Read full article on original website
Freedom to speak
5d ago
think of all the things that were promised to them when they went to war when they took their bodies and went and fought for this country. some of them gave up parts of themselves definitely their minds and peace of mind. they are supposed to be housed fed employed and taking care of for the rest of their lives. those who go into the military for 20 years get really good retirement how about those who don't stay in the military for that long they get screwed come back drug addicts
Reply
8
Chelle Mae
4d ago
they have been living this way for years. it is shameful. we send money every where yet the enlisted can barely eat. Definitely not fresh and healthy
Reply
5
Related
Mississippi hospital grades fall in newest safety analysis
(The Center Square) – Mississippi dropped four places in a new report that details hospital safety. In the latest fall report for Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades, Mississippi ranked 22nd in the nation in hospital safety. In the spring report, Mississippi ranked 18th, when 35% of hospitals earned top scores.
Wooden heart: Furniture manufacturer fires its 2,700 workers by text and emails while they were ASLEEP two days before Thanksgiving, warns them not to come into work the next day - and has one driver arrested for taking furniture off truck
A Mississippi-based company that had become one of the largest furniture businesses in the country laid off nearly its entire workforce via email and text two days before Thanksgiving. Approximately 2,700 workers, most of whom live in northeast Mississippi, with others in North Carolina and California, lost their jobs in...
theclintoncourier.net
Will 2023 be the Long-waited Year of Online Sportsbooks in Mississippi
Mississippi lawmakers have adopted a more conservative strategy to expand the state’s online betting business. The Magnolia State was one of the first states to authorize retail sports betting in 2018. There are roughly 30 retail sportsbooks in the Magnolia State. A casino houses each brick-and-mortar site. Both a...
Mississippi company fires 2,700 workers by email, text
A Mississippi-based company that had become one of the largest furniture businesses in the country has laid off nearly its entire workforce. Approximately 2,700 workers, most of whom live in northeast Mississippi, lost their jobs Monday, according to the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal. Just days before the Thanksgiving holiday, United...
Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Nov. 25-27
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (November 25-27) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Holiday Book Festival – Saturday – Jackson Readers can expect a marketplace, spelling bee, poetry contest and more. Crusin’ on […]
Authorities issue alert for woman missing in south Mississippi
The Stone County Sheriff’s Office has issued and alert for a missing woman. Gena Johnson was last seen at the Dollar General in McHenry around 5 p.m. wearing black pants with a black shirt with large flowers printed on it. Johnson is described as roughly 5′9″ tall, weighing around...
Yahoo says Mississippi Christmas display that opens today is one of nation’s Top 10
When it comes to Christmas light displays, one Mississippi city’s display of twinkling lights and holiday decorations ranks among the best in the nation, according to Yahoo.com. Last week, Yahoo released its list of 10 U.S. cities with the best Christmas light displays and Gulfport’s annual Harbor Lights Winter...
WTOK-TV
Furniture company terminates hundreds of Mississippi employees days before Thanksgiving
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – More than 2,500 people across northeast Mississippi woke up Monday to find out they are out of a job. United Furniture Industries made the announcement through a memo. For months now, sources in the furniture industry have been talking about warning signs from United Furniture...
wtva.com
Lawsuits filed following termination of United Furniture employees
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - A lawyer filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of several former United Furniture Industries employees. Attorney Philip Hearn, who practices labor and employment law, filed the lawsuit the same day the company terminated more than 2,700 employees. He claims the company violated the WARN Act...
Mississippi man claims $50,000 Powerball ticket
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Biloxi man claimed $50,000 from the Wednesday, November 9 Powerball drawing. The Biloxi man said he enjoys playing Powerball and has played the same numbers since the 1980s. He purchased his winning ticket from Polks Crossgates Discount on Popps Ferry Road Biloxi. The player matched four out of five white […]
a-z-animals.com
See Two Fishermen Pull in Monster Catfish from the Mississippi River
See Two Fishermen Pull in Monster Catfish from the Mississippi River. Catfish is a popular fish for anglers, particularly in certain areas. In this video, fishing show host, Josh Jorgenson, and his friend, Captain Blake, set out to find monster catfish in the Mississippi River. And boy did they do just that!
Authorities searching Mississippi, Alabama for person of interest after 85-year-old man found dead
Mississippi officials are searching in two states for the whereabouts of a man wanted for questioning related to a Wednesday homicide. Officials in Clay County are asking for the public’s help in locating Larry Findley, 39, who also goes by the name “Buck.”. Findley has been named a...
Class action lawsuit claims Mississippi furniture company violated federal law when it laid off thousands
A class action lawsuit claims that the Mississippi furniture company that laid off thousands of employees before Thanksgiving violated federal law when it ended their employment without giving adequate notice. Lawyers for Toria Neal filed the suit last week in federal court in the Northern District of Mississippi, where United...
Amtrak passenger route will return to Mississippi Gulf Coast
Amtrak, freight rail companies and the Port of Mobile have struck a deal that will bring back passenger trains to the Mississippi Gulf Coast, connecting Mobile to New Orleans. A joint statement from all parties – Amtrak, CSX Transportation, Norfolk Southern Railway Company and the Port of Mobile – says they “collectively reached an agreement” that supports both freight trains and passenger trains running in the Gulf Coast Corridor.
a-z-animals.com
Meet the Largest Land Owners in Mississippi
Land is the ultimate recession and inflation-proof investment. Buying a piece of land is one of the first things that comes to mind when we think about making an investment. It is deemed a safe choice because it is in limited supply and prices continue to rise as the year passes. Our world has around 36.8 billion acres of habitable land, with a major portion owned by a few affluent groups.
Waste company to Mississippi residents: Trash dumpsters not meant to be used as shelters
As weather conditions become colder, Waste Management reminds the community that waste containers should not be used as shelter. “Waste Management requests that the community please stay out of waste containers, for your safety, and for the safety of our drivers. We understand individuals may go to great lengths to seek cover from severe weather. However, if someone is inside a waste container when it is emptied, there is a significant risk of injury or death. By working with our customers and exercising additional vigilance, we hope to reduce this risk,” said Tony Franco, area safety manager.
foodmanufacturing.com
Mississippi Farms to Pay Nearly $260,000 for Labor Violations
INDIANOLA, Miss. – In an ongoing series of investigations into allegations of wage theft and illegal displacement of U.S. workers by Mississippi Delta agricultural employers in the H-2A temporary guest worker program, the U.S. Department of Labor identified several violations by 11 employers. In 11 reviews completed by the...
Laid off employee of Mississippi furniture plant accused of stealing furniture, company truck
One day after United Furniture laid off all of its workforce, one of its former employees has been arrested after he reportedly stole furniture and a company truck. Officials with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department report that Audrey Garth, 37, of Wren, was arrested Tuesday, Nov. 22, and has been charged with grand larceny.
Texas murder suspect accused of shooting mom in Natchez
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman wanted for second-degree murder in Texas was arrested for allegedly shooting her mother in the head in Natchez on Friday, November 25. The Natchez Democrat reported Shalece Thomas, 36, had come home to her house on Abbott Street around 2:00 a.m. when the shooting happened. Natchez Police Chief Joseph […]
Do you know these rings? Mississippi investigators hope jewelry will lead to identity of remains found near Camp Shelby
Mississippi authorities hope someone can identify two rings that were found near the bones of an unidentified individual discovered near Camp Shelby south of Hattiesburg. The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office posted pictures of the two rings on social media. Deputies hope any information about the rings will help them...
Comments / 13