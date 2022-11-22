Read full article on original website
alreporter.com
Birmingham City Council approves $1 million in funds for conflict resolution schools
The Birmingham City Council has unanimously approved $1 million for a conflict resolution program to be implemented in Birmingham City Schools using an “evidence-based, culturally relevant, holistic approach” to address issues related to anger management. “This is another tool in our toolbox as we work to support prevention...
wbrc.com
Hoover making moves for competitive first responder pay
HOOVER Ala. (WBRC) - Some first responders in Hoover could soon make more money, after the city council voted to give the mayor the power to adjust salaries. The city started to notice neighboring cities and counties push their starting salaries for first responders above Hoover’s, so they wanted to do something about it to be able to retain talent.
Center Point approves purchase of 2 police Interceptors at recent City Council meeting
By Loyd Mcintosh, For the Tribune CENTER POINT — The Center Point City Council approved the purchase of police vehicles during a rescheduled council meeting Monday, Nov. 14. In a brief meeting lasting less than 20 minutes, the Center City council approved a proposal from Stivers Ford for two Ford Police Interceptors at a price […]
wvtm13.com
Conflict-resolution curriculum to be launched in Birmingham City Schools
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham City leaders have approved an educational program designed to help students resolve conflict. According to a news release from the city of Birmingham, the city council approved funding for a conflict resolution curriculum to be used in Birmingham City Schools. The educational strategy is called...
speakinoutweeklynews.net
Birmingham’s St. Paul United Methodist Church receives $500,000 grant from National Park Service
In May, the National Park Service announced St. Paul United Methodist Church would receive a grant for preservation, restoration, and repair. This week, the historic church was formally presented with its check. On Monday, U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell paid a special visit to the Birmingham church to present a $500,000...
wbrc.com
City of Hoover explains what they say caused payroll issues for city employees
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - An update to a payroll Issue in Hoover. The City of Hoover is shedding light on how they were rectifying payroll issues impacting city employees, including police officers and firefighters who were underpaid or overpaid for months. City attorney Alan Rice told WBRC the city overpaid...
wbrc.com
Hundreds attend Sam Lapidus Montclair Run in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Every Thanksgiving Day Since 1976, the Levite Jewish Community Center welcomes the Birmingham community to Montclair Road for the Sam Lapidus Montclair Run. More than 1,300 runners showed up for the event that celebrates Sam Lapidus’s life and raises funds for the LJCC and the Alabama...
birminghamtimes.com
A Program for Young Black Males That Could Reduce Violence in Birmingham
The Birmingham City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a conflict resolution curriculum designed specifically for young Black men in City Schools (BCS) to begin by spring semester in 2023. Mayor Randall Woodfin said the program is another way the city can support reducing violence in Birmingham. “I think we all...
wvtm13.com
Alabama Power CEO announces retirement
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alabama Power President and CEO Mark Crosswhite announced his retirement today. He plans on stepping aside at the end of 2022. “It has been an honor working for a company that for more than a century has been dedicated to serving communities across Alabama," Crosswhite said in a news release Monday. "As I approach my 60th birthday, though, I have come to realize it is time for me to spend more time with my family,"
wvtm13.com
Volunteers lend helping hands to Jimmie Hale Mission
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Thanksgiving Day is filled with good food, laughter, love, and so much more. However, some may not be so fortunate to experience that this holiday. The Jimmie Hale Mission has been preparing days in advance to meet a critical need for those most vulnerable in the community. They are planning to feed over 700 people on Thanksgiving.
aldailynews.com
The Iron Bowl and America’s Water Pipe
Saturday will be the 87th playing of the Auburn vs. Alabama football game. The stakes may not be as high this year, but there will be no shortage of passion for either team. This is the 51st anniversary of my first Iron Bowl, and I’ve attended more than half the games during that period in three different venues.
wbrc.com
Though closing at the end of the year, Downtown YMCA facility leaves legacy
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Downtown YMCA facility in Birmingham on 4th Avenue is closing permanently, but even though it’s closing, it leaves a lasting impact on the downtown community. Two longtime members said it created a healthy lifestyle for its members, both physically and socially. The pandemic changed...
Bham Now
27 New & Coming Soon Homes in Birmingham—Nov. 25-27
Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 27 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Brian Boehm at 205-238-8154 or...
wbrc.com
Gus Pappas, owner of Norton’s Florist, passes away
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Longtime Birmingham-area businessman and florist Gus Pappas has died. Pappas’s family confirmed the news on November 25. Pappas owned several businesses before buying Norton’s Florist in 2001. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email...
hooversun.com
2022 Bluff Park Christmas Parade to bring 'Nostalgic Christmas' with decades theme
The 2022 Bluff Park Christmas parade, which is open to the entire community (not just Bluff Park) is slated for Saturday, Dec. 3, at 10 a.m. As usual, it will begin and end at the Bluff Park Community Park next to the Shades Cliff pool, said Lori Redding, one of five organizers.
Former Birmingham mayor Cooper Green’s grandson gets life in Georgia prison for running woman over
A Pelham man has again been convicted of killing a grandmother in Georgia when he rammed her car and then ran over her for no apparent reason. Dewey Green, now 31, was initially convicted in 2015 and sentenced to life without parole in the 2014 death of 53-year-old Janice Pitts.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Birmingham, AL
Nestled right on the Jones Valley in the heart of the state of Alabama is the city of Birmingham. Not to be confused with one of the biggest cities in the United Kingdom, Birmingham, Alabama, has the highest population in the state and is the seat of Jefferson County. Established...
Bham Now
Now the News: Magic City Classic to stay at Legion Field through 2026, Shelby County opens 750-acre park + more
Happy Monday, Birmingham! Thanksgiving is so close you can almost smell the delicious food. Let’s get this week started right by catching you up with the buzziest happenings in The Magic City, including the Birmingham Council approving an agreement to keep the Magic City Classic at Legion Field, a 750-acre park now open in Shelby County, new openings and more.
wvtm13.com
Firehouse Ministries resident offers inspiring message of gratitude
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Charles Powell spent the day spreading the spirit of Thanksgiving at Firehouse Ministries. As a resident at the shelter, he helped volunteers serve a holiday feast to more than 100 men. "I am thankful to God, my creator, for a place called the Firehouse Shelter, that...
UAB patient receives a ‘million-dollar’ surprise following treatment
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Members of the Million Dollar Band took a break from Iron Bowl prep Tuesday to surprise a superfan. Britney Thomas is from Huntsville but has been traveling to Birmingham to UAB Hospital for medical treatments. She survived two strokes, four years ago at the age of 14, which left her unable […]
