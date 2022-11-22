WKU Women’s Basketball earns its first victory of the season over Miami (OH) 91-55, while Meredith makes season debut

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WBKO
Tops take down Florida Atlantic in overtime thriller
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After Florida Atlantic scored a touchdown on the first possession of overtime to take the lead, Austin Reed ran in a touchdown of his own from a few yards out, leaving Head Coach Tyson Helton with a big decision on whether to kick the extra point to tie the game, or go for two to win it. Helton elected to try a two-point conversion, and Reed connected with tight end Joshua Simon in the front corner of the end zone to give WKU a 32-31 victory over the Owls Saturday afternoon at FAU Stadium.
WBKO
Purples advance to 5A State Championship Game
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green advanced to the KHSAA 5A State Tournament Championship Game after beating the Southwestern Warriors 47-20 in the semifinals matchup Friday night. Coming into the game, the Warriors have never scored a point against the Purples. That changed tonight but it didn’t matter in...
WBKO
Lady Toppers fall at Cornell
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU women’s basketball suffered a 57-50 loss at Cornell on Friday afternoon. It was a sloppy game with 48 combined turnovers and both teams shooting below 40 percent from the field. “You can’t win when you turn the ball over,” said head coach Greg...
WBKO
Stansbury reveals details on Dontaie Allen’s current ineligibility
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After WKU Men’s Basketball’s 90-64 win over South Carolina State, head coach Rick Stansbury explained what happened that led to Dontaie Allen currently being ineligible to play. According to Stansbury, while Allen attended and played at the University of Kentucky, he was ineligible...
WBKO
Purples football holds Thanksgiving Day practice
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Securing the region title means that Bowling Green football is set to play in the semifinals the day after Thanksgiving. In high school football, practicing on Thanksgiving Day is truly unlike anything else. For coaches, players, and alumni of Purples football, it’s a tradition that is back and better than ever.
WBKO
Wet Weekend!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Scattered showers across our area tonight are expected to continue into Sunday morning. Some of these showers could produce a heavy amount of rain, along with gusty winds up to 40mph!. Grab those umbrellas and rain jackets, we are finally seeing a decent amount of...
WBKO
View From The Hill: Jonesville lives on at Kentucky Museum
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The African American neighborhood known as Jonesville, which was dismantled in the 1960′s to make way for the expansion of WKU’s campus, lives on in an exhibit at the Kentucky Museum. Amy Bingham talks to some of the community scholars who helped bring...
WBKO
Wind and Rain Arrive Saturday Night!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Black Friday started with clouds but finished with sunshine and seasonably cool temperatures. Saturday looks mild and dry before a storm system arrives Saturday night with rain, a few thunderstorms, and gusty winds!. We stay mild into the remainder of the holiday weekend, but a...
WBKO
Smell the flowers on “Small Business Saturday” in Southcentral Kentucky
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As Black Friday has come and gone, the holiday deals have not. The Saturday after Black Friday is known as “Small Business Saturday,” to encourage holiday shopping at local stores instead of the big-chain stores like the day prior. One local business in...
Wave 3
Multiple schools in Ky., Southern Indiana cancel class Tuesday due to illnesses
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Classes have been canceled for multiple school districts in Kentucky and Southern Indiana due to illnesses. So far, four school districts have announced canceled classes or e-learning days due to illnesses: Bullitt County Public Schools, Shelby County Schools and Larue County Schools have canceled classes outright while Silver Creek School Corporation in Sellersburg, Ind. said they have shifted to e-learning.
Middle TN schools closing due to sickness
Three Middle Tennessee school districts have announced all schools in their respective districts will be closed Tuesday, Nov. 22, due to high numbers of illness-related absences.
Kentucky schoolteacher photographs hovering tic-tac-shaped object
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Kentucky witness at Bowling Green reported watching and photographing two tic-tac-shaped objects hovering in the sky for 45 minutes at about 3:45 p.m. on February 8, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
smokeybarn.com
Snow Tomorrow? Say It Aint So… Computer Model Says Yes
ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – After a rainy day today thanks to former Hurricane Nicole, a strong cold front will move through Middle Tennessee tonight bringing another round of rain after midnight through Saturday morning, according to the US National Weather Service Nashville Tennessee. Temperatures appear they...
maconcountychronicle.com
Local Teen Dies From Crash Injuries
Eighteen-year-old Levi Matthew Cassidy, of Macon County, died from injuries he sustained in a one-car crash on Cold Springs Road at the Anchor Lane intersection, on Friday, November 11, 2022. According to the report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Levi Cassidy was driving east on Cold Springs Road in a...
WSMV
Tennessee State Senator pleads guilty to federal fraud charges
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee State Senator Brian Kelsey pleaded guilty to campaign finance charges on Tuesday. Kelsey pleaded guilty to violating campaign finance laws and conspiring to defraud the Federal Election Commission (FEC) as part of his 2016 campaign for U.S. Congress, according to officials. Both Kelsey and Joshua...
Comments / 0