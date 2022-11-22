ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Bridgewater, MA

Firefighters combat house fire in East Bridgewater

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
 5 days ago
Firefighters were called to the scene of a house fire on West Union St in East Bridgewater Monday night.

According to the East Bridgewater Fire Department, crews arrived at the scene at 5:08 p.m. to find heavy smoke billowing out of the home. Second and third alarms were quickly struck to bring more resources to the scene.

Both residents were able to escape the flames by the time the firefighters arrived. They were unable to return home and will be staying elsewhere. Heavy smoke and fire damage in the home is estimated to have caused $500,000 worth of damage.

The East Bridgewater Police Department also responded, and mutual aid at the scene was provided by Abington, Bridgewater, Brockton, Halifax, Hanson and West Bridgewater fire crews. The Rockland Fire Department provided station coverage to East Bridgewater during the incident.

The origin and cause of the fire are under investigation.

