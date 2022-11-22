Read full article on original website
NFL world reacts to horrible Josh Allen news
Entering this season, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was seen by many as one of the top quarterbacks in the entire NFL and was widely considered a preseason candidate for the league’s MVP award. And while the Bills’ offense has been among the most dominant in the league this season, statistically, Allen has certainly had Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Josh Allen news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Sean Kugler situation yet another distraction for Arizona Cardinals in 2022
TEMPE — The defeat at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football wasn’t the only loss the team walked out of Mexico City with in Week 11. Another, however, had nothing to do with football. Reportedly groping a woman the Sunday before the 38-10...
Hard Knocks recap: No Eno Benjamin, Hamilton opens up on comeback
Episode 3 of HBO’s Hard Knocks In Season: Arizona Cardinals went live Wednesday night and had quite the task with the past week in team news. Since the events of Episode 2, which concluded with Arizona’s win over the Los Angeles Rams, the Cardinals released running back Eno Benjamin, lost 38-10 in Mexico City on Monday Night Football against the San Francisco 49ers and fired offensive line coach Sean Kugler for allegedly groping a woman.
Behind Enemy Lines: Chargers struggling to defend in Year 2 under Staley
The Los Angeles Chargers have lost three of their last four to fall to 5-5 despite the high expectations heading into the season. They face a 4-7 Arizona Cardinals team coming off a short week and their worst loss of the year, a 38-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City.
WR Pharoh Cooper, S JuJu Hughes sign with Cardinals practice squad
Receiver Pharoh Cooper is back with the Arizona Cardinals, joining the team’s practice squad on Wednesday along with safety JuJu Hughes. Cooper played for Arizona for two games at the end of the 2018 season and then the first year of Kliff Kingsbury’s tenure in 2019. Arizona cut him before the 2019 regular season, leading Cooper to join the Cincinnati Bengals, but he was cut there and re-joined the Cardinals.
LeBron James returns for Lakers at Spurs after 5-game absence
Lakers star LeBron James is available to play Friday night at San Antonio after missing five games because of a left groin strain.
Former Cardinals Anquan Boldin, Dwight Freeney named 2023 HOF semifinalists
Two former Arizona Cardinals players were named as semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023. Wideout Anquan Boldin and defensive end Dwight Freeney were named as two of the 28 modern-era semifinalists for the class. Boldin played 14 seasons in the NFL, seven with the...
Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Breaks Silence Over Controversial Photo From His Youth
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones addressed the controversial photo of him that was recently uncovered by the Washington Post. In the picture from 1957, a young Jones can be seen standing in a group of white students at North Little Rock High School. After the Cowboys’ Thanksgiving Day victory over divisional rival New York Giants, Jones was asked about the picture by reporters. Jones said: “That was 65 years ago. I had no idea when I walked up what we were doing. It’s just a reminder to me of how to improve and do things the right way.”
