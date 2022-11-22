ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Arizona Sports

Coyotes shut out Hurricanes, Lawson Crouse scores two goals in win

RALEIGH (AP) — Karel Vejmelka made 36 saves, and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-0 on Wednesday night to stop a four-game slide. Lawson Crouse scored two goals, including an empty-netter, and Nick Schmaltz and Nick Bjugstad also scored for the Coyotes on the eighth stop of a 14-game road trip. Shayne Gostisbehere and Dylan Guenther each had two assists.
RALEIGH, NC
Arizona Sports

Coyotes trade D Conor Timmins in exchange for Maple Leafs C Curtis Douglas

The Arizona Coyotes have traded defenseman Conor Timmins to the Toronto Maple Leafs for center Curtis Douglas, the team announced on Wednesday. Morgan added that the Coyotes wanted to originally waive Timmins in order to get the 24-year-old more time on the ice and work on certain situations in games with the AHL affiliate Tucson Roadrunners.
Arizona Sports

Arizona Sports

Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
9K+
Post
336K+
Views
ABOUT

Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.

 https://arizonasports.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy