Curdine H. Lehman
Mr. Curdine H. Lehman, 91, of Indian Mound, Tennessee, passed away Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Diversicare of Dover. He was born Sunday, May 24, 1931, in Indian Mound, Tennessee, son of the late Elbert and Hazel Vaughan Lehman. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers and sisters.
Beulah M Ognibene
Mrs. Beulah M Ognibene, 80, died at Baptist Memorial Hospital Huntingdon, Friday, November 25, 2022. She was born in Lexington to Esley and Ardell Middleton Keen Friday, March 13, 1942. She was a member of First Baptist Church, a retired hairdresser and owner of the Hair Fair in McKenzie. She...
Clayton Hinson
Clayton Hinson, 69, of Dover, Tennessee, was called home to be with the Lord Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at Henry County Medical Center with his loving family by his side. He was born in Murray, Kentucky, Tuesday, June 9, 1953, the beloved son of the late William Edward and Imogene Causey Hinson. Clayton was a hard worker and provider for his family, working as a self-employed carpenter.
Patriots Asking Fans To ‘Pack The House’ Tonight
Paris, Tenn.–There’s nothing quite like early practice on Thanksgiving morning!. The Henry County High School Patriots and coaching staff were THANKFUL on Thanksgiving morning for the opportunity to come together for practice for tonight’s TSSAA semifinal game at Patriot Stadium. The Patriots are asking fans to pack...
Hard 27-24 Loss For Henry County Patriots To End Season
Paris, Tenn.–The Henry county patriots saw their season come to an end Friday night with the final score of 27 to 24. It was a hard-fought battle and the Patriots fell to the Page Patriots for the second year in a row. Over a dozen seniors for the Patriot...
Guy Penrod To Perform At Murray
Murray, Ky.–Former lead singer of the Gaither Vocal Band, Guy Penrod, will be making an appearance at the First Baptist Church in Murray. Join them on Sunday, December 11, at 5 pm in the Sanctuary to attend Guy’s Christmas tour. The event is free, but an e-ticket is required for entry. Register at http://ow.ly/NYS350LLx7K.
Henry County Students In RisingStar Leadership
Paris, Tenn.– Two students from Henry County participated in the WestStar Leadership Program’s 2022 Cary Vaughn RisingStar Leadership Summit, Nov. 3-4, at the University of Tennessee at Martin. The summit gives high school juniors opportunities to develop their leadership skills and learn the value of community involvement. Pictured are Virginia Grimes, assistant director of WestStar Leadership; Tyler Puckett, Garrett Stephens and Jennifer Black, program manager of WestStar Leadership. Puckett and Stephens attend Henry County High School. For more information about the Vaughn RisingStar Leadership Summit, contact the WestStar office at weststar@utm.edu or 731-881-7787.
First 176 Student Tickets Paid For At Tonight’s Patriots’ Playoff Game
Paris, Tenn.–HCHS and Grove students…Remember! The first 176 HCHS/Grove student tickets are paid for tonight, thanks to generous donors and the school! Show your student ID or Student Vue at the gate by the band house/baseball field for free entrance. Photo by Tyler Miller.
Working Off That Turkey With State Park Hike
Buchanan, Tenn.–The Paris Landing State Park Day After Thanksgiving hike was a success, thanks to all the visitors and their fur friends who gathered for the outing. Starting at the park’s Nature Center, the hike was led by Ranger Gina Lowry. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
Santa Ready To Hear Your Christmas Wishes
Paris, Tenn.–A big crowd of excited kiddos was waiting for Santa when he arrived in downtown Paris Saturday. Santa arrived in a Paris Fire Truck and brought Rudolph and the Elves. Santa will be in his newly-renovated house on the Henry County Courthouse lawn on weekends through December 18 (Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Sundays 2-4 p.m.) The Downtown Paris Association staff has created a cozy spot next to Santa’s house for photo opportunities, too. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
