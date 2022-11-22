Firefighters combat house fire in East Bridgewater

Firefighters were called to the scene of a house fire on West Union St in East Bridgewater Monday night.

According to the East Bridgewater Fire Department, crews arrived at the scene at 5:08 p.m. to find heavy smoke billowing out of the home. Second and third alarms were quickly struck to bring more resources to the scene.

Both residents were able to escape the flames by the time the firefighters arrived. They were unable to return home and will be staying elsewhere. Heavy smoke and fire damage in the home is estimated to have caused $500,000 worth of damage.

The East Bridgewater Police Department also responded, and mutual aid at the scene was provided by Abington, Bridgewater, Brockton, Halifax, Hanson and West Bridgewater fire crews. The Rockland Fire Department provided station coverage to East Bridgewater during the incident.

The origin and cause of the fire are under investigation.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group