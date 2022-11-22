ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
therebelwalk.com

Gamer: Ole Miss falls to State in Egg Bowl, 24-22

OXFORD, Miss. – In a game featuring one of the best rushing offenses in the country against an air-raid passing attack, of course it would come down to a defensive battle on a stormy night in north Mississippi. Mississippi State’s defense made a couple of more plays than the...
OXFORD, MS
therebelwalk.com

Ole Miss Defeats Stanford, 72-68, as Abram Shines; Rebs Face Siena in Semi-Finals Friday

ORLANDO — Ole Miss continued its undefeated start to the basketball season as the Rebels improved to 5-0 with a win in the first round of the ESPN Events Invitational. The Rebels took care of business against Stanford in a 72-68 win in the first round of their multi-team event in Orlando. With the win, Ole Miss moves to the semifinals of the MTE to play Siena. The Saints defeated Florida State 80-63 earlier that day to book their spot in the semifinals.
OXFORD, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy