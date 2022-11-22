ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Porterville Recorder

WASHINGTON STATE 96, DETROIT MERCY 54

Percentages: FG .383, FT .650. 3-Point Goals: 5-12, .417 (Stone 2-3, Phillips 1-2, Anderson 1-3, Davis 1-3, Oliver 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Turnovers: 15 (Koka 4, Moss 3, Anderson 2, Davis 2, Phillips 2, Stone 2). Steals: 5 (Phillips 2, Stone 2, Moss). Technical Fouls: Titans, 10:26...
PULLMAN, WA
Porterville Recorder

SOUTH FLORIDA 75, ST. FRANCIS (BKN) 60

ST. FRANCIS (NY)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .391, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 12-24, .500 (Wilcox 5-7, Higgins 5-9, Moreno 1-2, Quartlebaum 1-2, Bethea 0-2, Howell-South 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 7 (Sagnia 5, J.Harris 2). Turnovers: 19 (Clarke 3, Higgins 3, J.Harris 3, Bethea 2, Howell-South 2, Wilcox...
TAMPA, FL
Porterville Recorder

ST. BONAVENTURE 63, NOTRE DAME 51

Percentages: FG .345, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 2-17, .118 (Ryan 1-3, Goodwin 1-4, Laszewski 0-3, Starling 0-3, Wertz 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Lubin, Starling). Turnovers: 9 (Laszewski 3, Ryan 3, Lubin, Starling, Wertz). Steals: 6 (Lubin 2, Goodwin, Starling, Wertz). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
VENTURA, CA
Porterville Recorder

Miami 97, NC A&T 54

MIAMI (6-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 53.2, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 10-20, .500 (Hal.Cavinder 3-4, Erjavec 2-5, Harden 1-2, Lattimore 1-1, Salgues 1-3, Dwyer 1-1, Roberts 1-1, Williams 0-1, Han.Cavinder 0-2) Blocked Shots: 1 (Pendande 1) Turnovers: 15 (Williams 3, Dwyer 3, Erjavec 2, Team 2, Harden 1, Pendande 1, Spearman 1,...
MIAMI, FL
Porterville Recorder

NO. 8 DUKE 71, XAVIER 64

Percentages: FG .500, FT .632. 3-Point Goals: 5-11, .455 (Roach 2-4, Whitehead 1-1, Filipowski 1-2, Mitchell 1-2, Blakes 0-1, Proctor 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Lively 2, Filipowski, Mitchell). Turnovers: 11 (Filipowski 2, Proctor 2, Whitehead 2, Young 2, Blakes, Lively, Roach). Steals: 9 (Filipowski...
Porterville Recorder

UNC WILMINGTON 68, MISSOURI STATE 54

Percentages: FG .378, FT .529. 3-Point Goals: 2-19, .105 (K.Moore 1-5, Trimble 1-5, C.Moore 0-4, Mason 0-5). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Benson, Clay). Turnovers: 15 (Mason 3, C.Moore 2, Carper 2, Clay 2, K.Moore 2, Mogbo 2, Mayo, Trimble). Steals: 4 (C.Moore, K.Moore, Mogbo, Ridgnal).
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Porterville Recorder

NO. 23 MARYLAND 95, COPPIN STATE 79

Percentages: FG .549, FT .609. 3-Point Goals: 9-19, .474 (Sessoms 3-5, Battle 2-2, Rojas 1-2, Winston 1-2, Gross 1-3, Tarke 1-4, Blue 0-1). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Tarke). Turnovers: 15 (Sessoms 7, Tarke 4, Steers 2, Hood, Winston). Steals: 8 (Sessoms 3, Blue 2, Battle,...
BALTIMORE, MD
Porterville Recorder

No. 10 Louisville 100, Longwood 37

LOUISVILLE (5-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 55.8, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 12-20, .600 (Carr 5-7, Russell 3-4, Konno 2-4, Williams 1-2, Verhulst 1-2, Cochran 0-1) Blocked Shots: 5 (Harris 2, Konno 2, Williams 1) Turnovers: 18 (Russell 4, Cochran 2, Carr 2, Dixon 2, Harris 2, Verhulst 2, Williams 1, Jones 1,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Porterville Recorder

DAVIDSON 89, SAN FRANCISCO 80

Percentages: FG .467, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 11-31, .355 (Meeks 3-7, Roberts 3-7, Williams 1-1, Hawthorne 1-2, Kunen 1-2, Rishwain 1-5, Shabazz 1-6, Rocak 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Gigiberia 2, Hawthorne, Meeks, Roberts). Turnovers: 12 (Kunen 2, Shabazz 2, Williams 2, Hawthorne, Markovetskyy, Meeks,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Porterville Recorder

OMAHA 62, LOUISIANA-MONROE 56

Percentages: FG .355, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Blackmon 3-6, Locure 2-5, Wilson 1-2, Hancock 1-3, Gallion 0-1, Williams 0-1, Bolden 0-2, Powell 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Bafutto, Howell, Powell). Turnovers: 11 (Blackmon 4, Hancock 2, Locure 2, Bafutto, Howell, Wilson). Steals: 10...
OMAHA, NE
Porterville Recorder

Denver 77, New Orleans 76

DENVER (6-1) Corbett 1-7 1-6 3, Kisunas 2-3 1-2 5, Bruner 3-11 11-12 19, Lukic 6-9 1-1 15, Mullins 12-14 2-2 27, Tainamo 2-4 3-4 7, Bowen 0-0 1-2 1, Lopez-Sanvicente 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-49 20-29 77. NEW ORLEANS (2-4) Jackson 6-8 0-0 12, Kirkland 4-11 2-2 10, Johnson...
DENVER, CO
Porterville Recorder

TEXAS A&M 82, DEPAUL 66

Percentages: FG .455, FT .806. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Radford 4-5, Taylor 3-7, Washington 0-1, Gordon 0-2, Dennis 0-6). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Coleman, Obaseki, Radford, Taylor). Turnovers: 12 (Dennis 3, Taylor 3, Obaseki 2, Radford 2, Robinson 2). Steals: 9 (Taylor 6, Gordon, Obaseki,...
CHICAGO, IL
Porterville Recorder

Portland 83, Villanova 71

PORTLAND (5-3) Sjolund 5-7 2-3 14, Wood 5-6 3-4 16, St. Pierre 1-3 0-0 2, Perry 2-4 3-5 9, Robertson 6-11 2-3 15, Gorosito 3-5 0-0 9, Nduka 0-0 0-0 0, Applewhite 1-6 6-6 8, Vucinic 4-5 2-2 10. Totals 27-47 18-23 83. VILLANOVA (2-4) Dixon 2-10 5-6 10, Slater...
PORTLAND, OR
Porterville Recorder

NORTH DAKOTA 67, UTAH TECH 52

Percentages: FG .351, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 3-18, .167 (Pope 1-2, Gonsalves 1-3, Gooden 1-3, Christensen 0-1, Anderson 0-2, Staine 0-3, Nicolds 0-4). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Christensen 2). Turnovers: 10 (Leter 4, Christensen 2, Nicolds 2, Gooden, Pope). Steals: 11 (Pope 3, Christensen 2,...
UTAH STATE
Porterville Recorder

OHIO 78, EASTERN ILLINOIS 67

Percentages: FG .451, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 8-19, .421 (Rose 3-5, Carlesimo 2-5, Malone 1-1, Lane 1-2, Haffner 1-3, Hodges 0-1, Thomas 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 5 (Rose 2, Hamlin, Malone, Thomas). Turnovers: 13 (Carlesimo 3, Donaldson 2, Hamlin 2, Rose 2, Haffner, Hodges, Lane,...
CHARLESTON, IL
Porterville Recorder

SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY 76, LOYOLA (MD) 58

Percentages: FG .500, FT .813. 3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Gardner 1-1, Lyons 1-1, Rollins 1-2, Whitley 1-4, Etienne 1-5, Williams 0-1, Allen 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Lyons). Turnovers: 18 (Byrd 4, Allen 3, Gardner 2, Lyons 2, Reynolds 2, Whitley 2, Etienne, Jari.Wilkens, Williams).
BATON ROUGE, LA
Porterville Recorder

Penn St. 60, Toledo 59

PENN ST. (6-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 4.9, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (Pinto 2-4, Ciezki 2-5, Kapinus 0-2, Marisa 0-1, Brigham 0-1, Camden 0-2) Blocked Shots: 1 (Cash 1) Turnovers: 19 (Kapinus 5, Pinto 3, Ciezki 2, Marisa 2, Campbell 2, Brigham 1, Camden 1, Cash 1, Thompson 1, Team...
TOLEDO, OH
Porterville Recorder

WISCONSIN 64, USC 59

Percentages: FG .446, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 10-24, .417 (Essegian 4-6, Hepburn 3-5, Lindsey 1-2, Davis 1-3, Crowl 1-5, Gilmore 0-1, Klesmit 0-1, Wahl 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Crowl). Turnovers: 7 (Wahl 2, Crowl, Essegian, Hepburn, Ilver, Klesmit). Steals: 6 (Hepburn 2, Davis, Essegian,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Porterville Recorder

DELAWARE 72, COLGATE 68

Percentages: FG .450, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Lynch-Daniels 2-5, Richardson 2-7, Smith 1-1, Cummins 1-2, Baker 1-3, Moffatt 1-3, Louis-Jacques 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Woodward). Turnovers: 13 (Moffatt 3, Thomson 3, Lynch-Daniels 2, Richardson 2, Smith 2, Records). Steals: 4 (Baker, Lynch-Daniels,...
DELAWARE STATE
Porterville Recorder

STANFORD 70, FLORIDA STATE 60

Percentages: FG .438, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (Da.Green 3-6, Fletcher 3-7, Cleveland 0-2, Warley 0-2, Mills 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (McLeod 3, Cleveland, Fletcher). Turnovers: 15 (Cleveland 5, Fletcher 3, Da.Green 2, Warley 2, Corhen, Jackson, McLeod). Steals: 10 (Mills 4, Cleveland...
STANFORD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy