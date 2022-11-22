ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoover, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbrc.com

Hoover making moves for competitive first responder pay

HOOVER Ala. (WBRC) - Some first responders in Hoover could soon make more money, after the city council voted to give the mayor the power to adjust salaries. The city started to notice neighboring cities and counties push their starting salaries for first responders above Hoover’s, so they wanted to do something about it to be able to retain talent.
HOOVER, AL
wvtm13.com

Conflict-resolution curriculum to be launched in Birmingham City Schools

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham City leaders have approved an educational program designed to help students resolve conflict. According to a news release from the city of Birmingham, the city council approved funding for a conflict resolution curriculum to be used in Birmingham City Schools. The educational strategy is called...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Hundreds attend Sam Lapidus Montclair Run in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Every Thanksgiving Day Since 1976, the Levite Jewish Community Center welcomes the Birmingham community to Montclair Road for the Sam Lapidus Montclair Run. More than 1,300 runners showed up for the event that celebrates Sam Lapidus’s life and raises funds for the LJCC and the Alabama...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

A Program for Young Black Males That Could Reduce Violence in Birmingham

The Birmingham City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a conflict resolution curriculum designed specifically for young Black men in City Schools (BCS) to begin by spring semester in 2023. Mayor Randall Woodfin said the program is another way the city can support reducing violence in Birmingham. “I think we all...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Alabama Power CEO announces retirement

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alabama Power President and CEO Mark Crosswhite announced his retirement today. He plans on stepping aside at the end of 2022. “It has been an honor working for a company that for more than a century has been dedicated to serving communities across Alabama," Crosswhite said in a news release Monday. "As I approach my 60th birthday, though, I have come to realize it is time for me to spend more time with my family,"
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Volunteers lend helping hands to Jimmie Hale Mission

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Thanksgiving Day is filled with good food, laughter, love, and so much more. However, some may not be so fortunate to experience that this holiday. The Jimmie Hale Mission has been preparing days in advance to meet a critical need for those most vulnerable in the community. They are planning to feed over 700 people on Thanksgiving.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
aldailynews.com

The Iron Bowl and America’s Water Pipe

Saturday will be the 87th playing of the Auburn vs. Alabama football game. The stakes may not be as high this year, but there will be no shortage of passion for either team. This is the 51st anniversary of my first Iron Bowl, and I’ve attended more than half the games during that period in three different venues.
AUBURN, AL
Bham Now

27 New & Coming Soon Homes in Birmingham—Nov. 25-27

Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 27 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Brian Boehm at 205-238-8154 or...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Gus Pappas, owner of Norton’s Florist, passes away

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Longtime Birmingham-area businessman and florist Gus Pappas has died. Pappas’s family confirmed the news on November 25. Pappas owned several businesses before buying Norton’s Florist in 2001. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Birmingham, AL

Nestled right on the Jones Valley in the heart of the state of Alabama is the city of Birmingham. Not to be confused with one of the biggest cities in the United Kingdom, Birmingham, Alabama, has the highest population in the state and is the seat of Jefferson County. Established...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Now the News: Magic City Classic to stay at Legion Field through 2026, Shelby County opens 750-acre park + more

Happy Monday, Birmingham! Thanksgiving is so close you can almost smell the delicious food. Let’s get this week started right by catching you up with the buzziest happenings in The Magic City, including the Birmingham Council approving an agreement to keep the Magic City Classic at Legion Field, a 750-acre park now open in Shelby County, new openings and more.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Firehouse Ministries resident offers inspiring message of gratitude

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Charles Powell spent the day spreading the spirit of Thanksgiving at Firehouse Ministries. As a resident at the shelter, he helped volunteers serve a holiday feast to more than 100 men. "I am thankful to God, my creator, for a place called the Firehouse Shelter, that...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy