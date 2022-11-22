ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainfield, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

Central Pa. bank donates historic building

An historic building in Glen Rock, York County is being donated to the borough. PeoplesBank is donating its building at 1 Manchester St. PeoplesBank, A Codorus Valley Company, was originally founded as “the First National Bank of Glen Rock, Penna” in 1864. It was one of the first businesses established since Glen Rock’s historical incorporation in 1859. In 1997, the building to be donated became part of the National Register of Historic Places. In addition to housing the Glen Rock Borough office, the building is also occupied by the Glen Rock Historical Preservation Society.
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

136-year-old building that housed Harrisburg fashion boutique for decades transformed into apartments

A 136-year-old building in Harrisburg has been transformed into three two-bedroom apartments. The Plum Apartments are located at 213 Locust St. Harristown Enterprises, the owner of Strawberry Square, is the developer of the project along with partner, Don Mowery. Harristown’s in-house construction team, Harrisburg Property Services, renovated the 3,300-square-foot Victorian era structure. The renovations are scheduled for completion in the next week or two.
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Fire collapses roof in Penn Township, York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — On November 22, a fire was reported in the 100 block of Quartz Ridge Road in Penn Township, York County, according to emergency dispatch. No injuries were reported by dispatch from the incident, however, the roof of the building did collapse due to fire.
Franklin County Free Press

Non-Profit Breaks Ground in Shippensburg

Luminest Community Development is excited to announce the groundbreaking on their new Shippensburg project, Citrus Grove Senior Living. Luminest will be building a three-story building with 40 residential units, on the 2.294 acres site located on Orange Street. The development consists of 36 one-bedroom and 4 two-bedroom units. All units are visitable, four fully accessible and one unit is designed for hearing/vision needs. Citrus Grove will be an affordable senior-living community for those 62 and older.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
FOX 43

State officials announce new plan to redevelop Harrisburg State Hospital

HARRISBURG, Pa. — State officials announced a new plan for the future of the Department of General Services Annex, formerly known as the Harrisburg State Hospital. The history of the site goes back to 1851, when Pennsylvania’s first mental hospital was built there. At the time, it was called the Pennsylvania State Lunatic Hospital and Union Asylum for the Insane.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Historic building in York County gets donated

GLEN ROCK, Pa. (WHTM) — PeoplesBank, A Codorus Valley Company, recently announced on Nov. 21, 2022 that they will be donating their historic bank location to the Borough of Glen Rock. This historic building on 1 Manchester St., Glen Rock, was originally founded back in 1864, and was known...
GLEN ROCK, PA
abc27.com

York County architecture firm finds its new home

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — An award-winning York County architecture, design, and engineering firm, called Warehaus AE officially purchased their own office space in downtown York, on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Originally founded in 1980 as Land Survey Consultants – the Warehaus AE has been based in York County for...
YORK, PA
abc27.com

Multiple vehicles broken into in Cumberland County

WORMLEYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The West Shore Regional Police Department is asking people to make sure they remove all valuables from their vehicles, as well as lock the doors on their vehicles. Police say on Thursday, Nov. 24, officers took multiple reports of unlocked vehicles being entered on Meadow...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

New roundabout opens at Carlisle intersection

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A new roundabout is open in Carlisle, Cumberland County. The roundabout is at the intersection of North College and B Streets. The project, which closed for construction in July 2022, was finished ahead of schedule and cost approximately $6 million.
CARLISLE, PA
itinyhouses.com

26′ Tiny Mobile Home is a Luxurious One Bed Dwelling!

Sitting in a tiny village near Lancaster, this tiny mobile home has hosted an open house on October 30th (Sunday) from 12 to 3 pm if you want to visit the 26’ tiny mobile home in person. However, if you’re located far away, or a virtual tour will suffice,...
ELIZABETHTOWN, PA
abc27.com

CLEARED: Crash disrupting traffic on US 30 in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Traffic was jammed in Lancaster County after a crash occurred on US 30 near PA Route 501. The crash was cleared around 2:47 p.m. According to PennDOT, there is a crash on US 30 eastbound between PA 283 RD and Exit: US 222 NORTH/TO I-76 – READING. There was a shoulder and lane closed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy