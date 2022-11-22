ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newnan, GA

dawgnation.com

Georgia SEC Championship Game opponent LSU stumbles at Texas A&M

ATHENS —The SEC Championship Game lost some luster with LSU’s loss at Texas A&M on Saturday night in College Station. Number-one ranked Georgia (12-0, 8-0 SEC) will play the Tigers (9-3, 6-2) at 4 p.m. on Dec. 3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium looking to win what would be its first SEC championship since 2017.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Newnan Times-Herald

Eugene "Gene" Jackson Craven

Eugene "Gene" Jackson Craven, 87, of Newnan passed away Thursday, November 24, 2022 at Sacred Journey Hospice of Newnan from complications of a fall. He was born October 2, 1935 in Heard County, GA to the late Rufus Howard Craven and Ethel Hardegree Craven. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Deborah Haynes, son Jeff Davis, sister Julia Boone, brother Kermit Craven and great granddaughter, Alyssa Calhoun.
NEWNAN, GA
Monroe Local News

Obituary and funeral service: Brandon Avery Macko, 24, of Monroe

Brandon Avery Macko, age 24 of Monroe, GA, passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Bold Springs Church with Theron Sharp officiating. Interment will follow at Hill Haven Memory Gardens in Monroe. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
MONROE, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are well-known for their delicious food and are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
GEORGIA STATE
rolling out

2 Black women finish as finalists in Miss Georgia USA competition

State beauty pageants are taking place all over the country this season, which means the some of the most talented beauties in the state are competing for a chance to win the crown. This past weekend, the Miss Georgia USA Pageant was held in McDonough, GA at the Henry County Performing Arts Center. The event was produced by Greenwood Productions and hosted by Miss Georgia USA 2005; Tanisha Brito Chea, and Miss Georgia USA 2015; Brooke Fletcher.
MCDONOUGH, GA
Jodian Marie

Facts About Atlanta The Average Atlantan Doesn't Know

There are many reasons to love Atlanta, and learning some interesting facts about our city just made me love it even more. If you are an Atlanta native, you probably have an extra pep in your step when you stroll through the city. What is it about our city that makes it so caught after? Is it our A-list celebrities and Hip-Hop royalties? Is it our Food and culture? Is it our status as Black Hollywood or Hotlanta? Is it because we are home to the Bull Dogs? The Atlanta Braves?
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Body found in a ditch in Jonesboro, police say

JONESBORO, Ga. — Police are investigating after a body was found in a ditch near the road in Jonesboro, according to their department. There's little information to go on, but police said they were called Wednesday afternoon to Tara Boulevard between North Avenue and Dixson Street by someone passing by. When officers reached the scene, they reported a dead body.
JONESBORO, GA
11Alive

1 dead after shooting on Cleveland Avenue in Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA — A man is dead after a shooting on Thanksgiving in the southeast part of the city, Atlanta Police said. The department said it happened in the 400 block of Cleveland Avenue SE. Officers were dispatched regarding a person shot and found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where police said he died from his injuries.
ATLANTA, GA

