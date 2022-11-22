Read full article on original website
Fantasy football Week 12: Garrett Wilson, Josh Jacobs dominate
Matt Bowen and Tristan H. Cockcroft offer their fantasy football takeaways on Garrett Wilson, Josh Jacobs and other standout performers from Week 12.
CBS Sports
Bears become NFL's first team to face this unfortunate distinction following Vikings' Thanksgiving win
The Bears don't have the worst record in the NFL, but that didn't stop them from the becoming the first team this year to be eliminated from division title contention. The Vikings' 33-26 win over the Patriots on Thanksgiving officially means that the Bears can't win the NFC North, giving Chicago the unfortunate distinction of becoming the first team to be eliminated from division title contention.
The Fresno Bee
Watch Josh Jacobs’ walk-off touchdown run, lifting the Raiders over the Seahawks
The Raiders played their second straight overtime game.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: Exits Sunday's game
Hill exited Sunday's game against the Texans due to cramping, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports. Prior to his departure from the contest, Hill caught six of his nine targets for 85 yards and carried once for five yards. In his absence, River Cracraft, Trent Sherfield and Cedrick Wilson are available to handle added WR snaps alongside Jaylen Waddle.
CBS Sports
Colorado offers Deion Sanders coaching job as Jacksonville State boss mulls options, per report
Colorado has taken a big swing and offered Deion Sanders its head coaching job, according to Fox Sports' Bruce Feldman. There is interest from Sanders' camp in taking the job but no decision has been made at this time. Sanders has emerged as a legitimate FBS coaching candidate after transforming...
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Dee Eskridge: Sitting out Sunday
Eskridge (hand) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports. Coming out of a Week 11 bye, Eskridge is the only Seahawks player on the 53-man roster who has an injury designation as the team returns to action Sunday. Eskridge suffered the bruised hand in the Seahawks' Week 10 loss to the Buccaneers in Munich, and though he was expected to be good to go following the bye week, he failed to practice in any fashion Wednesday through Friday. Look for either Dareke Young or Penny Hart to step in Sunday for Eskridge as the Seahawks' No. 4 receiver.
CBS Sports
Texans' Davis Mills: Officially benched
Head coach Lovie Smith confirmed Friday that Mills will move to the bench while Kyle Allen takes over as the Texans' starting quarterback for Sunday's game in Miami, Deepi Sidhu of the Texans' official site reports. As anticipated, Mills has lost his starting job while the Texans are in the...
CBS Sports
Broncos' Dakota Allen: Injured in Denver debut
Allen (hamstring) has been ruled out for the remainder of the Broncos' game against the Panthers. Allen was making his first appearance with Denver after signing with the team's active roster Tuesday. Over four games with Cleveland earlier this season, the 27-year-old logged two tackles while playing all 57 of his snaps on special teams. With Jonas Griffith (ankle) on IR, Allen's absence will leave Alex Singleton, Josey Jewell and Justin Strnad as the Broncos' only available inside linebackers Week 12.
CBS Sports
Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time
The Tennessee Volunteers and the Vanderbilt Commodores are set to square off in an SEC matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET Nov. 26 at FirstBank Stadium. If the nothing to nothing final from the last time they met is any indication, this contest will be decided by the defense. The Volunteers...
CBS Sports
Former Steelers great, Super Bowl XL MVP Hines Ward shares main reason why he is not in Hall of Fame
Hines Ward is quick to recall a 2008 game between the Steelers and Texans, a game where the former Steelers wideout caught two early touchdowns as Pittsburgh won in a rout. While the Steelers spent the majority of the second half running the ball and protecting their big lead, the Texans aired it out while utilizing the talents of their No. 1 wideout, Andre Johnson. The Steelers ultimately won the game, but Johnson finished with gaudier numbers. It's just one example of Ward winning the game but, based on circumstances outside of his control, not putting up bigger numbers than one of his peers.
CBS Sports
Ravens' David Ojabo: Remains sidelined
Ojabo (coach's decision) is inactive Sunday against the Jaguars. Ojabo will have to wait another week to make his NFL debut. The rookie has been slowly brought back from his Achilles tear, as the team continues to ramp up his workload in practice each week. He'll work to earn the chance to debut Week 13 against the Broncos.
CBS Sports
Chiefs vs. Rams Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game
The Los Angeles Rams are on the road again on Sunday and play against the Kansas City Chiefs at 4:25 p.m. ET Nov. 27 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. If the game is anything like the Rams' 54-51 victory from their previous meeting in November of 2018, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
CBS Sports
Blue Jackets' Johnny Gaudreau: Dealing with illness
Gaudreau didn't practice Sunday due to an illness, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports. It is unclear at this time if Gaudreau will be available to play Monday versus Vegas. An update on his status should come following the morning skate. Gaudreau has recorded 20 points in 20 games this season, including two goals and 10 assists in 10 contests this month.
Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro power Heat past Hawks
Bam Adebayo scored 32 points and Tyler Herro came up with his first career triple-double to help the Miami Heat
CBS Sports
College football bowl projections: Team eligibility tracker by conference with 2022-23 bowl games approaching
CBS Sports will update this page each week through the remainder of college football's 2022 regular season as an increasing number of teams become bowl eligible ahead of the College Football Playoff and the bowl selection process. For a complete set of college football bowl projections, check out Jerry Palm's dedicated page.
Washington to face stern local test from Seattle
Washington’s zone defense should get a stern test from Seattle’s Cameron Tyson on Monday night. Unofficially, Tyson leads Division I
CBS Sports
As Cardinals continue to underperform, questions surrounding Kliff Kingsbury, lack of leadership loom larger
When Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill announced contract extensions in March for head coach Kliff Kingsbury and general manager Steve Keim, one quality above all stood out. "The leadership of both Steve and Kliff have been key factors in the team's turnaround over the last three seasons," Bidwill said in...
CBS Sports
Bills' Nyheim Hines: Battling illness
Hines isn't participating during the Bills' team workout Sunday due to an illness, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. Following the Bills' Thanksgiving Day win over the Lions, Hines is one of several Bills players who is sitting out the unofficial Sunday practice session due to an illness. The severity of Hines' ailment isn't known, but he'll at least have a few days to move past the illness before the Bills return to action with another Thursday game Week 13 versus the Patriots. Since being acquired from the Colts on Nov. 1, Hines has held a minimal role with his new team. In his first three games with Buffalo, Hines has played 19 total snaps on offense and has accounted for four yards on three touches (two carries, one reception).
CBS Sports
Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Free agency looms
Mayfield is set to become a free agent after this season, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports. This season will be the last of the five-year, $7.25 million contract that Mayfield signed under former GM Garth Snow. Mayfield is a solid third-pair defender who is probably due a raise in free agency. He would likely command between $3-4 million per season on the open market, which might be more than the Islanders are willing to pay a soon-to-be 31-year-old defender.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Isaiah Likely: Not playing Sunday
Likely (ankle) has been downgraded to out and won't play Sunday against the Jaguars. The return of Mark Andrews from a one-game absence last week has lessened the importance of Likely's status, though the rookie still drew three targets in the Ravens' Week 11 win over the Panthers. Expect Josh Oliver to see more playing time as the Ravens' No. 2 tight end this weekend.
