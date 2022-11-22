Read full article on original website
Related
A mom who drank a few glasses of wine while pregnant had a son with developmental issues. She said the buzz wasn't worth it.
Natalie Battaglia doesn't know if alcohol in pregnancy contributed to her son's unusual mannerisms, but she still regrets drinking.
Ben Platt And Noah Galvin Revealed That They're Engaged In A Pair Of Instagram Posts
The couple both revealed the news on Friday morning, and it looks like they couldn't be happier.
intheknow.com
Single mom reveals why she will never shop at Goodwill again: ‘I was a big fan of Goodwill’
A mom has sworn off ever shopping at or donating to Goodwill stores ever again, and her reason is going viral across TikTok. Heather Anne gained more than 3.8 million views, 400,000 likes and 15,000 comments when she shared her shocking shopping experience to her account. Now, much like the...
Hugh Grant Has A Very Funny Reason Why Filming His "Love Actually" Dancing Scene Was "Excruciating"
"I saw it in the script and I thought, 'Well, I'll hate doing that.' I didn't fancy doing the dance at all, let alone rehearsing it."
Who Dies in the Netflix series ‘1899?’
'1899' is a riddle, wrapped in a puzzle, in the middle of a mystery. It's got everyone scratching their heads, but if you're wondering who dies in '1899,' we've got you covered.
12tomatoes.com
Trendy Red Nail Theory Supposedly Gets You More Dates And Attention
We all wish there was a shortcut to get the life we desire, and for some on TikTok, it seems that they found a way to get more romantic attention. Women on TikTok are standing by this specific color to guarantee more dates from guys. The theory is simple. Paint...
Comments / 0