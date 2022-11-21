Alabama governor asks to pause executions and review system after recent lethal injections halted

Read full article on original website
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker getting tax break in 2022 on Texas home intended for primary residence
Republican Herschel Walker is getting a tax break intended only for a primary residence this year on his home in the Dallas, Texas, area, despite running for Senate in Georgia. Publicly available tax records reviewed by CNN's KFile show Walker is listed to get a homestead tax exemption in Texas...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Alex Jones must pay full $49 million damages award, Texas judge rules
Alex Jones has lost a bid to water down the nearly $50 million damages award handed down by a jury earlier this year over the Infowars host's false claims about the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre. Texas Judge Maya Guerra Gamble on Tuesday ruled that Jones should pay the $45.2...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Report: Georgia could generate millions through sports betting
(The Center Square) — Georgia is one of the largest markets without legalized sports betting, and the state could rival others that have already legalized such wagering. While the state does not have sports wagering, it does have a lottery. Last week, the Georgia Lottery Corp. reported its most profitable first quarter since its start in 1993.
