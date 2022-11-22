ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham County, GA

Gerri Brown
3d ago

That baby Didn't do anything wrong.. If that is His remains In the landfill he didn't do Anything But be adorable. How could you do that to your own Child.

Kathleen Anastasia
3d ago

I'm sorry for this poor innocent child. Though the mom's the monster, so are the other adults that lived in that house with that baby. They ALL should be held accountable. They knew the baby was missing, yet NO ONE said anything. May God have mercy on their everlasting souls.

Andrea Willis
3d ago

Not in a million years would I ever think of harming a child, let alone my own children. I have protected them from harm their entire lives and love them from the bottom of my heart. I do not understand this young lady! The selfishness astounds me! Once you become a Mom, it is about your little ones, not you ! Justice will prevail!

Related
walterborolive.com

Missing North Carolina man found dead in Colleton

On Thursday, Nov. 17, a North Carolina man, Braedan Rose, 25, of Avery County in Newland, N.C., was found dead in the Ruffin area around noon. The man was reported missing to North Carolina authorities on Friday, Oct 14. North Carolina authorities were told the man battled with drug addiction...
NEWLAND, NC
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia man accused of kidnapping his 6-year-old son arrested in Alabama

CUMMING, Ga. - Police say the search for a Georgia man accused of kidnapping his own son has ended in Alabama with an arrest. Early Wednesday morning, officials with the Cumming Police Department told FOX 5 they were searching for 41-year-old Richard Alan Williams and 6-year-old Adler Williams. According to...
CUMMING, GA
abcnews4.com

Drivers stuck in 10-mile slowdown on I-95 nearing Georgia border

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Traffic is picking up early Wednesday evening as travelers head out for the Thanksgiving holiday. ABC News 4 Traffic Tracker Trooper Bob says there is a 10-mile slowdown southbound on I-95 prior to the Hardeeville interchange as of 5:35 p.m. SCDOT says heavy traffic...
HARDEEVILLE, SC
WJCL

Police: 2 shot, 1 killed in Savannah's Windsor Forest neighborhood

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Update 1:45 p.m.:Police say a 31-year-old man has died from his injuries following the shooting. On Wednesday, SPD issued a statement which read officers arrived on scene around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday. One of the victims, identified as Mykel Price, died from his injuries. Another man suffered...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

U.S. Marshals return Georgia man who hid in Jamaica 11 years to avoid child molestation charges

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man on the run for more than a decade on child molestation charges is behind bars after being captured in Jamaica. According to the Paulding County Sheriff's Office, Charles Manord Rainey, 71, was wanted for aggravated child molestation, child molestation and sexual battery. Warrants were obtained for his arrest back in December 2011.
PAULDING COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah police searching for missing woman

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is searching for a missing woman. Police say Madison Sherlin, 22, was last seen on Nov. 20 at Motel 6 on Stephenson Avenue. She is 5’ 2”, weighs 130 pounds and has short dark hair, however, her hair is not currently in the same style as […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Double shooting kills 1, injures another in Savannah

Editor’s note: This story was originally published Tuesday night. SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A double shooting Tuesday night killed one man and left another injured. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the shooting happened at 4:15 p.m. in the 500 block of Winwood Place. The two men found at the scene were taken to a […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Karla Hillen: One year later

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - As Chatham County Police wrap up the most extensive search in their department’s history, this week marks a year since a different search in Bryan County. Karla Hillen went missing a year ago. Her body was found two weeks later in Fort McAllister State...
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
Atlanta Magazine

14 Georgia distilleries worth the drive

These craft spirits show there’s more to Georgia than wine and beer. Pick a spirit that interests you and hit the road—catch a tour, have a taste, and bring a bottle home. The post 14 Georgia distilleries worth the drive appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
GEORGIA STATE
live5news.com

SLED: Retired SC Highway Patrol trooper faces charges for 2011 incident

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - State investigators say they have arrested a retired South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper. David Eugene McAlhany, 59, of Greer was charged with misconduct in office, common law misconduct in office and petit larceny, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. According to affidavits, McAlhany...
GREER, SC

