WKU Women’s Basketball earns its first victory of the season over Miami (OH) 91-55, while Meredith makes season debut

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After Florida Atlantic scored a touchdown on the first possession of overtime to take the lead, Austin Reed ran in a touchdown of his own from a few yards out, leaving Head Coach Tyson Helton with a big decision on whether to kick the extra point to tie the game, or go for two to win it. Helton elected to try a two-point conversion, and Reed connected with tight end Joshua Simon in the front corner of the end zone to give WKU a 32-31 victory over the Owls Saturday afternoon at FAU Stadium.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO