. 1 through Jan. 31, 2023 at the eight locations listed below in addition to the Darke County Animal Shelter and the Darke County Auditor’s Office for $18 each. The locations include Ansonia Auto Parts, Arcanum Veterinary Service,...
Daily Advocate
Rural Family Residency Program accredited
GREENVILLE — The Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine, in collaboration with Miami Valley Hospital, Family Health Services of Darke County and Wayne HealthCare of Greenville, is working to address a shortage of physicians in rural Ohio communities through its newly accredited Rural Family Residency Program. The residency...
Daily Advocate
Jenkinson gets support as she signs with UC
GREENVILLE — Kenna Jenkinson had a room full of support when she signed her Letter of Intent to further her golf career with the University of Cincinnati (UC). The support was nothing new for the golfer that was able to capture nearly every Greenville High School record over the course of her career. The records started falling before she even stepped foot in the classroom.
Daily Advocate
Greenville Maid-Rite sportsmanship award winners week of Nov. 7
JR. HIGH CHEERLEADERS – Alyssa Gray.
Daily Advocate
Arcanum tops Wave in season opener
ARCANUM – The Arcanum Trojans boys basketball team opened the season with a win over Greenville on Saturday night, 56-38. Greenville was able to keep within striking distance until midway through the third quarter. Arcanum was up 26-21 going into the break. The Trojans exploded for 17 points in the third quarter while holding the Green Wave to 11 and had an 11-point lead going into the final quarter of the game.
