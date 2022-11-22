LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Now that the 2022 football season has ended, Nebraska had named its next head coach, and Matt Rhule is getting the job. “It is a tremendous honor to be chosen to lead the Nebraska Football program,” Rhule said. “When you think of great, tradition-rich programs in college football Nebraska is right at the top of the list. The fan base is second to none, and I consider it a privilege to have the opportunity to coach in Memorial Stadium on Tom Osborne Field. My family and I are so grateful to become a part of the Husker Family, and we can’t wait to get started.”

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO