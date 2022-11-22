Read full article on original website
Central Pa. bank donates historic building
An historic building in Glen Rock, York County is being donated to the borough. PeoplesBank is donating its building at 1 Manchester St. PeoplesBank, A Codorus Valley Company, was originally founded as “the First National Bank of Glen Rock, Penna” in 1864. It was one of the first businesses established since Glen Rock’s historical incorporation in 1859. In 1997, the building to be donated became part of the National Register of Historic Places. In addition to housing the Glen Rock Borough office, the building is also occupied by the Glen Rock Historical Preservation Society.
136-year-old building that housed Harrisburg fashion boutique for decades transformed into apartments
A 136-year-old building in Harrisburg has been transformed into three two-bedroom apartments. The Plum Apartments are located at 213 Locust St. Harristown Enterprises, the owner of Strawberry Square, is the developer of the project along with partner, Don Mowery. Harristown’s in-house construction team, Harrisburg Property Services, renovated the 3,300-square-foot Victorian era structure. The renovations are scheduled for completion in the next week or two.
Dauphin County officials not happy with state’s plans to hold onto former hospital property
With their hope of seeing 300 acres back on the property tax rolls seemingly dashed, Dauphin County officials are frustrated with the state’s plans to hold onto the former Harrisburg State Hospital property. County commissioners saw their hopes of the property becoming “the next hot development site” dashed and...
Fire collapses roof in Penn Township, York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — On November 22, a fire was reported in the 100 block of Quartz Ridge Road in Penn Township, York County, according to emergency dispatch. No injuries were reported by dispatch from the incident, however, the roof of the building did collapse due to fire.
Non-Profit Breaks Ground in Shippensburg
Luminest Community Development is excited to announce the groundbreaking on their new Shippensburg project, Citrus Grove Senior Living. Luminest will be building a three-story building with 40 residential units, on the 2.294 acres site located on Orange Street. The development consists of 36 one-bedroom and 4 two-bedroom units. All units are visitable, four fully accessible and one unit is designed for hearing/vision needs. Citrus Grove will be an affordable senior-living community for those 62 and older.
State officials announce new plan to redevelop Harrisburg State Hospital
HARRISBURG, Pa. — State officials announced a new plan for the future of the Department of General Services Annex, formerly known as the Harrisburg State Hospital. The history of the site goes back to 1851, when Pennsylvania’s first mental hospital was built there. At the time, it was called the Pennsylvania State Lunatic Hospital and Union Asylum for the Insane.
What are the chances of a white Christmas in PA this year? See what forecasters say
How likely is it central Pennsylvania residents will have a snowy Christmas this year? Here’s what local forecasters say, plus the Farmers’ Almanac’s prediction.
Pennsylvania residents may be owned money from billions in unclaimed funds
PHILADELPHIA - If it sounds too good to be true, it usually is – especially when it comes to free money. But just in time for the holidays, Philadelphia is telling residents to check if they're owed money from a mound of unclaimed funds sitting in Harrisburg. Philadelphia on...
Historic building in York County gets donated
GLEN ROCK, Pa. (WHTM) — PeoplesBank, A Codorus Valley Company, recently announced on Nov. 21, 2022 that they will be donating their historic bank location to the Borough of Glen Rock. This historic building on 1 Manchester St., Glen Rock, was originally founded back in 1864, and was known...
York County architecture firm finds its new home
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — An award-winning York County architecture, design, and engineering firm, called Warehaus AE officially purchased their own office space in downtown York, on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Originally founded in 1980 as Land Survey Consultants – the Warehaus AE has been based in York County for...
York residents react to Sheetz offering Unleaded 88 gas for $1.99 a gallon through Thanksgiving Week
YORK, Pa. — Cars are lining up for gas across the Commonwealth today, preparing for upcoming holiday travel. The price of gas, however, is causing headaches among drivers. “This one is a gas guzzler," said Robert Peters, a resident of York. "I usually spend $60 to $70 a week on my car.”
Multiple vehicles broken into in Cumberland County
WORMLEYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The West Shore Regional Police Department is asking people to make sure they remove all valuables from their vehicles, as well as lock the doors on their vehicles. Police say on Thursday, Nov. 24, officers took multiple reports of unlocked vehicles being entered on Meadow...
New roundabout opens at Carlisle intersection
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A new roundabout is open in Carlisle, Cumberland County. The roundabout is at the intersection of North College and B Streets. The project, which closed for construction in July 2022, was finished ahead of schedule and cost approximately $6 million.
Traffic switch planned for Route 22 bridge project in Perry County: PennDOT
A contractor is expected to implement a long-term traffic switch at a project to replace the eastbound and westbound Route 22 bridges spanning Route 34 in Howe Township, Perry County. On Nov. 29, both lanes of traffic on the newly constructed eastbound Route 22 bridge will be shifted to the...
26′ Tiny Mobile Home is a Luxurious One Bed Dwelling!
Sitting in a tiny village near Lancaster, this tiny mobile home has hosted an open house on October 30th (Sunday) from 12 to 3 pm if you want to visit the 26’ tiny mobile home in person. However, if you’re located far away, or a virtual tour will suffice,...
UPDATE | Dauphin County roadway now reopen following vehicle crash
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — UPDATE | The Hershey Fire Department has announced in a follow-up Tweet that the roadway has now reopened. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | According to a Tweet from the Hershey Fire Department, SR 743 is closed at Old Hershey Road and NB at Ridge Road for a vehicle accident.
CLEARED: Crash disrupting traffic on US 30 in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Traffic was jammed in Lancaster County after a crash occurred on US 30 near PA Route 501. The crash was cleared around 2:47 p.m. According to PennDOT, there is a crash on US 30 eastbound between PA 283 RD and Exit: US 222 NORTH/TO I-76 – READING. There was a shoulder and lane closed.
Cumberland County business builds charcuterie boards that are ‘the life of the party’
Ali Grothe creates works of art through her new business Bella Graze Custom Charcuterie. Using cured meats, cheeses, fried fruits, vegetables and other items, Grothe crafts elaborate boards, boxes and tables for parties, ranging from birthdays and football tailgates to holiday gatherings. She recently launched the business as part of...
Tractor trailer crashes into Giant building in Cumberland County
A vehicle hit the rear of a Giant grocery store in Camp Hill, requiring a response from police, fire and EMTs. The building sustained little damage, according to borough fire chief Mark Simpson. “There’s an overhead canopy above a door, that looks like it might have been struck,” Simpson said....
Pa. chef injured in horrific car accident: ‘None of this has me in a place of despair’
Driving home late one night in June, Keith M. Taylor encountered a car on the Pennsylvania Turnpike barreling toward him in the wrong direction. He had no time to prepare for what happened next. As a car in front of Taylor’s swerved to avoid a head-on collision, the wrong-way driver...
