Williamsburg, VA

WTKR

Marshall stepping down as Hampton Athletic Director

HAMPTON, VA (WTKR)- Eugene Marshall's eight-plus years as the Director of Athletics at Hampton University was marked by massive change, but change that pushed the Pirate program forward. Marshall will step down as the school's top athletic official in January to assume the same role at Binghamton University. The longtime...
HAMPTON, VA
13newsnow.com

ODU women fall short to Elon

ELON, N.C. — Old Dominion women's basketball could not hold on to a 10-point lead as the Monarchs dropped a close game 71-68 at Elon University on Tuesday afternoon at Schar Center. "We definitely gave a game away today and I'm just so disappointed in how we are not...
ELON, NC
High School Football PRO

Norfolk, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Nansemond River High School football team will have a game with Maury High School on November 25, 2022, 16:00:00.
NORFOLK, VA
13newsnow.com

Balanced scoring paces NSU to rout of St. Mary's (MD)

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk State men's basketball returned to Echols Hall on Tuesday afternoon, its first home game in nearly two weeks, and felt right at home. The Spartans dominated from the get-go, defeating St. Mary's College of Maryland 91-41. Five different Spartans scored in double figures:Dana Tate Jr. (15 points), Kris Bankston (15), Daryl Anderson (15), Joe Bryant Jr. (12), and Terrance Jones (10). As a team, Norfolk State shot 34-of-65 (52.3 percent) from the floor, 13-of-16 (81.3 percent) from the free throw line.
NORFOLK, VA
High School Football PRO

Virginia Beach, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Kempsville High School football team will have a game with Green Run High School on November 25, 2022, 16:00:00.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13newsnow.com

Tribe captures its second straight win as they top the Highlanders 62-51

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Chris Mullins had 13 points in William & Mary's 62-51 win over Radford on Wednesday. Mullins was 3 of 6 shooting and 6 of 7 from the free throw line for the Tribe (3-3). Gabe Dorsey scored 12 points while shooting 4 for 11, including 4 for 9 from beyond the arc. Noah Collier finished 4 of 8 from the floor to finish with 10 points.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
13newsnow.com

Nesbitt's 25 points not enough as the Pirates get edged by North Alabama

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Daniel Ortiz scored 23 points and Jacari Lane converted two three-point plays in the last 11 seconds as North Alabama defeated Hampton 75-74 on Tuesday night. Lane's free throw with 5.2 seconds remaining gave North Alabama the lead and Daniel Braster blocked the Pirates' final...
HAMPTON, VA
PhillyBite

Who Has the Best Chicken Wings in Virginia?

- Whether you're looking for the best chicken wings in Virginia or just looking for a good wing place to try in Virginia, there are a lot of places to choose from. There are even some great places that you've probably never heard of. Here are a few of the places you should check out:
NORFOLK, VA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Virginia

Burger on a small white platePhoto byPhoto by engin akyurt on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love burgers and you also happen to live in Virginia, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
VIRGINIA STATE
Ty D.

People Still Live in This 400 Year Old Virginia City

These are three of the oldest cities in Virginia that you should know about. People still live in these cities. Kecoughtan, Virginia (1610) Built in 1610, the Palace of the Governors is the oldest continuously occupied building in the United States.Photo by(jpellgen (@1179_jp/Flickr)
HAMPTON, VA
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best 8 Must-Try Restaurants to Dine in Virginia

1. The Restaurant at Patowmack Farm in Lovettsville. The Restaurant at Patowmack Farm offers a unique dining experience in a rural corner of Northern Virginia. This small restaurant is located in a stately all-glass dining room, with a modern decor paired with rustic charm. It is the ideal place to hold a special occasion.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WAVY News 10

USS Gerald R. Ford arrives at Naval Station Norfolk after first deployment

After its first deployment, the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford and the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group will return home to Naval Station Norfolk Saturday. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/uss-gerald-r-ford-arrives-at-naval-station-norfolk-after-first-deployment/. USS Gerald R. Ford arrives at Naval Station Norfolk …. After its first deployment, the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R....
NORFOLK, VA

