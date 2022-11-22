ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurens, SC

laurenscountysports.com

Spanning the County: Clinton girls capture home tournament

Clinton High hustled to the title of its home-hosted girls basketball tournament, the Lady Devil Invitational, with a 54-49 victory over Palmetto on Tuesday night. It was a frantic affair, full of turnovers, steals, blown layups and missed free throws. The season has to start sometime. Nonetheless, the Red Devils...
CLINTON, SC
laurenscountysports.com

Next collision course is to Powdersville

The Upstate championship is the title that gets little respect because, when a team reaches this point, nothing but a state title is going to please it. Clinton has won eight state championships. Powdersville has only been around for 10 years, and this is the farthest the Patriots have ever gone. This is the farthest the Red Devils have gone since before Powdersville was a school. History favors the Red Devils, but when’s the last time a game was won on history? If recent history counted, Powdersville wouldn’t have been able to stop Daniel after 36 straight victories and consecutive state titles.
POWDERSVILLE, SC
laurenscountysports.com

Flood wins 1st in a flood

SPARTANBURG -- Led by Ty Johnson with 24 points, Laurens handed new boys coach Armond Flood his 1st victory with a 60-40 victory over host Spartanburg Christian Academy on Wednesday in the Raiders’ final game at the Sports Impact. Tylan Fowler added 13 points and Devon Redd 12 as...
LAURENS, SC
High School Football PRO

Gaffney, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Dutch Fork High School football team will have a game with Gaffney High School on November 25, 2022, 16:30:00.
GAFFNEY, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville’s Tyler Brown commits to Clemson

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville receiver Tyler Brown is staying in the Upstate after committing to Clemson. The senior Red Raider is a three-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He’s the 15-ranked player in the state. Brown has been an invaluable leader for the Red Raiders over the past...
GREENVILLE, SC
laurenscountysports.com

Blue Hose drop another close one

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Though Winston Hill and Terrell Ard Jr. each scored 14 points, Presbyterian dropped another close game in its final game in the Greenlight Sunshine Slam at Ocean Center on Tuesday. The University of Albany (N.Y.) edged the Blue Hose, 68-65, in the consolation game, led...
CLINTON, SC
FOX Carolina

Body Found in Greenville County

Psychiatric facility with Upstate ties forced to close in Low Country. Meteorologist Jason Myers and Sky3 Pilot Chip Tayag were killed in a helicopter crash on I-77 near Charlotte. Holiday Travel At GSP. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Chrissy Kohler talks to an expert on what you need to know...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Body found in front yard in Greenville, coroner says

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said a body was found in the front yard of a home Monday morning. According to the coroner, the body was found on Mayo Drive. The coroner said the investigation is still in its early stages. Stay tuned as...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC

