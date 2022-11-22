ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Anderson scores 20, FGCU beats Northern Kentucky 82-61

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Zach Anderson had 20 points in Florida Gulf Coast’s 82-61 win over Northern Kentucky on Monday night at the Gulf Coast Showcase.

Anderson added six rebounds for the Eagles (3-2). Chase Johnston scored 14 points and added five steals. Dahmir Bishop recorded 14 points and was 4 of 7 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line.

Marques Warrick led the Norse (2-2) in scoring, finishing with 16 points, four assists and four steals. Sam Vinson added 14 points and three steals for Northern Kentucky. Trey Robinson also recorded 10 points and 12 rebounds.

FGCU will play Drexel in the semifinals on Tuesday and Northern Kentucky will face UT Arlington in a consolation semifinal.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

