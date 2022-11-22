Read full article on original website
People Still Live in This 400 Year Old Virginia CityTy D.Hampton, VA
This Huge Christmas Shop in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensSmithfield, VA
A small town doctor saved my lifeStephy Says
4 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
WSET
Virginia Baseball Coaches Association announces inaugural Hall of Fame class
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Ten legendary coaches who have made a tremendous impact on the high school and college baseball landscape across Virginia have been named to the inaugural Hall of Fame class of the Virginia Baseball Coaches Association (VBCA). The coaches, ranging from the winningest coaches in Virginia...
13newsnow.com
NSU women tops Marshall to capture inaugural Hostilo Hoops Community Classic Championship
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Larry Vickers has established a distinguished standard of excellence on the defensive side of the floor during his tenure as Norfolk State women's basketball head coach. The Spartans leaned on that identity Wednesday night, defeating Marshall 48-43 in a back-and forth defensive showdown. Norfolk State's third...
WTKR
Marshall stepping down as Hampton Athletic Director
HAMPTON, VA (WTKR)- Eugene Marshall's eight-plus years as the Director of Athletics at Hampton University was marked by massive change, but change that pushed the Pirate program forward. Marshall will step down as the school's top athletic official in January to assume the same role at Binghamton University. The longtime...
techlunchpail.com
Virginia Tech, Penn State Currently Favorites for 2024 Three-Star WR Lamar Booker Jr
Three-star WR Lamar Booker Jr out of Richmond's Varina HS is one of the top in-state offensive players in the 2024 class with the Hokies off to a strong start in his recruitment as he shared with us. "VT and PSU are my 2 favorites currently," Booker said. Booker had...
13newsnow.com
ODU women fall short to Elon
ELON, N.C. — Old Dominion women's basketball could not hold on to a 10-point lead as the Monarchs dropped a close game 71-68 at Elon University on Tuesday afternoon at Schar Center. "We definitely gave a game away today and I'm just so disappointed in how we are not...
Norfolk, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Norfolk, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Nansemond River High School football team will have a game with Maury High School on November 25, 2022, 16:00:00.
13newsnow.com
Balanced scoring paces NSU to rout of St. Mary's (MD)
NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk State men's basketball returned to Echols Hall on Tuesday afternoon, its first home game in nearly two weeks, and felt right at home. The Spartans dominated from the get-go, defeating St. Mary's College of Maryland 91-41. Five different Spartans scored in double figures:Dana Tate Jr. (15 points), Kris Bankston (15), Daryl Anderson (15), Joe Bryant Jr. (12), and Terrance Jones (10). As a team, Norfolk State shot 34-of-65 (52.3 percent) from the floor, 13-of-16 (81.3 percent) from the free throw line.
Virginia Beach, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Virginia Beach, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Kempsville High School football team will have a game with Green Run High School on November 25, 2022, 16:00:00.
13newsnow.com
Tribe captures its second straight win as they top the Highlanders 62-51
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Chris Mullins had 13 points in William & Mary's 62-51 win over Radford on Wednesday. Mullins was 3 of 6 shooting and 6 of 7 from the free throw line for the Tribe (3-3). Gabe Dorsey scored 12 points while shooting 4 for 11, including 4 for 9 from beyond the arc. Noah Collier finished 4 of 8 from the floor to finish with 10 points.
13newsnow.com
Nesbitt's 25 points not enough as the Pirates get edged by North Alabama
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Daniel Ortiz scored 23 points and Jacari Lane converted two three-point plays in the last 11 seconds as North Alabama defeated Hampton 75-74 on Tuesday night. Lane's free throw with 5.2 seconds remaining gave North Alabama the lead and Daniel Braster blocked the Pirates' final...
13newsnow.com
Overton and the Warriors are hungry in more ways than one this season
SUFFOLK, Va. — Alkendric Overton probably sounds like your average high school. But if he had to rank those three things, eating would be number one. “I eat about 5 times a day,” he said. “I’m just always hungry.”. A normal Saturday for Alkendric is as...
PhillyBite
Who Has the Best Chicken Wings in Virginia?
- Whether you're looking for the best chicken wings in Virginia or just looking for a good wing place to try in Virginia, there are a lot of places to choose from. There are even some great places that you've probably never heard of. Here are a few of the places you should check out:
New exhibit showcases legacy of Armstrong Walker Classic, kicks off revival celebrations
The parade kicks off Saturday, Nov. 26 at 10 a.m. at Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School. There will also be a Parks and Rec football game with halftime programming honoring former participants and Homecoming queens.
4 Great Burger Places in Virginia
Burger on a small white platePhoto byPhoto by engin akyurt on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love burgers and you also happen to live in Virginia, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Virginia Beach woman wins $100K playing Powerball
A Virginia Beach woman won $100,000 with her winning ticket in the October 26 Powerball drawing.
People Still Live in This 400 Year Old Virginia City
These are three of the oldest cities in Virginia that you should know about. People still live in these cities. Kecoughtan, Virginia (1610) Built in 1610, the Palace of the Governors is the oldest continuously occupied building in the United States.Photo by(jpellgen (@1179_jp/Flickr)
Three Richmond schools to be renamed, erasing Confederate ties
Three Richmond schools, named after men with ties to the Confederacy, will soon be renamed. The school board voted 5-3 to approve the measure at a meeting Monday night.
'Guilt should not be a part of this' | NSU professor weighs in on Virginia's newly proposed history standards
NORFOLK, Va. — The facts of history are both unbiased and objective. “History does not have favorites. It is what it is, if you’re accurate in your depiction," said Dr. Cassandra Newby-Alexander. Right now, the way educators teach our past is on the table for review. Last week,...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best 8 Must-Try Restaurants to Dine in Virginia
1. The Restaurant at Patowmack Farm in Lovettsville. The Restaurant at Patowmack Farm offers a unique dining experience in a rural corner of Northern Virginia. This small restaurant is located in a stately all-glass dining room, with a modern decor paired with rustic charm. It is the ideal place to hold a special occasion.
WAVY News 10
USS Gerald R. Ford arrives at Naval Station Norfolk after first deployment
After its first deployment, the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford and the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group will return home to Naval Station Norfolk Saturday. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/uss-gerald-r-ford-arrives-at-naval-station-norfolk-after-first-deployment/. USS Gerald R. Ford arrives at Naval Station Norfolk …. After its first deployment, the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R....
