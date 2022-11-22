That baby Didn't do anything wrong.. If that is His remains In the landfill he didn't do Anything But be adorable. How could you do that to your own Child.
I'm sorry for this poor innocent child. Though the mom's the monster, so are the other adults that lived in that house with that baby. They ALL should be held accountable. They knew the baby was missing, yet NO ONE said anything. May God have mercy on their everlasting souls.
Not in a million years would I ever think of harming a child, let alone my own children. I have protected them from harm their entire lives and love them from the bottom of my heart. I do not understand this young lady! The selfishness astounds me! Once you become a Mom, it is about your little ones, not you ! Justice will prevail!
