easttexasradio.com
Facebook Catches Crime Suspect
Authorities are accusing Jason Walker of Hallsville of using a stolen check at an East Texas Lowe’s to buy a generator. Social media landed him in jail after his arrest in Grayson County Monday. Tips started coming in 30 minutes after posting the store video.
KTLO
Murder suspect inherited $200k from victim’s estate
Investigators say a man accused of killing his former stepfather inherited $200,000 from the victim’s estate. According to KAIT, Craighead County District Judge David Boling found probable cause Monday to charge 52-year-old Henry Virgil Tyner of Longview, Texas, with first-degree murder. According to court documents, Tyner shot and killed...
steelcountrybee.com
Morris County Jail Log, Oct. 16-22
• Michael Dewayne Jones, of Daingerfield, was arrested by Daingerfield police for disorderly conduct.Oct. 18• Lance Wayne Samples, of Paris,
Social media leads to arrest of man accused of using stolen check at East Texas Lowe’s
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A man who was accused of using a stolen check at an East Texas Lowe’s was arrested with the help of social media. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said a generator was bought with the check in Longview on Oct. 31. Then, 30 minutes after officials shared photos on social media […]
Woman Allegedly Had 1-Year-Old With Her When Arrested On Cocaine Charge
A 32-year-old woman allegedly had a 1-year-old with her when arrested on a cocaine charge over the weekend, deputies alleged in arrest reports. In a separate I-30 traffic stop Monday, a Bogata man was jailed for having a small amount of suspected methamphetamine in his vest. Arrest on I-30 west...
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Nov 22)
Monday morning at 7:41, Paris Police worked a motor vehicle burglary in the 1800-block of Polk. Someone had broken into a truck, and a camouflage 12-gage shotgun with a turkey choke valued at $800 was missing. The victim thought he had locked the vehicle. However, there was no forced entry visible.
inforney.com
Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings Nov. 22 – Nov. 23
Deputies charged Johnny Ray Anders, 44, of Mt. Pleasant, with forgery financial instrument. Anders was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday without bond. Deputies charged Justin Seth Henderson, 38, of Tyler, with driving while intoxicated second. Henderson was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday without bond. Deputies charged...
KTBS
Jury trial begins Tuesday in fatal shooting at Texarkana shopping center
TEXARKANA, Texas – A man accused of fatally shooting another man at the Oaklawn Shopping Center in Texarkana, Texas on January 12, 2021, will begin a jury trial on Tuesday, Nov. 29 in Bowie County. Charles Jerome Carter was indicted for murder in April 2021 and pleaded not guilty...
Police Warn of People Being Robbed in Parking Lots Right Now in Texas
A news story coming out of McKinney, Texas recently confirms police are currently warning area residents that people are being robbed in store parking lots--including a Costco store nearby. This begs the question: are thefts on the rise, generally speaking? Will we see more of this here at our stores...
Paris District Road Report for November 28, 2022
Paris — Here’s a look at work planned in the district for the week starting Nov. 28, 2022. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.
SSPD Asking For Help Identifying, Locating Joe Bob’s Too Burglary Suspects
Sulphur Springs Police Department asking for assistance in identifying the individuals involved in a burglary at Joe Bob’s Too, located at 597 South League Street. The offense is reported to have occurred early Friday morning. At least three people were caught on video, which SSPD has shared with the public. The individuals appear in the video to be wearing hooded shirts and face coverings, while going through items under counters. The suspect vehicle is believed to be the four-door model pictured at right.
East Texas child found, Amber Alert discontinued
An Amber Alert issued for a child reported abducted out of East Texas was discontinued Monday around 1 p.m.
Woman charged with kidnapping of 5-year-old from Overton, boy returned to family
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 5-year-old boy who was at the center of an Amber Alert on Monday after being abducted from Overton has been returned home and his alleged abductor has been charged with kidnapping. According to Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith, Pamela Medlock, 59, was arrested on Monday after being stopped by […]
Officials: 5-year-old Overton boy at center of Amber Alert found safe
UPDATE: 5-year-old Zachariah Sutton of Overton has been found safe and appears to be unharmed, authorities report. Sutton and Medlock were both found in Mitchell County by the sheriff’s office there. They were headed west on I-20 near Colorado City, Texas. Smith County investigators were on their way to Mitchell County on Monday. OVERTON, Texas […]
KLTV
Some frustrated after reporting damage to vehicles from Highway 155 roadwork
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Some drivers are frustrated after work on an East Texas roadway has led to damage on their vehicles. Roadwork on a stretch of Highway 155 between Tyler and Anderson County has been ongoing. Several people say they have received damage to their vehicles from loose gravel from the stretch of roadway having the work done.
East Texas mobile home heavily damaged after fire
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas mobile home was heavily damaged during a fire on Wednesday. The C-5 Volunteer Fire Department received a call about a residential fire in the 9000 block of West New Boston Road in Bowie County. When first responders arrived, they saw flames coming from the middle of the […]
Sulphur Springs Man Jailed On 7 Warrants, Controlled Substance Charge
A 67-year-old Sulphur Springs man was jailed on 7 warrants and a controlled substance charge Friday. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Justin Wilkerson noticed James Hurley Cork was a passenger in a Ford Expedition on Main Street. A records check confirmed seven Class C warrants for the 67-year-old man’s arrest so he stopped the SUV at 7:54 p.m. Nov. 18, 2022. He advised Cork and the female driver the reason for the stop. Cork got out and was placed into custody on the warrants,
KLTV
Lane closures caused by power line damages near CR 2841 on US 80
MINEOLA, Texas (KLTV) - Mineola fire and police department are on the scene of downed power lines on SH 80 near CR 2230. According to early reports by the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred Thursday when an 18 wheeler attempted to pull out of its stationary position and snagged the power lines. There are no reported injuries.
Traffic alert: Accident I-20W between Van and Lindale
TYLER, Texas — An accident involving an overturned 18-wheeler on I-20 at mile marker 544 has caused Westbound traffic according DPS Adam Albritton. 18-wheeler lost control and crews are cleaning up materials on the road, according to Albritton. DPS ask to avoid the area and take an alternative route...
KLTV
Rollover on I-20 near SH 110 causing traffic delays
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An overturned 18-wheeler is causing traffic delays Thursday near I-20 and SH 110. Wreck appears to be affecting traffic in the westbound lanes of I-20 west of Hideaway and in the area of SH110, roughly around mile marker 549. Traffic is also slowed in the eastbound lanes of I-20.
