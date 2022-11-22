Paris, Tenn.– Two students from Henry County participated in the WestStar Leadership Program’s 2022 Cary Vaughn RisingStar Leadership Summit, Nov. 3-4, at the University of Tennessee at Martin. The summit gives high school juniors opportunities to develop their leadership skills and learn the value of community involvement. Pictured are Virginia Grimes, assistant director of WestStar Leadership; Tyler Puckett, Garrett Stephens and Jennifer Black, program manager of WestStar Leadership. Puckett and Stephens attend Henry County High School. For more information about the Vaughn RisingStar Leadership Summit, contact the WestStar office at weststar@utm.edu or 731-881-7787.

HENRY COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO