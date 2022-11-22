Read full article on original website
dawgnation.com
Georgia SEC Championship Game opponent LSU stumbles at Texas A&M
ATHENS —The SEC Championship Game lost some luster with LSU’s loss at Texas A&M on Saturday night in College Station. Number-one ranked Georgia (12-0, 8-0 SEC) will play the Tigers (9-3, 6-2) at 4 p.m. on Dec. 3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium looking to win what would be its first SEC championship since 2017.
dawgnation.com
Senior day quotes by Stetson Bennett show just how far the Georgia football program has come
ATHENS — Stetson Bennett sounded a little bit like Justin Timberlake’s character in The Social Network. The 37-14 win over Georgia Tech moved Georgia to 12-0 on the season, giving the Bulldogs back-to-back unbeaten regular seasons. But going undefeated in the regular season isn’t cool, much like one...
Don't Take it For Granted, What You Are Watching is History
Roughly seven years ago, the University of Georgia decided to move on from former head coach Mark Richt to seek out a new face to represent the program. That decision then transpired into the hiring of former Georgia player and at the time Alabama defensive coordinator Kirby Smart. Since ...
Former volleyball standout home for Thanksgiving dies along with her father in crash, team says
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The Creekview High School community is mourning the loss of a former volleyball standout and her father who died in a crash. Alivia Mynes, 18, and Chris Mynes, 52, died Thanksgiving morning in the Cherokee County crash. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
Newnan Times-Herald
Eugene "Gene" Jackson Craven
Eugene "Gene" Jackson Craven, 87, of Newnan passed away Thursday, November 24, 2022 at Sacred Journey Hospice of Newnan from complications of a fall. He was born October 2, 1935 in Heard County, GA to the late Rufus Howard Craven and Ethel Hardegree Craven. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Deborah Haynes, son Jeff Davis, sister Julia Boone, brother Kermit Craven and great granddaughter, Alyssa Calhoun.
10 killed on Georgia roads since Thursday, with weekend travel still to come
By noon Friday, 10 people had been killed on Georgia roads since Thanksgiving morning, with plenty of travel still expec...
Monroe Local News
Obituary and funeral service: Brandon Avery Macko, 24, of Monroe
Brandon Avery Macko, age 24 of Monroe, GA, passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Bold Springs Church with Theron Sharp officiating. Interment will follow at Hill Haven Memory Gardens in Monroe. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Former Atlanta police chief leaving Louisville’s department
Former Atlanta police Chief Erika Shields is stepping down from her position at the helm Louisville’s police department ...
4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are well-known for their delicious food and are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
The Best Place To Live In Georgia
Georgia is full of beautiful towns, magnificent cities, and striking suburbs. Looking to move? Learn which place in George is the absolute best to live in.
The Best Neighborhoods To Live In Atlanta, Georgia If You're LGBTQ+
Moving as a member of the LGBTQ+ community can be a bit of a challenge and take some additional research; luckily, Atlanta is progressive and welcoming.
Victims identified in Thanksgiving morning wrong-way crash that killed 3 on I-75 in Georgia
Coroner Leon Jones has identified the driver of the Tahoe. He says that the driver has been identified as 27-year-old Martinez Avaro of Pearson, Georgia. Three people died in a wrong-way crash in Macon early Thanksgiving morning. Bibb Coroner Leon Jones says it happened on I-75 south near the Bass...
2 Black women finish as finalists in Miss Georgia USA competition
State beauty pageants are taking place all over the country this season, which means the some of the most talented beauties in the state are competing for a chance to win the crown. This past weekend, the Miss Georgia USA Pageant was held in McDonough, GA at the Henry County Performing Arts Center. The event was produced by Greenwood Productions and hosted by Miss Georgia USA 2005; Tanisha Brito Chea, and Miss Georgia USA 2015; Brooke Fletcher.
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Deputies say teenage boy never returned home from school
MANSFIELD, Ga. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Deputies in Georgia are asking the public for help to find a missing teenage boy. According to the Newton County Sheriff's Office, Mason Stokes, 17, never returned home from school on Thursday, November 17. Mason is described as 5 feet 10...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia family spends first Thanksgiving in new home, after time in ATL shelters
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Georgia family is bringing new meaning to the phrase, home for the holidays. “It is made with love,” said mother Kiara Grinton, ”It is our first Thanksgiving in our new house.”. Last year, Kiara and her girls spent Thanksgiving in an...
Facts About Atlanta The Average Atlantan Doesn't Know
There are many reasons to love Atlanta, and learning some interesting facts about our city just made me love it even more. If you are an Atlanta native, you probably have an extra pep in your step when you stroll through the city. What is it about our city that makes it so caught after? Is it our A-list celebrities and Hip-Hop royalties? Is it our Food and culture? Is it our status as Black Hollywood or Hotlanta? Is it because we are home to the Bull Dogs? The Atlanta Braves?
Body found in a ditch in Jonesboro, police say
JONESBORO, Ga. — Police are investigating after a body was found in a ditch near the road in Jonesboro, according to their department. There's little information to go on, but police said they were called Wednesday afternoon to Tara Boulevard between North Avenue and Dixson Street by someone passing by. When officers reached the scene, they reported a dead body.
‘It was already done:’ Affidavit reveals new details in death of Atlanta boy found in suitcase
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. — Police have upgraded charges for a woman accused in the death of a 5-year-old Georgia boy found in a suitcase. The boy’s mother remains on the run. Indiana State Police found a 5-year-old dead inside a Vegas suitcase on the side of the road...
1 dead after shooting on Cleveland Avenue in Atlanta, police say
ATLANTA — A man is dead after a shooting on Thanksgiving in the southeast part of the city, Atlanta Police said. The department said it happened in the 400 block of Cleveland Avenue SE. Officers were dispatched regarding a person shot and found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where police said he died from his injuries.
atlantafi.com
What Grocery Stores Are Open For Thanksgiving 2022? Publix, Kroger, Whole Foods, Walmart Hours
Do you have the grocery items you need for Turkey Day? With the Thanksgiving holiday here, people are making last-minute trips to Atlanta grocery stores around the clock. But before you go there, you should ask this question: Are they open?. This article will tell you everything you need to...
