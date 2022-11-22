ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Siouxlanders gather for Holiday Light Parade

By John Murphy
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10V8M1_0jJSRaUw00

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Thanksgiving may be around the corner, but the holiday spirit has already arrived in Siouxland.

A crowd estimated at more than 1,000 people lined Historic 4th Street Monday night for the annual Holiday Lighted Parade and arrival of Santa Claus.

Holiday Storefront Competition begins in Downton Sioux City

Nearly 60 entries were part of the event that kicks off the holiday season in Sioux City.

Service groups, non-profit organizations, sports teams, and families were represented on floats with plenty of music as well.

The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 231 once again powered the parade this year.

“This is for the community, that’s what it’s for. We work well with the community, we try to promote and donate money to various organizations and hopefully we make a difference,” said Jeff Eichmann of IBEW Local 231

Santa had the privilege of lighting the Downtown Christmas tree before jogging off to other duties downtown.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCAU 9 News

Stray of the Day: Meet Zelda

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the day! This is Zelda, a 6-to-9-month-old, female, gray-and-white tabby cat. She was found going on a grand adventure to the Hy-Vee on Hamilton boulevard. The shelter says she’s friendly and outgoing with people and other animals. Maybe you could be the missing “Link” in the […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
wnax.com

Westside Park Pond Leak Located

Engineers have located the spot where the newly reconstructed pond in Yankton’s Westside Park is leaking. City Manager Amy Leon says there are a couple of spots that are losing water….. Leon says the design company is working to come up with a fix…. Leon says they...
YANKTON, SD
nwestiowa.com

Teen arrested for OWI in NCC parking lot

SHELDON—An 18-year-old Salem resident was arrested about 2 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, in Sheldon on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Tyler Jo Simon stemmed from a report of underage drinking at Northwest Iowa Community College in Sheldon, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
SHELDON, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Center man arrested on OWI charge

SIOUX CENTER—A 22-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested about 12:25 a.m. Monday, Nov. 21, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and no valid driver’s license. The arrest of Henry Eugenio Sebastian Gonzalez stemmed from the stop of a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado pickup at the intersection...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sheldon man arrested for OWI, no license

SHELDON—A 32-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 10:25 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and no valid driver’s license. The arrest of Bryand Danny stemmed from the stop of a 2012 Toyota Highlander on the 1500 block of south Third Avenue,...
SHELDON, IA
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

22K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy