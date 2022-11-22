Read full article on original website
therebelwalk.com
Gamer: Ole Miss falls to State in Egg Bowl, 24-22
OXFORD, Miss. – In a game featuring one of the best rushing offenses in the country against an air-raid passing attack, of course it would come down to a defensive battle on a stormy night in north Mississippi. Mississippi State’s defense made a couple of more plays than the...
therebelwalk.com
Reports: Lane Kiffin tells Ole Miss players he plans to return to coach the Rebels
OXFORD, Miss. — Early Wednesday evening, our sources began saying Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin had met with his team, ahead of Thursday’s Egg Bowl and informed them he intends to be their head coach for the 2023 season — “unless something changes.”. The message...
therebelwalk.com
Ole Miss Defeats Stanford, 72-68, as Abram Shines; Rebs Face Siena in Semi-Finals Friday
ORLANDO — Ole Miss continued its undefeated start to the basketball season as the Rebels improved to 5-0 with a win in the first round of the ESPN Events Invitational. The Rebels took care of business against Stanford in a 72-68 win in the first round of their multi-team event in Orlando. With the win, Ole Miss moves to the semifinals of the MTE to play Siena. The Saints defeated Florida State 80-63 earlier that day to book their spot in the semifinals.
therebelwalk.com
Ole Miss Set to Tip Off against Stanford in First Round of ESPN Events Invitational
This Thanksgiving offers Ole Miss fans plenty of action. The Egg Bowl is set to kick off at 6:00 p.m., and with all the publicity surrounding the football program it will be fun to watch. Before that, however, Ole Miss basketball will be playing in the first game of its multi-team event at 12:30 PM CT.
