ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama governor asks to pause executions and review system after recent lethal injections halted

By Melissa Alonso, Devan Cole, CNN
Albany Herald
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Albany Herald

Georgia House Democrats assemble leadership team

ATLANTA — Democrats in the Georgia House of Representatives will field a mix of veterans and new leaders in the minority party’s leadership team during the upcoming 2023-24 legislative term. The House Democratic Caucus re-elected Rep. James Beverly to serve as minority leader for the next two years....
GEORGIA STATE
Albany Herald

What should Georgia fans be Thankful for?

Thanksgiving. A day known for its massive feasting, Turkey eating, and most importantly, giving thanks. As Georgia approaches its 2nd straight undefeated season, we take a look at a few key figures that Georgia fans should be thankful for ahead of the holiday.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy