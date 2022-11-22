Local nonprofit, Zappos provide families with food ahead of Thanksgiving

A local nonprofit, Shoes That Fit, partnered with the Zappos' "Gobble For Good" to provide families with food this Thanksgiving.

The manager with Zappos For Good says being a part of something like this is heartwarming.

"I wake up and do this every morning. It's because of the reaction from the kids, just seeing their faces really makes everything worth it."

More than 600 children and students from Richard Rundle Elementary benefited from the special moment. Each student also received a new pair of shoes, toys and a snack.