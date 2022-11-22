ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Miami

Felipe Valls Sr., Founder of Miami's Iconic Versailles Cuban Restaurant, Dies at 89

Felipe A. Valls Sr., businessman and the owner of Miami's iconic Versailles Cuban restaurant in Little Havana, died Saturday at the age of 89. The son of Felipe L. Valls and Dolores Bravo, Valls was born on March 8, 1933, in Santiago de Cuba. In 1947, his parents sent him to the United States to attend high school at the prestigious Riverside Military Academy in Gainesville, Georgia.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Coral Gables Hospital CEO Killed by Husband in Murder-Suicide

The CEO of Coral Gables Hospital was killed in a murder-suicide Wednesday, police said. Cristina Jimenez, 61, was killed by her husband, Antonio Mazzorana, in their home in the Schenley Park neighborhood near Coral Gables, officials said. Mazzorana then killed himself. The holiday manager of Coral Gables Hospital called the...
CORAL GABLES, FL
NBC Miami

One Dead, Two Injured in Homestead Trailer Home Fire

One person is dead, and two others are in the hospital after a fire in a Homestead trailer community Sunday morning. NBC 6 spoke to neighbors who called 911 and tried everything the could to stop the flames from spreading to their own homes. “We all grabbed some hoses and...
HOMESTEAD, FL
NBC Miami

Margate Police Search For Missing, Endangered Girl

The Margate Police Department is searching for a missing and endangered young girl. Serenity Anivin was last seen leaving her home by her mother on Nov. 25 at 1:47 a.m. Anivin is described by police as a Black female with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt and blue sweatpants.
MARGATE, FL
NBC Miami

At Least 9 Hospitalized After Car Crash in Tamarac: BSO

At least 9 people are hospitalized after two vehicles crashed in Tamarac Saturday afternoon, according to Broward Sheriff's Office. Broward Regional Communications received a call regarding a traffic crash involving two vehicles near west Commercial Boulevard and Northwest 50th Avenue in Tamarac around 6 p.m. BSO said. Several juveniles were...
TAMARAC, FL
NBC Miami

1 Juvenile Dead, 8 Others Hospitalized After Car Crash in Tamarac: BSO

One juvenile is dead and at least 8 other people are hospitalized after two vehicles crashed in Tamarac Saturday afternoon, according to Broward Sheriff's Office. Broward Regional Communications received a call regarding a traffic crash involving two vehicles near west Commercial Boulevard and Northwest 50th Avenue in Tamarac around 6 p.m. BSO said.
TAMARAC, FL
NBC Miami

Police Investigating Fatal Hit-and-Run in Miramar

The Miramar Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run accident early Sunday morning that left one man dead in Miramar, officials said. The incident occurred at approximately 2:15 a.m. in the 6500 block of Pembroke Road. A man was attempting to cross the street when he was struck by a vehicle...
MIRAMAR, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy