Southern California high school football: Top stars, best performances Nov. 17-19

Here’s a quick look at some of the top stars and memorable performances from the third week of the postseason in Southern California.

(Lead photo by Steven Silva)

Note: Entries are based on information provided by coaches, statisticians, media members and high school sports fans. Don’t see any details for your team’s game? Email some notes and/or stats to bodie@scorebooklive.com .

TOP SOCAL STARS IN POSTSEASON WEEK 3

Cameron Jones, St. John Bosco football: Jones had 139 total yards and three touchdowns in Friday's 41-6 victory against Mission Viejo.

Ayden Ramirez, Salesian football: Ramirez had 230 total yards and three rushing touchdowns against Palmdale.

Aidan Chiles, Downey football: Chiles had 286 passing yards, 101 rushing yards, four passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown in a 55-54 win over Cathedral.

Kaleb Foster, Lakewood football: Foster had 229 total yards and two touchdowns in Friday's 24-19 win over Rancho Verde.

Zabien Brown, Mater Dei football : Brown had six tackles and a 24-yard pick-six in Friday's shutout against Los Alamitos.

Troy Leigber, Laguna Hills football: Leigber had 145 rushing yards, three rushing touchdowns and two interceptions against Western.

William Saucedo, Yorba Linda football: Saucedo rushed for 143 yards and three touchdowns against Corona del Mar.

Dane Dunn, Sierra Canyon football: Dunn rushed for 193 yards and two touchdowns in Friday's semifinal victory against Bishop Amat.

Jackson Kollock, Laguna Beach football: Kollock finished Friday's win over Norte Vista with 196 passing yards and five passing touchdowns.

KJ Chatham, Lincoln football: Chatham passed for 261 yards, rushed for 59 yards and threw three fourth quarter touchdown passes in Lincoln's comeback victory against Carlsbad for the San Diego Section Open Division championship.

Noah Turbeville, Point Loma football: Turbeville rushed for 409 yards and three touchdowns in Friday's semifinal win over Del Norte.

Markus Macon, Palo Verde Valley football: Macon rushed for 191 yards and three touchdowns to help the Yellow Jackets advance to their second consecutive CIF title game.

Hamadi Sharif, Crawford football: Sharif had 221 total yards and a rushing touchdown in Friday's 26-7 win over Mar Vista.

Tay Lockett, University City football: Lockett, a freshman, had six tackles and an interception to help the Centurions beat Bishop's 24-20.

Joaquin Thomas Jr., Granite Hills football: Thomas Jr. had two interceptions in Friday's dominant 45-8 semifinal victory over Mira Mesa.

Dijon Stanley, Granada Hills Charter football: Stanley rushed for 185 yards and three touchdowns in Friday's 48-12 win over Cleveland.

Damian Cornejo, Garfield football: Cornejo rushed for 206 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries in Friday's loss to Eagle Rock.

Matthew Alcazar, Wilson football: Alcazar rushed for 218 yards and a touchdown in a 28-27 win over Chatsworth.

Ryan Corley, Narbonne football: Corley passed for 381 yards and had four touchdown passes in Friday's loss to Palisades.