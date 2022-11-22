Carbon monoxide fumes at Queens restaurant send 2 to hospital

NEW YORK -- A fire inside a NYCHA building in downtown Brooklyn on Saturday night injured at least 19 people, including 12 seriously.The FDNY said it started in a third-floor compactor chute at the Farragut Houses on Bridge Street at around 11 p.m.Residents said flames spread to the garbage room, causing thick smoke to fill up hallways and apartments. Some residents said they were sleeping, when they were jolted awake."The fireman knocked on the door and said, 'Everybody evacuate,'" Grace Miller said. "I was scared. My heart was beating fast. I was afraid.""When we looked out into the hallway, it was nothing but smoke. Couldn't even see. It was zero visibility," Richard Nelson added.The fire was contained to the garbage room, and was put out about an hour later, officials said. One firefighter suffered minor injuries.Residents said most of the people suffered from smoke inhalation.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
NEW YORK -- One person was hospitalized after a fire broke out at a gas station in Queens. Dozens of firefighters responded to the gas station on Northern Boulevard in Woodside at around 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Video shows heavy smoke and flames. According to the FDNY, a taxi caught fire at one of the gas pumps. The injured person was taken to the hospital, but there was no immediate word on their condition.
NEW YORK -- Two people were hurt overnight Saturday in a fire in East Harlem. It happened around midnight on the 4th floor of a building on Third Avenue. We're told one person was rushed to the hospital and another person was treated at the scene.There was no immediate word on their conditions. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
NEW YORK -- Police say two children were stabbed to death in the Bronx on Saturday, and their mother has been taken into custody.It happened at an apartment in a family shelter on Echo Place near Anthony Avenue in the Mount Hope section. The NYPD says around 7:20 p.m., officers were sent to the apartment for a report of a female acting irrationally. Police were told she did not have any weapons, but she was trying to burn items in the kitchen area.When officers arrived, they found a 24-year-old woman inside the apartment, acting irrationally. She was taken into...
NEW YORK -- Police made an incredible rescue on the subway tracks in Harlem with just seconds to spare before a train pulled in.CBS2's Ali Bauman has more on the astonishing video.The police body cam footage looks like it came out of a video game. After spotting a person lying on the far side of the tracks, the NYPD officer starts running up the stairs out of the station. Without hesitating, he goes across the street and back down the stairs on the other side.Onlookers open the emergency door for him, and the officer goes straight for the tracks.A Good...
NEW YORK -- Police are searching for two women they believe may have pushed another woman onto the tracks in Brooklyn on Saturday morning.It happened around 3 am. at the Rockaway Avenue station in Brownsville.Police say the women got into an argument, and one of them ended up on the tracks.Thankfully, no train was coming.The woman who fell onto the tracks will be OK.
NEW YORK -- The NYPD said a man was stuck and killed by a car in Far Rockaway, Queens, on Friday night.Police said the 64-year-old was crossing the street in mid-block when he was hit by a black Jeep.It happened just before 7 p.m. near Beach 30th Street and Seagirt Boulevard.Police said the 26-year-old driver remained at the scene.No charges have been filed. The crash is under investigation.
NEW YORK -- A man was shot and killed overnight in Harlem. It happened at around 3 a.m. Sunday near West 141st Street and Broadway. Police said the man was shot in the chest and rushed to the hospital, where he died. Investigators said multiple suspects were seen running from the scene. So far, no arrests.
NEW YORK -- A teenager was stabbed inside the Staten Island Mall in New Springville on Friday night.Police say a 16-year-old and another teen got into some kind of verbal dispute in the food court.The 16-year-old was stabbed in the stomach. He was rushed to Richmond University Medical Center, and is expected to survive.The other teen, whose age is unclear, was arrested at the scene.The NYPD said investigators recovered a knife.
NEW YORK -- It was a devastating Thanksgiving morning for a family in the Bronx. A father and daughter were killed in a fire in Morris Heights.CBS2's Kristie Keleshian has more on how neighbors tried to help.Martina Suarez was tearfully speechless over the loss of both her 20-year-old sister, Odalys Aramboles, and 60-year-old father, Perfecto Aramboles."I did the best I can," neighbor Manuel Jimenez said.Jimenez lives upstairs. He woke up to smoke in his hallway and heard screams from downstairs from possibly Odalys Aramboles, who family said had autism."'My sister and father is in there.' I started kicking the door,...
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A masked bandit struck an Annadale deli Thursday night, making off with more than $500 in cash, according to police. The suspect reportedly entered Hylan View Bagels and Deli, located at 4727 Hylan Blvd., just after 9:30 p.m. He displayed a silver firearm at the register, an NYPD spokeswoman said Friday.
NEW YORK -- Thanksgiving Eve took a drastic turn for a Bronx family as they went from preparing Thursday's meal to jumping from their burning building.Six people, including four firefighters, were hurt in the fire Wednesday.Fire ravaged the first floor of a two-family home along Manida Street off Lafayette Avenue in Hunts Point. "I smelled the smoke, and I heard screams," Ashanta Smith told CBS2's Ali Bauman.Smith manages a rec center across the street. He grabbed fire extinguishers from there and ran over."Get to the front door, a man was coming out with the two kids in the smoke, so I threw the shirt...
SHIRLEY, N.Y. -- Officers on Long Island had to act quickly when they got a call of a woman going into labor Saturday morning.Officer Conor Diemer quickly responded to the Shirley home around 10:15 a.m. Three other officers -- Sgt. Jon-Erik Negron, Officer Jadin Rodriguez and Officer Zachary Vormittag -- arrived soon after, along with the child's father.Just 12 minutes after the call was placed, the woman delivered a baby boy in her living room.An ambulance arrived shortly after and took the mother and baby, both healthy, to a local hospital.
NEW YORK -- There was more gun violence in the city on Thursday.The shots rang out it in the Edenwald section of the Bronx during the afternoon.The incident happened near a playground at the intersection of East 225th Street and Schieffelin Avenue. Police say a 14-year-old girl was shot in the leg, but may not have been the intended target. She's expected to be okay.So far, there have been no arrests.
A 28-year-old Toms River man died after his car overturned into a marsh Saturday, Nov. 26, authorities said. Paolo Helfers-Lariva was believed to have been speeding southbound on Hooper Avenue when he lost control and overturned into the water at the South Shore Driver intersection around 2:25 a.m., Toms River police said.
NEW YORK -- A driver was arrested after a man on a scooter was killed in Queens early Saturday morning.Police say a man on a scooter crashed into a BMW sedan at the intersection of 82nd Street and 37th Avenue in Jackson Heights around 1:15 a.m.The man was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.The 24-year-old driver stayed on the scene and was not injured.Police say the driver was arrested and faces multiple charges, including vehicular manslaughter, driving while intoxicated, driving without insurance, driving an unregistered vehicle and operating a vehicle without a license.
NEWARK, N.J. -- It was a hard Thanksgiving holiday trip back home for hundreds of thousands on Sunday.The rain made it that much worse on the roadways.The Sunday after the holiday is historically one of the busiest travel days of the year, as people try and get back in time for work on Monday."I just kind of stayed up with my family for as long as I could. Heading back now regardless of what the traffic might be," said Austin Hamann, a Maryland resident traveling from Maine."It was heavy in Connecticut from Bridgeport all the way to the New York...
NEW YORK -- Each year, thousands of New York City high school students see a Broadway show, an experience that can change lives. A CBS2's Dick Brennan reports, Broadway Bridges is the largest theater education program in the city. "I'm happy. I'm excited. I just want to see how it is," said 10th grader Cam Johnson. "I've never done anything quite like this other than the movie theater," said Kasey Rosario, a 10th grader at East Bronx Academy for the Future. High school sophomores recently got a chance to see "The Phantom of the Opera," Broadway's longest-running musical, for just $10 a ticket thanks...
RIDGEFIELD, N.J. -- Thousands got an early start to the return home Saturday, flying and driving back after the Thanksgiving holiday.Travelers told CBS2's Kevin Rincon they're working to avoid the chaos that's expected on Sunday."I'm just happy we're almost home," said Tonya Rose, traveling from North Carolina.Rose was making a quick pit stop at the Vince Lombardi service area, the last one before getting back. She was in the car for more than 12 hours after spending the Thanksgiving holiday with her son and grandkids."I just wanted to go home just to have the Sunday to relax and then...
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — The 45-year-old man beaten to death by a swarm of ATV and dirt bike riders in East Harlem was a dad on a date at the time of the fatal attack, a co-worker. Arthur Cooke was surrounded and attacked around 10 p.m. on Nov. 4. He died on Nov. 18. […]
