SACRAMENTO – Chris Paul will miss his 10th straight game Monday at Sacramento (10-8) with what the Phoenix Suns are calling right heel soreness. The Suns (13-6) are 6-3 without Paul as they're currently riding a four-game winning streak. Paul grabbed at his heel trying to get around a screen in an Nov. 7 loss at Philadelphia and hasn't played in a game since. ...

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 6 MINUTES AGO