Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Couple grows own food, raises 10 kids: "No money to buy groceries"Amy ChristieLewiston, ID
Sad Moments at The University of Idaho: 4 Students Were Killed While Sleeping In Their BedsJoseph GodwinMoscow, ID
Were Four College Kids Targeted by a Serial Killer?NikMoscow, ID
4 University of Idaho Students Found Dead, Homicide SuspectedAMY KAPLANMoscow, ID
Related
Porterville Recorder
NO. 23 MARYLAND 95, COPPIN STATE 79
Percentages: FG .549, FT .609. 3-Point Goals: 9-19, .474 (Sessoms 3-5, Battle 2-2, Rojas 1-2, Winston 1-2, Gross 1-3, Tarke 1-4, Blue 0-1). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Tarke). Turnovers: 15 (Sessoms 7, Tarke 4, Steers 2, Hood, Winston). Steals: 8 (Sessoms 3, Blue 2, Battle,...
Porterville Recorder
UTEP 72, TEXAS A&M-CC 67
Percentages: FG .375, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 5-24, .208 (Tennyson 4-12, Williams 1-9, Fryer 0-1, Murdix 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Turnovers: 16 (Jackson 5, Mushila 4, Keys 2, Murdix 2, Williams 2, Fryer). Steals: 8 (Tennyson 2, Fryer, Jackson, Keys, Murdix, Mushila, Williams). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
Porterville Recorder
DENVER 77, NEW ORLEANS 76
Percentages: FG .531, FT .690. 3-Point Goals: 5-14, .357 (Lukic 2-4, Bruner 2-6, Mullins 1-1, Lopez-Sanvicente 0-1, Corbett 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Lukic, Mullins). Turnovers: 18 (Mullins 5, Lukic 4, Corbett 3, Bruner 2, Lopez-Sanvicente 2, Bowen, Kisunas). Steals: 8 (Corbett 4, Kisunas, Lukic,...
Porterville Recorder
OHIO 78, EASTERN ILLINOIS 67
Percentages: FG .451, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 8-19, .421 (Rose 3-5, Carlesimo 2-5, Malone 1-1, Lane 1-2, Haffner 1-3, Hodges 0-1, Thomas 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 5 (Rose 2, Hamlin, Malone, Thomas). Turnovers: 13 (Carlesimo 3, Donaldson 2, Hamlin 2, Rose 2, Haffner, Hodges, Lane,...
Porterville Recorder
UNC WILMINGTON 68, MISSOURI STATE 54
Percentages: FG .378, FT .529. 3-Point Goals: 2-19, .105 (K.Moore 1-5, Trimble 1-5, C.Moore 0-4, Mason 0-5). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Benson, Clay). Turnovers: 15 (Mason 3, C.Moore 2, Carper 2, Clay 2, K.Moore 2, Mogbo 2, Mayo, Trimble). Steals: 4 (C.Moore, K.Moore, Mogbo, Ridgnal).
Porterville Recorder
NO. 8 DUKE 71, XAVIER 64
Percentages: FG .500, FT .632. 3-Point Goals: 5-11, .455 (Roach 2-4, Whitehead 1-1, Filipowski 1-2, Mitchell 1-2, Blakes 0-1, Proctor 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Lively 2, Filipowski, Mitchell). Turnovers: 11 (Filipowski 2, Proctor 2, Whitehead 2, Young 2, Blakes, Lively, Roach). Steals: 9 (Filipowski...
Porterville Recorder
STANFORD 70, FLORIDA STATE 60
Percentages: FG .438, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (Da.Green 3-6, Fletcher 3-7, Cleveland 0-2, Warley 0-2, Mills 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (McLeod 3, Cleveland, Fletcher). Turnovers: 15 (Cleveland 5, Fletcher 3, Da.Green 2, Warley 2, Corhen, Jackson, McLeod). Steals: 10 (Mills 4, Cleveland...
Porterville Recorder
NORTH DAKOTA 67, UTAH TECH 52
Percentages: FG .351, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 3-18, .167 (Pope 1-2, Gonsalves 1-3, Gooden 1-3, Christensen 0-1, Anderson 0-2, Staine 0-3, Nicolds 0-4). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Christensen 2). Turnovers: 10 (Leter 4, Christensen 2, Nicolds 2, Gooden, Pope). Steals: 11 (Pope 3, Christensen 2,...
Porterville Recorder
Florida St. 76, Purdue 75
FLORIDA ST. (6-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 46.1, FT .550. 3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Massengill 2-3, Gordon 2-4, Latson 1-2, Howard 0-4, Bejedi 0-6, Turnage 0-1) Blocked Shots: 4 (Timpson 1, Latson 1, Turnage 1, Valenzuela 1) Turnovers: 14 (Bejedi 6, Latson 4, Gordon 2, Timpson 1, Myers 1) Steals: 7 (Timpson...
Porterville Recorder
ST. BONAVENTURE 63, NOTRE DAME 51
Percentages: FG .345, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 2-17, .118 (Ryan 1-3, Goodwin 1-4, Laszewski 0-3, Starling 0-3, Wertz 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Lubin, Starling). Turnovers: 9 (Laszewski 3, Ryan 3, Lubin, Starling, Wertz). Steals: 6 (Lubin 2, Goodwin, Starling, Wertz). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
Porterville Recorder
LOUISIANA TECH 79, SAMFORD 76
Percentages: FG .462, FT .677. 3-Point Goals: 10-25, .400 (C.Williams 4-8, Willis 3-9, I.Crawford 2-3, T.Williams 1-3, Bullock 0-1, J.Crawford 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (I.Crawford). Turnovers: 17 (I.Crawford 6, Willis 4, C.Williams 3, J.Crawford 2, Bradford, Hunter). Steals: 9 (Allen 3, Bullock 2, J.Crawford...
Porterville Recorder
WISCONSIN 64, USC 59
Percentages: FG .446, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 10-24, .417 (Essegian 4-6, Hepburn 3-5, Lindsey 1-2, Davis 1-3, Crowl 1-5, Gilmore 0-1, Klesmit 0-1, Wahl 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Crowl). Turnovers: 7 (Wahl 2, Crowl, Essegian, Hepburn, Ilver, Klesmit). Steals: 6 (Hepburn 2, Davis, Essegian,...
Porterville Recorder
DELAWARE 72, COLGATE 68
Percentages: FG .450, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Lynch-Daniels 2-5, Richardson 2-7, Smith 1-1, Cummins 1-2, Baker 1-3, Moffatt 1-3, Louis-Jacques 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Woodward). Turnovers: 13 (Moffatt 3, Thomson 3, Lynch-Daniels 2, Richardson 2, Smith 2, Records). Steals: 4 (Baker, Lynch-Daniels,...
Porterville Recorder
OMAHA 62, LOUISIANA-MONROE 56
Percentages: FG .355, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Blackmon 3-6, Locure 2-5, Wilson 1-2, Hancock 1-3, Gallion 0-1, Williams 0-1, Bolden 0-2, Powell 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Bafutto, Howell, Powell). Turnovers: 11 (Blackmon 4, Hancock 2, Locure 2, Bafutto, Howell, Wilson). Steals: 10...
Porterville Recorder
DAVIDSON 89, SAN FRANCISCO 80
Percentages: FG .467, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 11-31, .355 (Meeks 3-7, Roberts 3-7, Williams 1-1, Hawthorne 1-2, Kunen 1-2, Rishwain 1-5, Shabazz 1-6, Rocak 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Gigiberia 2, Hawthorne, Meeks, Roberts). Turnovers: 12 (Kunen 2, Shabazz 2, Williams 2, Hawthorne, Markovetskyy, Meeks,...
Porterville Recorder
FAIRFIELD 74, TOWSON 69
Percentages: FG .444, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 3-13, .231 (Holden 1-1, Russell 1-4, Timberlake 1-6, Conway 0-1, May 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Thompson 2). Turnovers: 8 (Timberlake 4, Thompson 2, Hicks, Holden). Steals: 2 (Conway, Russell). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. FAIRFIELDMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Cook222-63-41-7127. Jeanne-Rose161-12-20-0154. Fields394-101-21-21111.
Porterville Recorder
PORTLAND 83, VILLANOVA 71
Percentages: FG .563, FT .783. 3-Point Goals: 11-24, .458 (Wood 3-4, Gorosito 3-5, Perry 2-3, Sjolund 2-3, Robertson 1-5, Applewhite 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Wood 3). Turnovers: 13 (Robertson 6, Wood 2, Applewhite, Gorosito, Nduka, Perry, Sjolund). Steals: 3 (Applewhite, Perry, Sjolund). Technical Fouls:...
Porterville Recorder
HARVARD 61, LOYOLA CHICAGO 55
Percentages: FG .431, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Welch 2-3, Norris 2-6, Edwards 1-7, Kennedy 0-1, Thomas 0-1, Schwieger 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Kennedy, Norris, Welch). Turnovers: 17 (Kennedy 4, Norris 3, Schwieger 3, Alston 2, Golden, Hutson, Quinn, Thomas, Welch). Steals: 3...
Porterville Recorder
SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY 76, LOYOLA (MD) 58
Percentages: FG .500, FT .813. 3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Gardner 1-1, Lyons 1-1, Rollins 1-2, Whitley 1-4, Etienne 1-5, Williams 0-1, Allen 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Lyons). Turnovers: 18 (Byrd 4, Allen 3, Gardner 2, Lyons 2, Reynolds 2, Whitley 2, Etienne, Jari.Wilkens, Williams).
Porterville Recorder
SOUTH FLORIDA 75, ST. FRANCIS (BKN) 60
ST. FRANCIS (NY)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .391, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 12-24, .500 (Wilcox 5-7, Higgins 5-9, Moreno 1-2, Quartlebaum 1-2, Bethea 0-2, Howell-South 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 7 (Sagnia 5, J.Harris 2). Turnovers: 19 (Clarke 3, Higgins 3, J.Harris 3, Bethea 2, Howell-South 2, Wilcox...
Comments / 0