Winnsboro, TX

easttexasradio.com

Facebook Catches Crime Suspect

Authorities are accusing Jason Walker of Hallsville of using a stolen check at an East Texas Lowe’s to buy a generator. Social media landed him in jail after his arrest in Grayson County Monday. Tips started coming in 30 minutes after posting the store video.
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
KTLO

Murder suspect inherited $200k from victim’s estate

Investigators say a man accused of killing his former stepfather inherited $200,000 from the victim’s estate. According to KAIT, Craighead County District Judge David Boling found probable cause Monday to charge 52-year-old Henry Virgil Tyner of Longview, Texas, with first-degree murder. According to court documents, Tyner shot and killed...
LONGVIEW, TX
easttexasradio.com

Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Nov 22)

Monday morning at 7:41, Paris Police worked a motor vehicle burglary in the 1800-block of Polk. Someone had broken into a truck, and a camouflage 12-gage shotgun with a turkey choke valued at $800 was missing. The victim thought he had locked the vehicle. However, there was no forced entry visible.
PARIS, TX
inforney.com

Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings Nov. 22 – Nov. 23

Deputies charged Johnny Ray Anders, 44, of Mt. Pleasant, with forgery financial instrument. Anders was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday without bond. Deputies charged Justin Seth Henderson, 38, of Tyler, with driving while intoxicated second. Henderson was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday without bond. Deputies charged...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Paris District Road Report for November 28, 2022

Paris — Here’s a look at work planned in the district for the week starting Nov. 28, 2022. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.
PARIS, TX
KSST Radio

SSPD Asking For Help Identifying, Locating Joe Bob’s Too Burglary Suspects

Sulphur Springs Police Department asking for assistance in identifying the individuals involved in a burglary at Joe Bob’s Too, located at 597 South League Street. The offense is reported to have occurred early Friday morning. At least three people were caught on video, which SSPD has shared with the public. The individuals appear in the video to be wearing hooded shirts and face coverings, while going through items under counters. The suspect vehicle is believed to be the four-door model pictured at right.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KLTV

Some frustrated after reporting damage to vehicles from Highway 155 roadwork

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Some drivers are frustrated after work on an East Texas roadway has led to damage on their vehicles. Roadwork on a stretch of Highway 155 between Tyler and Anderson County has been ongoing. Several people say they have received damage to their vehicles from loose gravel from the stretch of roadway having the work done.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas mobile home heavily damaged after fire

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas mobile home was heavily damaged during a fire on Wednesday. The C-5 Volunteer Fire Department received a call about a residential fire in the 9000 block of West New Boston Road in Bowie County. When first responders arrived, they saw flames coming from the middle of the […]
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs Man Jailed On 7 Warrants, Controlled Substance Charge

A 67-year-old Sulphur Springs man was jailed on 7 warrants and a controlled substance charge Friday. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Justin Wilkerson noticed James Hurley Cork was a passenger in a Ford Expedition on Main Street. A records check confirmed seven Class C warrants for the 67-year-old man’s arrest so he stopped the SUV at 7:54 p.m. Nov. 18, 2022. He advised Cork and the female driver the reason for the stop. Cork got out and was placed into custody on the warrants,
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KLTV

Lane closures caused by power line damages near CR 2841 on US 80

MINEOLA, Texas (KLTV) - Mineola fire and police department are on the scene of downed power lines on SH 80 near CR 2230. According to early reports by the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred Thursday when an 18 wheeler attempted to pull out of its stationary position and snagged the power lines. There are no reported injuries.
MINEOLA, TX
CBS19

Traffic alert: Accident I-20W between Van and Lindale

TYLER, Texas — An accident involving an overturned 18-wheeler on I-20 at mile marker 544 has caused Westbound traffic according DPS Adam Albritton. 18-wheeler lost control and crews are cleaning up materials on the road, according to Albritton. DPS ask to avoid the area and take an alternative route...
LINDALE, TX
KLTV

Rollover on I-20 near SH 110 causing traffic delays

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An overturned 18-wheeler is causing traffic delays Thursday near I-20 and SH 110. Wreck appears to be affecting traffic in the westbound lanes of I-20 west of Hideaway and in the area of SH110, roughly around mile marker 549. Traffic is also slowed in the eastbound lanes of I-20.
HIDEAWAY, TX
KSST Radio

KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs, TX
