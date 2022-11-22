ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

WKU Women’s Basketball earns its first victory of the season over Miami (OH) 91-55, while Meredith makes season debut

By Kaden Gaylord-Day
WBKO
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBKO

Tops take down Florida Atlantic in overtime thriller

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After Florida Atlantic scored a touchdown on the first possession of overtime to take the lead, Austin Reed ran in a touchdown of his own from a few yards out, leaving Head Coach Tyson Helton with a big decision on whether to kick the extra point to tie the game, or go for two to win it. Helton elected to try a two-point conversion, and Reed connected with tight end Joshua Simon in the front corner of the end zone to give WKU a 32-31 victory over the Owls Saturday afternoon at FAU Stadium.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Purples advance to 5A State Championship Game

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green advanced to the KHSAA 5A State Tournament Championship Game after beating the Southwestern Warriors 47-20 in the semifinals matchup Friday night. Coming into the game, the Warriors have never scored a point against the Purples. That changed tonight but it didn’t matter in...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Lady Toppers fall at Cornell

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU women’s basketball suffered a 57-50 loss at Cornell on Friday afternoon. It was a sloppy game with 48 combined turnovers and both teams shooting below 40 percent from the field. “You can’t win when you turn the ball over,” said head coach Greg...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Stansbury reveals details on Dontaie Allen’s current ineligibility

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After WKU Men’s Basketball’s 90-64 win over South Carolina State, head coach Rick Stansbury explained what happened that led to Dontaie Allen currently being ineligible to play. According to Stansbury, while Allen attended and played at the University of Kentucky, he was ineligible...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Purples football holds Thanksgiving Day practice

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Securing the region title means that Bowling Green football is set to play in the semifinals the day after Thanksgiving. In high school football, practicing on Thanksgiving Day is truly unlike anything else. For coaches, players, and alumni of Purples football, it’s a tradition that is back and better than ever.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Wet Weekend!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Scattered showers across our area tonight are expected to continue into Sunday morning. Some of these showers could produce a heavy amount of rain, along with gusty winds up to 40mph!. Grab those umbrellas and rain jackets, we are finally seeing a decent amount of...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

View From The Hill: Jonesville lives on at Kentucky Museum

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The African American neighborhood known as Jonesville, which was dismantled in the 1960′s to make way for the expansion of WKU’s campus, lives on in an exhibit at the Kentucky Museum. Amy Bingham talks to some of the community scholars who helped bring...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Wind and Rain Arrive Saturday Night!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Black Friday started with clouds but finished with sunshine and seasonably cool temperatures. Saturday looks mild and dry before a storm system arrives Saturday night with rain, a few thunderstorms, and gusty winds!. We stay mild into the remainder of the holiday weekend, but a...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Wave 3

Multiple schools in Ky., Southern Indiana cancel class Tuesday due to illnesses

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Classes have been canceled for multiple school districts in Kentucky and Southern Indiana due to illnesses. So far, four school districts have announced canceled classes or e-learning days due to illnesses: Bullitt County Public Schools, Shelby County Schools and Larue County Schools have canceled classes outright while Silver Creek School Corporation in Sellersburg, Ind. said they have shifted to e-learning.
SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY
smokeybarn.com

Snow Tomorrow? Say It Aint So… Computer Model Says Yes

ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – After a rainy day today thanks to former Hurricane Nicole, a strong cold front will move through Middle Tennessee tonight bringing another round of rain after midnight through Saturday morning, according to the US National Weather Service Nashville Tennessee. Temperatures appear they...
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN
maconcountychronicle.com

Local Teen Dies From Crash Injuries

Eighteen-year-old Levi Matthew Cassidy, of Macon County, died from injuries he sustained in a one-car crash on Cold Springs Road at the Anchor Lane intersection, on Friday, November 11, 2022. According to the report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Levi Cassidy was driving east on Cold Springs Road in a...
MACON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Tennessee State Senator pleads guilty to federal fraud charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee State Senator Brian Kelsey pleaded guilty to campaign finance charges on Tuesday. Kelsey pleaded guilty to violating campaign finance laws and conspiring to defraud the Federal Election Commission (FEC) as part of his 2016 campaign for U.S. Congress, according to officials. Both Kelsey and Joshua...
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy