Alabama governor asks to pause executions and review system after recent lethal injections halted

Read full article on original website
Related
Albany Herald
Georgia House Democrats assemble leadership team
ATLANTA — Democrats in the Georgia House of Representatives will field a mix of veterans and new leaders in the minority party’s leadership team during the upcoming 2023-24 legislative term. The House Democratic Caucus re-elected Rep. James Beverly to serve as minority leader for the next two years....
Albany Herald
Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker getting tax break in 2022 on Texas home intended for primary residence
Republican Herschel Walker is getting a tax break intended only for a primary residence this year on his home in the Dallas, Texas, area, despite running for Senate in Georgia. Publicly available tax records reviewed by CNN's KFile show Walker is listed to get a homestead tax exemption in Texas...
Albany Herald
What should Georgia fans be Thankful for?
Thanksgiving. A day known for its massive feasting, Turkey eating, and most importantly, giving thanks. As Georgia approaches its 2nd straight undefeated season, we take a look at a few key figures that Georgia fans should be thankful for ahead of the holiday.
Albany Herald
No tip is too small, police say as they investigate Idaho student killings and vow to increase presence after holiday break
Police in Idaho will be working through the Thanksgiving holiday on their investigation into the killings of four University of Idaho students that has yet to reveal a suspect or a murder weapon, according to officials. Four students -- Ethan Chapin, 20; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Madison...
Comments / 0