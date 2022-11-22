Read full article on original website
Related
NHL
Number 71 ... And A Half
Birman, who had joined the Penguins ticketing department in 1999 after immigrating from Ukraine eight years earlier, was told that he might need to accompany the young Russian to dinner at Mario Lemieux's house to translate. "But then they called back and said hey, Sergei Gonchar is going to go,"...
WITN
Hurricanes fall to Bruins in overtime
BOSTON (AP) - The Boston Bruins set the NHL record for most home victories to start a season with their 12th straight, topping the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in overtime with a power-play goal from David Pastrnak. The Bruins broke the mark of 11 that was set by the 1963-64 Chicago...
NHL
Recap: Canes Overtime Struggles Continue In Boston
BOSTON, MA. - For the fourth time in five games the Carolina Hurricanes fell in overtime Friday, this time suffering a 3-2 defeat at the hands of the Boston Bruins. A big factor in the Canes going 0-3-1 in their four most recent outings leading into today's contest was their inability to score on the man advantage. They'd been held without success in their last 20 attempts, but it was a streak that they were able to snap early in today's contest.
NHL
Pastrnak, Bruins defeat Hurricanes in OT to set NHL record
BOSTON -- The Boston Bruins set the NHL record for consecutive home victories to start a season when they won their 12th straight at TD Garden, 3-2 in overtime against the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday. David Pastrnak scored a power-play goal at 3:19 of overtime when he one-timed a pass...
Jim Montgomery Pinpoints Turning Point For Bruins Vs. Hurricanes
BOSTON — For a while on Friday afternoon, it felt as if the Bruins were going to suffer their first losing streak of the 2022-23 season. Boston was down 2-0 until late in the second period when David Krejci made it a one-goal game against the Carolina Hurricanes. The Bruins, as they have done all season, never gave up the fight and eventually it was Krejci who tied it at 2-2. At first, it was waved off for goalie interference, but it was clear as day that Nick Foligno, who was in the crease at the time of the goal, was pushed to where he was and couldn’t do much about it.
NHL
FLAMES SHUT OUT
WASHINGTON - The Flames fell 3-0 to the Capitals Friday in a matinee tilt. It was the fifth game of this season-long six-game road trip, which wraps up Saturday with another afternoon outing in Raleigh against the Hurricanes. NEED-TO-KNOW. STAT PACK. UPDATES. The homeside scored a goal in each of...
NHL
PREVIEW: Oilers at Rangers
The Oilers look to wrap up their New York road trip with a win, when they take on the Rangers on Saturday morning at MSG. The Edmonton Oilers wrap up their New York road trip with a Saturday morning matchup against the Rangers at Madison Square Gardens. You can watch...
The Hockey Writers
Devils Gameday Preview: Buffalo Sabres – 11/25/22
The New Jersey Devils’ win streak came to an end in a 2-1 loss following a wild night at Prudential Center on Nov. 21 against the Toronto Maple Leafs. They will now look to rebound against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center at 8:00 pm. The Devils are 16-4-0 on the season, good for 32 points and first place in the Metropolitan Division. The Sabres, meanwhile, are 9-11-0 and have 18 points, putting them seventh in the Atlantic Division.
NHL
Blue Jackets-Predators game scheduled for Nov. 26 postponed
Bridgestone Arena impacted by water main break; makeup date to be announced. Tomorrow's game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena has been postponed due to the ongoing issues caused by a water main break that has significantly impacted the event level of the arena. A makeup date will be announced as soon as it can be confirmed.
NHL
Fantasy hockey MVP for each team at Thanksgiving
Most valuable players in standard categories; podcast analysis. NHL.com identifies the most valuable player in fantasy hockey for each team at Thanksgiving during the 2022-23 season. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. NOTE: Each team's most valuable player is based...
NHL
3 Takeaways: Sorokin, Islanders Shut Out Oilers 3-0
Ilya Sorokin stops career-high 49 shots, JG Pageau scores two goals as Isles top Oilers. Ilya Sorokin was dominant, with a career-high 49 saves, and the Islanders went 5-for-5 on the penalty kill to shut out the Edmonton Oilers 3-0 on Wednesday night at UBS Arena. Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored shorthanded...
NHL
NHL Postpones Tomorrow's Columbus at Nashville Game
NEW YORK (Nov. 25, 2022) - Tomorrow's game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena has been postponed due to the ongoing issues caused by a water main break that has significantly impacted the event level of the arena. A makeup date will be announced as soon as it can be confirmed.
NHL
MTL@CBJ : Game recap
COLUMBUS - Sam Montembeault made 30 saves and the Canadiens scored three unanswered goals on Wednesday to bounce right back from a tough outing the evening prior. With the Habs playing a second game in as many nights, head coach Martin St-Louis made a few changes to his lineup ahead of puck drop.
NHL
SAY WHAT: 'REALLY GOOD EFFORT'
What was talked about following a 2-1 shootout loss in Pittsburgh. "That's my job, right? When I get the call, I've got to perform as best as I can. Tough game, right? Close game, tight. We didn't get the outcome, but I still think (it was) a good point." ON...
NHL
NHL Buzz: Okposo returns when Sabres host Devils
Bortuzzo back for Blues; Barkov should play Saturday for Panthers despite illness. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news throughout the 2022-23 season. Buffalo Sabres. Kyle Okposo will return when the Sabres host the New Jersey Devils on Friday (8 p.m. ET; MSG-B,...
NHL
MTL@CBJ: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens (9-9-1) open a two-game road trip with a date against the Columbus Blue Jackets (7-10-1) on Wednesday before traveling to Chicago on Friday. Here's everything you need to know heading into the matchup:. 1. Wednesday's game is the second half of a back-to-back. The Canadiens dropped...
Yardbarker
Wild’s Offensive Flair Returns in Big Home Win Over Jets
The Minnesota Wild improved to 9-8-2 with a decisive and important win against their Central Division rival, the Winnipeg Jets. A six-goal showing in perhaps their best game offensively so far this season has them with a pair of wins at home against two potential playoff teams, giving hope that the dominant team from last season may be returning. In a breakthrough game for the offensively challenged Wild, a total of five players found the back of the net with 10 players collecting at least one point.
NHL
Bruins Unveil Jerseys For 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic
BOSTON - The Boston Bruins and NHL today unveiled the Bruins special-edition jerseys for the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic event that will be played January 2, 2023, at Fenway Park, home to the Boston Red Sox. The Bruins' NHL Winter Classic jersey is inspired by a variety of Bruins...
Comments / 0