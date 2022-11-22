Read full article on original website
Cheryl Burke Pens Message to All Her 'Dancing With the Stars' Partners Amid Series Exit
Cheryl Burke has a message for all her Dancing With the Stars partners amid her exit from the long-running dance competition series. Burke took to Instagram to thank each and every one of her partners during her 26 seasons as a pro on the show for the "pivotal" role she says they played in her life.
'Wednesday': Jenna Ortega and Gwendoline Christie Break Down the Shocking Ending (Exclusive)
Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched Netflix's Wednesday. Netflix's Wednesday ended with quite a snappy cliffhanger. The eight-episode first season dropped Wednesday, filled with Wednesday Addams' dry, sarcastic humor, as well as a seemingly unsolvable murder mystery and plenty of monsters for the pigtailed Nevermore Academy student to hunt down. Of course, in true Tim Burton fashion, not all is what it seems -- and that certainly held true for Wednesday.
Irene Cara, ‘Flashdance’ Star and Oscar-Winning Singer, Dead at 63
Irene Cara, the actress and singer who co-wrote the hit track for the 1983 dance film Flashdance that earned her Oscar and GRAMMY wins, has died. She was 63. Cara's rep, Judith A. Moose, released a statement Saturday in which she announced that "it is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family I announce the passing of Irene Cara." She added, "The Academy Award winning actress, singer, songwriter, and producer passed away in her Florida home. Her cause of death is currently unknown and will be released when information is available."
Ben Platt and Noah Galvin Are Engaged: 'He Agreed to Hang Out Forever'
The Dear Evan Hansen stars announced the news on their respective Instagram accounts on Friday, both sharing sweet photos of the proposal, the engagement ring and the celebration afterward. "He agreed to hang out forever," Platt, 29, wrote on his Instagram post of the intimate moment they got engaged. He...
Katherine Schwarzenegger Gives Rare Look At Her and Chris Pratt's Daughters in Thanksgiving Post
Katherine Schwarzenegger is thankful for her family as she and Chris Pratt celebrate their daughter Eloise's first Thanksgiving. The 32-year-old author gave a rare look at the pair's two daughters in a post that was filled with sweet family moments from the long, holiday weekend. "A weekend of yummy food,...
Jennifer Lopez Gives a Look at Thanksgiving Celebrations with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez had a cozy Thanksgiving holiday! In a new Instagram post, the 53-year-old gave her followers a look at her celebrations. "This Is … Thanksgiving Holiday 🤍🍁 #ThisIsMeNow #PhotoDump #Family,” the "Jenny From the Block" singer captioned the video. The caption was a play on her upcoming album, This Is Me ... Now.
Joy Behar Reveals the Reason Why 'Good Morning America' Fired Her
Joy Behar recalled the reason why she got fired from Good Morning America "years ago," and the story was such a doozy it had Kumail Nanjiani cracking up. During Friday's episode of The View, the 80-year-old comedian was about to dive in to Nanjiani's latest project -- the Hulu miniseries Welcome to Chippendales -- when she stopped herself to tell him a story about her own connection to Chippendales.
Irene Cara Dead at 63: Co-Stars Lee Curreri, Jennifer Beals and More Celebs Pay Tribute
Fame star Lee Curreri is remembering Irene Cara for her immense talent. In a statement to ET, Curreri, who starred alongside Cara in the 1980 musical teen drama, recalled the first time he met Cara and the lasting impact she had on him. "I first met Irene in a van...
Demi Lovato Is 'Grateful' for Boyfriend Jute$ in Sweet Thanksgiving Post
Demi Lovato is feeling the love. The 30-year-old singer took to Instagram on Thanksgiving Day to express her gratitude and appreciation for her boyfriend, rapper Jute$, as they celebrated their first major holiday together. In a series of Instagram stories, Lovato, who uses she/her and they/them pronouns, shared she was...
'A Christmas Story': See the Cast Now and Then
The holiday season is officially upon us, and for some households, watching the 1983 classic A Christmas Story is a family tradition this time of year. Starring Peter Billingsley as Ralphie Parker, the beloved movie is set in the 1940s and hilariously follows the young boy's mission to convince his parents, teacher, and Santa Claus that a Red Ryder Range 200 Shot BB gun really is the perfect Christmas gift for him.
Comedian Jay Leno's first time on stage since suffering 'serious' burns
The comedian plans on performing Sunday night for the first time since suffering "serious" burns to his face and hands earlier this month.
Rebel Wilson and Girlfriend Ramona Agruma Celebrate First Thanksgiving With Baby Royce
Thanksgiving was extra special this year for Rebel Wilson and girlfriend Ramona Agruma!. The Pitch Perfect star took to her Instagram Stories Thursday to share photos of the holiday -- her first since welcoming daughter Royce Lillian earlier this month. In the Instagram Story snaps, a proud Wilson stands in...
Nicole Kidman Bids $100K For Hugh Jackman's 'The Music Man' Hat
Nicole Kidman bid big during a performance of The Music Man on Broadway. Following Saturday’s production of the play, the cast -- including lead, Hugh Jackman -- participated in an auction to benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. "The generosity emanating from #NicoleKidman leaves me speechless! You ARE amazing. Thank...
Madonna Shares Rare Photo Featuring Six Children: 'What I’m Thankful For'
Madonna’s Thanksgiving celebration was a family affair! Over the weekend, the 64-year-old singer gave her followers an inside look at her holiday featuring her six children. "What I’m thankful for…………. 💛 @lourdesleon @maisonrhed," the "Vogue" singer captioned the photo carousel. Inside the series of pictures, Madonna shared an image of her surrounded by her children, Lourdes "Lola" Leon, 26, Rocco Ritchie, 22, David Banda, 17, Mercy James, 16, and 10-year-old twins, Stella and Estere.
'Love Is Blind' Star SK Addresses Cheating Allegations Against Raven
SK Alagbada is addressing the cheating allegations leveled against him, calling them "falsely misrepresented." The Love Is Blind star took to Instagram on Friday and sought to offer context behind his and Raven Ross' relationship following their wedding on the hit Netflix series, in which he said "I do not" at the altar. SK said they left the altar "as single individuals who went back to dating other people."
Nick Carter ‘Thankful’ for ‘Quality Time’ With Family Weeks After Brother Aaron’s Death
Less than a month after Aaron Carter's untimely death, Nick Carter celebrated Thanksgiving Day surrounded by loved ones and he said he was "thankful" for the "quality time." The Backstreet Boys singer took to Instagram on Saturday and posted a series of photos where he's surrounded by his family. In the launch photo, Nick's with his wife, Lauren Kitt Carter, and they're all seated at the kids' table enjoying snacks and doing a little drawing. Nick and Lauren share three children -- son Odin, 6, and daughters Saoirse, 3, and Pearl, 1.
NeNe Leakes' Son Brentt Leaves Hospital Two Months After Suffering Stroke
NeNe Leakes celebrated Thanksgiving with her son, Brentt, nearly two months after he was admitted to the hospital for congestive heart failure and a stroke. In a video posted to her Instagram Story Wednesday, Leakes revealed that the 23-year-old walked out of the hospital, just in time for Turkey Day.
TikTok-Famous Olaplex Hair Care Products Are Majorly Marked Down for Black Friday
Whether you're already an Olaplex fanatic or you're new to the cult-favorite haircare line, you've probably heard of the brand. Olaplex has garnered huge popularity among celebs, influencers and hair professionals, and right now shoppers can save on Olaplex shampoo and hair treatments during Amazon's Black Friday Sale. Olaplex deals...
