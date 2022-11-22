Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Nashville billionaire is giving away millionsAsh JurbergNashville, TN
Woman Devastated After Discovering Husband of 14 Years Has Been Recording Her Daughter ShoweringBriana B.Nashville, TN
This Town in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United StatesJoe MertensFranklin, TN
Dolly Parton has $100 million to give away. Who should she support?Ash JurbergNashville, TN
Felix Cavaliere of the Rascals: On New Book, Tour with Gene Cornish, Memories of Jimi Hendrix and the BeatlesFrank MastropoloNashville, TN
Related
Porterville Recorder
ST. BONAVENTURE 63, NOTRE DAME 51
Percentages: FG .345, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 2-17, .118 (Ryan 1-3, Goodwin 1-4, Laszewski 0-3, Starling 0-3, Wertz 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Lubin, Starling). Turnovers: 9 (Laszewski 3, Ryan 3, Lubin, Starling, Wertz). Steals: 6 (Lubin 2, Goodwin, Starling, Wertz). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
Porterville Recorder
FAIRFIELD 74, TOWSON 69
Percentages: FG .444, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 3-13, .231 (Holden 1-1, Russell 1-4, Timberlake 1-6, Conway 0-1, May 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Thompson 2). Turnovers: 8 (Timberlake 4, Thompson 2, Hicks, Holden). Steals: 2 (Conway, Russell). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. FAIRFIELDMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Cook222-63-41-7127. Jeanne-Rose161-12-20-0154. Fields394-101-21-21111.
Porterville Recorder
UNC WILMINGTON 68, MISSOURI STATE 54
Percentages: FG .378, FT .529. 3-Point Goals: 2-19, .105 (K.Moore 1-5, Trimble 1-5, C.Moore 0-4, Mason 0-5). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Benson, Clay). Turnovers: 15 (Mason 3, C.Moore 2, Carper 2, Clay 2, K.Moore 2, Mogbo 2, Mayo, Trimble). Steals: 4 (C.Moore, K.Moore, Mogbo, Ridgnal).
Porterville Recorder
DAVIDSON 89, SAN FRANCISCO 80
Percentages: FG .467, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 11-31, .355 (Meeks 3-7, Roberts 3-7, Williams 1-1, Hawthorne 1-2, Kunen 1-2, Rishwain 1-5, Shabazz 1-6, Rocak 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Gigiberia 2, Hawthorne, Meeks, Roberts). Turnovers: 12 (Kunen 2, Shabazz 2, Williams 2, Hawthorne, Markovetskyy, Meeks,...
Porterville Recorder
UTEP 72, TEXAS A&M-CC 67
Percentages: FG .375, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 5-24, .208 (Tennyson 4-12, Williams 1-9, Fryer 0-1, Murdix 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Turnovers: 16 (Jackson 5, Mushila 4, Keys 2, Murdix 2, Williams 2, Fryer). Steals: 8 (Tennyson 2, Fryer, Jackson, Keys, Murdix, Mushila, Williams). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
Porterville Recorder
NO. 8 DUKE 71, XAVIER 64
Percentages: FG .500, FT .632. 3-Point Goals: 5-11, .455 (Roach 2-4, Whitehead 1-1, Filipowski 1-2, Mitchell 1-2, Blakes 0-1, Proctor 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Lively 2, Filipowski, Mitchell). Turnovers: 11 (Filipowski 2, Proctor 2, Whitehead 2, Young 2, Blakes, Lively, Roach). Steals: 9 (Filipowski...
Porterville Recorder
SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY 76, LOYOLA (MD) 58
Percentages: FG .500, FT .813. 3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Gardner 1-1, Lyons 1-1, Rollins 1-2, Whitley 1-4, Etienne 1-5, Williams 0-1, Allen 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Lyons). Turnovers: 18 (Byrd 4, Allen 3, Gardner 2, Lyons 2, Reynolds 2, Whitley 2, Etienne, Jari.Wilkens, Williams).
Porterville Recorder
LOUISIANA TECH 79, SAMFORD 76
Percentages: FG .462, FT .677. 3-Point Goals: 10-25, .400 (C.Williams 4-8, Willis 3-9, I.Crawford 2-3, T.Williams 1-3, Bullock 0-1, J.Crawford 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (I.Crawford). Turnovers: 17 (I.Crawford 6, Willis 4, C.Williams 3, J.Crawford 2, Bradford, Hunter). Steals: 9 (Allen 3, Bullock 2, J.Crawford...
Porterville Recorder
WASHINGTON STATE 96, DETROIT MERCY 54
Percentages: FG .383, FT .650. 3-Point Goals: 5-12, .417 (Stone 2-3, Phillips 1-2, Anderson 1-3, Davis 1-3, Oliver 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Turnovers: 15 (Koka 4, Moss 3, Anderson 2, Davis 2, Phillips 2, Stone 2). Steals: 5 (Phillips 2, Stone 2, Moss). Technical Fouls: Titans, 10:26...
Porterville Recorder
WISCONSIN 64, USC 59
Percentages: FG .446, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 10-24, .417 (Essegian 4-6, Hepburn 3-5, Lindsey 1-2, Davis 1-3, Crowl 1-5, Gilmore 0-1, Klesmit 0-1, Wahl 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Crowl). Turnovers: 7 (Wahl 2, Crowl, Essegian, Hepburn, Ilver, Klesmit). Steals: 6 (Hepburn 2, Davis, Essegian,...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 23 MARYLAND 95, COPPIN STATE 79
Percentages: FG .549, FT .609. 3-Point Goals: 9-19, .474 (Sessoms 3-5, Battle 2-2, Rojas 1-2, Winston 1-2, Gross 1-3, Tarke 1-4, Blue 0-1). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Tarke). Turnovers: 15 (Sessoms 7, Tarke 4, Steers 2, Hood, Winston). Steals: 8 (Sessoms 3, Blue 2, Battle,...
Porterville Recorder
DENVER 77, NEW ORLEANS 76
Percentages: FG .531, FT .690. 3-Point Goals: 5-14, .357 (Lukic 2-4, Bruner 2-6, Mullins 1-1, Lopez-Sanvicente 0-1, Corbett 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Lukic, Mullins). Turnovers: 18 (Mullins 5, Lukic 4, Corbett 3, Bruner 2, Lopez-Sanvicente 2, Bowen, Kisunas). Steals: 8 (Corbett 4, Kisunas, Lukic,...
Porterville Recorder
SOUTH FLORIDA 75, ST. FRANCIS (BKN) 60
ST. FRANCIS (NY)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .391, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 12-24, .500 (Wilcox 5-7, Higgins 5-9, Moreno 1-2, Quartlebaum 1-2, Bethea 0-2, Howell-South 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 7 (Sagnia 5, J.Harris 2). Turnovers: 19 (Clarke 3, Higgins 3, J.Harris 3, Bethea 2, Howell-South 2, Wilcox...
Porterville Recorder
LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 80, BELLARMINE 59
Percentages: FG .431, FT .769. 3-Point Goals: 5-22, .227 (Hopf 2-5, Tipton 1-2, Suder 1-3, Johnson 1-4, DeVault 0-1, Betz 0-2, Pfriem 0-2, Wieland 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Suder, Thelen). Turnovers: 15 (Suder 5, Johnson 3, Betz, DeVault, Hatton, Hopf, Pfriem, Tipton, Wieland). Steals:...
Porterville Recorder
Texas Tech 72, Middle Tennessee 67
TEXAS TECH (4-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 39.6, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 12-19, .632 (McKinney 4-6, Shavers 3-4, Maupin 2-3, Scott 2-4, Gerlich 1-1, Chevalier 0-1) Blocked Shots: 1 (McKinney 1) Turnovers: 17 (Lewis 4, Gerlich 2, Scott 2, Veitenheimer 2, Shavers 2, Team 2, Tofaeono 1, Maupin 1, Chevalier 1) Steals:...
Porterville Recorder
DELAWARE 72, COLGATE 68
Percentages: FG .450, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Lynch-Daniels 2-5, Richardson 2-7, Smith 1-1, Cummins 1-2, Baker 1-3, Moffatt 1-3, Louis-Jacques 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Woodward). Turnovers: 13 (Moffatt 3, Thomson 3, Lynch-Daniels 2, Richardson 2, Smith 2, Records). Steals: 4 (Baker, Lynch-Daniels,...
Porterville Recorder
OHIO 78, EASTERN ILLINOIS 67
Percentages: FG .451, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 8-19, .421 (Rose 3-5, Carlesimo 2-5, Malone 1-1, Lane 1-2, Haffner 1-3, Hodges 0-1, Thomas 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 5 (Rose 2, Hamlin, Malone, Thomas). Turnovers: 13 (Carlesimo 3, Donaldson 2, Hamlin 2, Rose 2, Haffner, Hodges, Lane,...
Porterville Recorder
PORTLAND 83, VILLANOVA 71
Percentages: FG .563, FT .783. 3-Point Goals: 11-24, .458 (Wood 3-4, Gorosito 3-5, Perry 2-3, Sjolund 2-3, Robertson 1-5, Applewhite 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Wood 3). Turnovers: 13 (Robertson 6, Wood 2, Applewhite, Gorosito, Nduka, Perry, Sjolund). Steals: 3 (Applewhite, Perry, Sjolund). Technical Fouls:...
Porterville Recorder
OMAHA 62, LOUISIANA-MONROE 56
Percentages: FG .355, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Blackmon 3-6, Locure 2-5, Wilson 1-2, Hancock 1-3, Gallion 0-1, Williams 0-1, Bolden 0-2, Powell 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Bafutto, Howell, Powell). Turnovers: 11 (Blackmon 4, Hancock 2, Locure 2, Bafutto, Howell, Wilson). Steals: 10...
Porterville Recorder
STANFORD 70, FLORIDA STATE 60
Percentages: FG .438, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (Da.Green 3-6, Fletcher 3-7, Cleveland 0-2, Warley 0-2, Mills 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (McLeod 3, Cleveland, Fletcher). Turnovers: 15 (Cleveland 5, Fletcher 3, Da.Green 2, Warley 2, Corhen, Jackson, McLeod). Steals: 10 (Mills 4, Cleveland...
Comments / 0