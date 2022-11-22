ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTNV 13 Action News

Local nonprofit, Zappos provide families with food ahead of Thanksgiving

By Justine Verastigue
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ydqmd_0jJSPbS500

A local nonprofit, Shoes That Fit, partnered with the Zappos' "Gobble For Good" to provide families with food this Thanksgiving.

The manager with Zappos For Good says being a part of something like this is heartwarming.

"I wake up and do this every morning. It's because of the reaction from the kids, just seeing their faces really makes everything worth it."

More than 600 children and students from Richard Rundle Elementary benefited from the special moment. Each student also received a new pair of shoes, toys and a snack.

Comments / 0

Related
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

34K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.ktnv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy